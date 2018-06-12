Steamworks Brewing Co.
5,172 Reviews
$$
801 E 2nd Ave
DURANGO, CO 81301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Bangers n' Curds
Jalapeno cheddar sausage, ancho chile dusted breaded Wisconsin cheese curds, fresh jalapeno
Basket of Cajun Fries
A generous portion of our award winning beer battered fries tossed in our house cajun spice
Basket of Fries
A generous portion of our award winning beer battered fries
Buffalo Wings-Crispy
battered, fried and delicious! sauces are served on the side for dipping
Buffalo Wings-House Smoked
hickory smoked then tossed in your choice of sauce
Cajun Dusted Popcorn Shrimp
battered, fried and cajun spiced popcorn shrimp.s with a cuban aioli dipping sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
calabacitas, jack cheese, flour tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla
all natural chicken, calabacitas, jack cheese, flour tortilla
Dirty Fries
slow roasted pork shoulder, crispy bacon, demi glace, dirty sauce, parsley, tomatoes, banana peppers, beer battered fries
Nachos
tortilla chips, jack cheese, cheese sauce, black bean-corn succotash, salsa, black olives, jalapeños (spicy), avocado, sour cream, tomatoes (gluten-free, vegetarian) add chorizo or chicken for $3
Poke Nachos
fried wontons, sesame crusted tuna, wasabi aioli, fresh jalapenos, avocado, sriracha, fresh cilantro, green onions
Spinach Dip
served with house made beer bread and tortilla chips (vegetarian)
Ssam I AM
crispy chicken lettuce wraps, korean bbq, rainbow carrots, asian pickled cucumbers
Veggie Quesadilla
calabacitas, jack cheese, flour tortilla
Salads and Soups
Caesar Salad Redux
shredded kale, Brussels sprouts, asiago cheese and toasted almond slices (gluten-free)
Chop Salad
corn kernels, tomatoes, truffled pearl couscous, dried cranberries, pepitas, asiago cheese, arugula, gorgonzola dressing
Green Chile Quiche
served with a cup of soup and a house salad (spicy, vegetarian)
House Caesar Salad
shredded kale, brussels sprout, asiago cheese and toasted almond slices (gluten-free)
House Salad
cotija cheese, pepitas, black olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, tortilla strips (gluten-free)
Indonesian Peanut Salad
rice noodles, greens, cucumbers, edamame, chicken, sesame seeds, tricolor carrots, peanut sauce, fresh cilantro (gluten-free)
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, kalamata olives, truffled pearl couscous, feta cheese, sweety drop peppers, artichoke hearts, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
cotija cheese, greens, pepitas, black bean-corn salsa, pickled red onions, tortilla strips, (gluten-free)
Soup & Salad Combo
a house or caesar redux salad, and a choice of house made soup
Brisket Chili
Chicken and Tortilla Soup
(gluten-free)
New England Style Clam Chowda'
Seasonal Soup
(gluten-free) (vegetarian) (vegan)
Sandwiches
"Our" Gyro
house made seasoned lamb with pork, naan flat bread, feta cheese, red onion, roma tomato, cucumber, fresh tzaziki
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
soft pita, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce (spicy!), lettuce, tomato and choice of gorgonzola dressing or ranch and monterey jack cheese or blue cheese
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli (spicy) on a montana wheat bun
Chicken Avocado BLT
all natural chicken, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, toasted sourdough, lemon garlic aioli
Everyday's Sunny
portabella mushrooms, zucchini, tomato, provolone cheese, cilantro lime vinaigrette, turtle lake refuge sunflower sprouts, ciabatta roll. (vegetarian)
Purgatory Sandwich
choice of chicken or beef tossed with serrano giardiniera (spicy), mushrooms, pepper jack cheese on a hoagie roll. Fries or house salad
Smokey Prime Rib Dip
house smoked beef prime rib dip, swiss cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ciabatta hoagie. Cannot omit gluten in this dish.
Burgers
Aloha Burger
Half pound, Certified Angus. Fresh jalapeños, grilled pineapple ring, Korean bbq, provolone cheese. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
Bacon Royale
Half pound, Certified Angus. Hickory smoked bacon and a choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun.
Dirty Burger
Half pound, Certified Angus. Bacon stout jam, banana peppers, provolone cheese and dirty sauce. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
Cali Burger
Half pound, Certified Angus. Guacamole, pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapeños, pickled red onion. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
Rico Burger
Half pound, Certified Angus. Ale braised onion, blue cheese, buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
Certified Angus Beef Burger
Half pound, Certified Angus. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun. Extra toppings $.50
Southwest Burger
Half pound, Certified Angus. Hatch green chile, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
Quinoa Burger
Colorado grown quinoa patty topped with mushroom, spinach, feta, ale braised onion, tzatziki sauce. Fries or house salad. Allergy Alert: our house made quinoa patties contain egg and parmesan. (Vegetarian)
Entrees
Big Surf Tuna Bowl
Dirty rice, brussel kale blend, citrus habanero dressing, mango, edamame, pickled ginger, sesame crusted tuna, wasabi aioli, fresh cilantro
Black and Blue Country Fried Steak
5oz. buttermilk battered angus sirloin, blue cheese gravy, blue cheese crumbles, roasted potato medley, seasonal vegetable
Blackened Ruby Red Trout
corn maque choux, roasted potato medley, turtle lake refuge sunflower sprouts (gluten-free)
Cajun Penne Pasta
all natural chicken breast, gosar ranch andouille sausage, poblano pepper, onion, cajun cream sauce (spicy!)
Chimichurri Black Angus Steak
all natural 8 oz angus sirloin, chimichurri sauce, roasted potato medley, seasonal vegetable (gluten-free)
Chorizo Meatloaf
angus beef, house made chorizo, potato medley, demi glace, seasonal sautéed vegetables, tobacco onions
Fish and Chips
panko crusted protected waters cod, buttermilk tartar sauce, beer battered fries, spicy cajun coleslaw
Fish Tacos
cajun fried cod (spicy), monterey jack cheese, cuban aioli, citrus-habanero slaw, flour tortillas. served with a side of calabacitas.
Japanese Noodles
fresh udon noodles, carrots, edamame, baby bok choy, cabbage, fresh cilantro, japanese pan sauce (vegetarian)
Mac n' Cheese
house made cheese sauce, green chiles (spicy), bacon. served with a house salad
Smoked Strip Steak
house smoked angus 12 oz strip, oven roasted tomatoes and zucchini, demi glace and garlic mashers (gluten-free)
Stout Braised Chimichanga
stout braised carne adovada, cheddar cheese, black bean succotash, guacamole, cilantro, onion, diced tomatoes,smoked avocado crema. ALLERGY ALERT-Cheese can not be omitted.
Calzones
Medium 12" Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
medium size. house marinara, mozzarella
12" Pepperoni Pizza
medium size. house marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni
12" BBQ Pizza
Choice of grilled chicken or roasted pork, backside stout bbq sauce, mozzarella, gouda, mushrooms, ale braised onions, cilantro
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
medium size. garlic-herb sauce, mushrooms, chicken, green onions, buffalo sauce
12" Garden Grazier
garlic-herb sauce, portabella mushrooms, arugula, tomatoes, zucchini, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese
12" Maui Wowi Pizza
medium size. brown sugar, canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella cheese
12" Muffuletta Pizza
medium size. marinara, three olive tapenade, salami, canadian bacon, banana peppers, provolone cheese, green onions
Large 16" Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
large. house marinara, mozzarella
16" Pepperoni Pizza
large. house marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni
16" BBQ Pizza
Choice of grilled chicken or roasted pork, backside stout bbq sauce, mozzarella, gouda, mushrooms, ale braised onions, cilantro
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
large. garlic-herb sauce, mushrooms, chicken, green onions, buffalo sauce
16" Garden Grazier Pizza
garlic-herb sauce, portabella mushrooms, arugula, tomatoes, zucchini, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese
16" Maui Wowi Pizza
large. brown sugar, canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, mozzarella cheese
16" Muffuletta Pizza
large. marinara, three olive tapenade, salami, canadian bacon, banana peppers, provolone cheese, green onions
Kids Menu
Buttered Noodles
Cheese Quesadilla With Black Beans
Flour Tortillas, Cheese, Beans
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Kid Cheese Pizza
Kid Chicken Breast
Kid Grilled Salmon
Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Filet with choice of side.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid's Cheese Burger
Nathan's Hot Dog on a Sesame Seed Bun
Peanut Dip
Popcorn Chicken
Spaghetti with Chicken
Turkey Corn Dog
Desserts
Add Vanilla Ice Cream To Any Dessert
Flourless Chocolate Torte
A delicious gluten free option
Kid's Chocolate Swirl\chocolate
Kid's Strawberry Swirl
Kid's Vanilla
Kids Orange Sherbert Rainbow
Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
Peanut butter mousse piled high on a lusciously dense Callebaut chocolate base topped with a chocolate butter ganache.
Root Beer Float
Zuberfizz Root Beer Served With Vanilla Ice Cream
Stout Bacon Brownie
Chocolate Brownie Made with our Backside Stout Beer. Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, White Chocolate and Bacon
Stout Float
Tiramisu
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and a rich mascarpone.
Turtle Pecan Cheescake
Creamy cheesecake with caramel, chocolate, crushed walnuts and a graham cracker crust.
Sinful Seven Cake
Two layers of butter Callebaut chocolate cake with milk chocolate and white chocolate filling. Sinfully smooth chocolate layers.
Red Velvet Cake
A three layer traditional red velvet cake with premium real cream cheese icing and Callebaut chocolate.
Sides
Coke Products TO GO!
Energy Drinks TO GO!
Juices TO GO!
Misc. N/A TO GO!
Zuberfizz Sodas
Zuberfizz Sodas TO GO!
Ale Diablo
Bubble Stuff
Bubble Stuff Imperial
Bubble Stuff Pint
Bubble Stuff Draw
Bubble Stuff Sampler
Bubbles Stuff Pitcher
Bubble Stuff 32 oz Fill
Bubble Stuff 64 oz Fill
Bubble Stuff 128 oz Fill
Bubble Stuff Glass Squealer
Bubble Stuff Glass Jug
Bubble Stuff 64 oz Drink Tank
Bubble Stuff 128 oz Drink Tank
Burning Clam
Conductor (Carbo)
Conductor (Carbo) Pint
Conductor (Carbo) Draw
Conductor (Carbo) Sampler
Conductor (Carbo) 32 oz Fill
Conductor (Carbo) 64 oz Fill
Conductor (Carbo) 128 oz Fill
Conductor (Carbo) Glass Squealer
Conductor (Carbo) Glass Jug
Conductor (Carbo) 64 oz Drink Tank
Conductor (Carbo) 128 oz Drink Tank
Kolsch
Lizard Head Red
Lizard Head Red Imperial
Lizard Red Pint
Lizard Red Draw
Lizard Red Sampler
Lizard Red Pitcher
Lizard Red 32 oz Fill
Lizard Red 64 oz Fill
Lizard Red 128 oz Fill
Lizard Red Glass Squealer
Lizard Red Glass Jug
Lizard Red 64 oz Drink Tank
Lizard Red 128 oz Drink Tank
One Wit Wonder
One Wit Wonder Imperial
One Wit Wonder Pint
One Wit Wonder Draw
One Wit Wonder Sampler
One Wit Wonder Pitcher
One Wit Wonder 32 oz Fill
One Wit Wonder 64 oz Fill
One Wit Wonder 128 oz Fill
One Wit Wonder Glass Squealer
One Wit Wonder Glass Jug
One Wit Wonder 64 oz Drink Tank
One Wit Wonder 128 oz Drink Tank
Prescribed Burn
Prescribed Burn Imperial
Prescribed Burn Pint
Prescribed Burn Draw
Prescribed Burn Sampler
Prescribed Burn Pitcher
Prescribed Burn 32 oz Fill
Prescribed Burn 64 oz Fill
Prescribed Burn 128 oz FIll
Prescribed Burn Glass Squealer
Prescribed Burn Glass Jug
Prescribed Burn 64 oz Drink Tank
Prescribed Burn 128 oz Drink Tank
Seasonal Sour
Slam Dunkel
Slam Dunkel Imperial
Slam Dunkel Pint
Slam Dunkel Draw
Slam Dunkel Sampler
Slam Dunkel Pitcher
Slam Dunkel 32 oz Fill
Slam Dunkel 64 oz Fill
Slam Dunkel 128 oz Fill
Slam Dunkel Glass Squealer
Slam Dunkel Glass Jug
Slam Dunkel 64 oz Drink Tank
Slam Dunkel 128 oz Drink Tank
Steam Engine Lager
Steam Engine Lager Imperial
Steam Engine Lager Draw
Steam Engine Lager Sampler
Steam Engine Lager Pitcher
Steam Engine Lager 32 oz Fill
Steam Engine Lager 64 oz Fill
Steam Engine Lager 128 oz Fill
Steam Engine Lager Glass Squealer
Steam Engine Lager Glass Jug
Steam Engine Lager 64 oz Drink Tank
Steam Engine Lager 128 oz Drink Tank
Sultan of Stoke IPA
Sultan of Stoke IPA Imperial
Sultan of Stoke IPA Pint
Sultan of Stoke IPA Draw
Sultan of Stoke IPA Sampler
Sultan of Stoke IPA Pitcher
Sultan of Stoke IPA 32 oz Fill
Sultan of Stoke IPA 64 oz Fill
Sultan of Stoke IPA 128 oz Fill
Sultan of Stoke IPA Glass Squealer
Sultan of Stoke IPA Glass Jug
Sultan of Stoke IPA 64 oz Drink Tank
Sultan of Stoke IPA 128 oz Drink Tank
Third Eye Pale Ale
Train Smoke
Vodka TO GO!
44 North Huck
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Madrin
Absolut Peach
Absolut Pear
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Raspberry
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Crystal Palace
Deep Eddie Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Jones
Ketel One
Pink Whitney Vodka
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Cranberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Peach
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Strawberry