Steamy buddha cafe 50 Church St

Herbal Tea

$5.50

Choose between our Banyan tea flavors! Tulsi Fields: Caffeine free herbal blend of Holy Basil, Coriander, Cumin, and Fennel. Gives a sense of well-being, peace, and clarity. Joyful Heart: A harmonizing blend of Tulsi, hibiscus, rose, coriander, cumin, and fennel. Lifts the spirit and promotes inner balance. Mellow Mind: A soothing blend of Chamomile, Skullcap, Brahmi, Lavender, Passionflower with coriander, Cumin, and Fennel. Each sip helps to relax the mind and body.