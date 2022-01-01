Steampunk Tap Room imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Steampunk Tap Room

168 Reviews

$$

7722 Auburn

Utica, MI 48317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breast Cancer

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

$50 Donation

$50.00

BC Fundraiser Glassware

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft Beer Tap Room

Website

Location

7722 Auburn, Utica, MI 48317

Directions

Gallery
Steampunk Tap Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurantnext
Da Francesco's
orange starNo Reviews
49521 Vandyke Avenue Shelby Township, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
45199 Market St Shelby Township, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Jake O'Malleys
orange starNo Reviews
11471 26 Mile Rd Washington, MI 48094
View restaurantnext
Bologna Via Cucina
orange star4.3 • 240
334 S Main St Rochester, MI 48307
View restaurantnext
La Collina Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
6830 North Rochester Rd Rochester, MI 48306
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Utica

National Coney Island - Utica Park
orange star4.5 • 5,056
45221 Utica Park Blvd Utica, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Vino & Vibes Wine bar - Downtown Utica
orange star5.0 • 21
7740 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Game On Burgers & Bar
orange star5.0 • 3
45875 Mound Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Utica
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston