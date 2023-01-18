Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steamy buddha cafe 50 Church St

50 Church St

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Order Again

Popular Items

Earthy Buddha Bowl
Sweet and Spicy Buddha Bowl
Beef Noodle Bowl

Entrees

Signature Pulled Beef

$23.00

Our slow cooked signature pulled beef! Made with Sauteed spinach, mushrooms, maple glazed beets on top of a sweet potato mash. Topped with a delicious garlic parmesan sauce.

Maple Mustard Seared Salmon

$20.95

Our Maple Mustard Seared Salmon! Sauteed with spinach, mushroom, maple glazed beets on top of a sweet potato mash!

Salads

Roasted Kale Salad

$16.70

Sweet, Savory, Light, and Hearty! Kale, sweet potatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese, and balsamic Vinaigrette.

Beet Apricot Salad

$17.50

Refreshing salad with mixed greens! It is topped with pickled beets, dried apricots, goat cheese, red onions, and sunflower seeds. Tossed in a house made vinaigrette.

Arugula Grilled Flatty

$16.50

Salad on flatbread!? why not! Flatbread covered in our house made garlic parmesan sauce. Topped with candied onions and arugula tossed in lemon.

Tacos

Tofu Taco

$16.95

A delicious set of 3 BahnMi inspired tacos with tofu, pickled root veggies, cucumber, onion, and cilantro. Served with our house made vegan SriRacha lime aioli on a corn and wheat tortilla.

Chicken Taco

$17.95

A delicious set of 3 BahnMi inspired tacos with chicken, pickled root veggies, cucumber, onion, and cilantro. Served with our house made vegan SriRacha lime aioli on a corn and wheat tortilla.

Beef Taco

$18.50

A delicious set of 3 BahnMi inspired tacos with beef, pickled root veggies, cucumber, onion, and cilantro. Served with our house made vegan SriRacha lime aioli on a corn and wheat tortilla. Our Beef taco also comes with our house made goat cheese spread

Buddha Bowls

Sweet and Spicy Buddha Bowl

$15.95

Don't let the name throw you off. This isn't that spicy! Well balanced mix of quinoa and wild rice, roasted sweet potato, and red onions. Mixed with our bell pepper awesome sauce. Topped with avocado and fried leeks.

Earthy Buddha Bowl

$16.90

A down to earth bowl of quinoa and wild rice! We add in mushrooms, spinach sauteed in a lemon vinaigrette. Topped with pickled beets, avocado, fried leeks, and whipped herbed goat cheese!

Buddha Bomb

$16.95

This bowl is exploding with flavor! Our quinoa and wild rice blend with mushrooms and balsamic soy onions. Topped with avocado, scallions, leeks, and parmesan cheese.

Sandys

Buddha BLT

$17.70

Fresh take on this classic sandwich. Bacon, mixed greens, and tomatoes. Topped with Chipotle Aioli and served on sourdough bread from our friendly local bakery, Little Notch! All sandwiches are served with a side salad.

Steak Sandy

$18.50

A delicious pulled beef topped with melted parmesan, caramelized onions, and mixed greens. served on sourdough toast from our friendly local bakery, Little Notch. All sandwiches are served with a side salad!

Awesome Breakfast Sandy

$18.50

You can have breakfast all day with this sandwich! Featuring our "Awesome Sauce" with melted parmesan, bacon, a fried egg, and kale. Served our sourdough toast from our local friendly bakery, Little Notch. All sandwiches are served with a side salad!

Chicken Sandy

$17.95

Get ready for what that one guy on yelp called the "best chicken sandwich he has ever had"! Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach. Mushrooms, garlic, melted parmesan, and maple dijon sauce! All sitting on our sourdough toast from our friendly local bakery, Little Notch. All sandwiches are served with a side salad

Noodle Bowls

Tofu Noodle Bowl

$16.95

Choose this clean flavorful soup bowl to feel better in the winter months, or replenish during the summer months. Our specially baked tofu sits atop our house made broth. Includes rice noodles, bok choy, bean sprouts, fresh lime, scallions, fried leeks, and sesame. All finished with a drizzle of sriracha. Made vegan with olive oil and sesame.

Beef Noodle Bowl

$17.95

Our beef noodle bowl is the perfect remedy for a cold day or if you need comfort! Our slow cooked beef sits atop our house made broth. Includes rice noodles, bok choy, bean sprouts, fresh lime, scallions, fried leeks, and sesame. Finished with a drizzle of sriracha.

Soups and Stews

Wholesome Kitchardee

$14.50

This wholesome Ayurvedic stew is a hearty mix of mung beans, rice, and season vegetables. Spiced with a blend of ginger, turmeric, coriander, cumin, cardamon, cinnamon, and our house made ghee! Great for digestion and light enough to eat any time of the day!

Clean Sweet Potato Soup

$12.95

Warm and satisfying! A creamy blend of sweet potato, ginger, and onion. Topped with a drizzle of balsamic and a sprinkle of fried leeks. Served with toast from our friendly local bakery, Little Notch. Also Vegan

Beef Stew

$15.95Out of stock

Classic Beef .Stew! perfect for any chilly day. Slow cooked with carrots, onions, sweet potatoes, and a special blend of spices. Comes with two pieces of sourdough from our local friendly bakery, Little Notch.

Kitchardee Special with Beef

$18.50

Get all the deliciousness of our Kitchardee topped with our slow cooked pulled beef!

Side Items

Slow-Cooked Beef

$5.50

Slow cooked over 6 hours with Tamari, Balsamic, and Garlic

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled with Ghee and a magic blend of spices

Salmon

$6.00

Salmon seared with Ghee and a magic blend of spices

Bacon

$3.50

Delicious thick cut bacon!

Egg

$2.50

Eggs cooked to order, how you want them!

Tofu

$3.50

Tofu cubed and baked with tamari, olive oil, garlic, and pepper. Its seared to order with Ghee or olive oil

Avocado

$2.00

Simple, ripe, and delicious!

Toast

$2.00

Side of toast from our awesome local bakery, Little Notch.

Side Salad

$5.00

Want a healthy side option? Go for our same great salad, just a smaller portion!

Pickled Beets

$1.50

Sliced up Beets pickled in house.

Kid's Flatty with cheese

$7.50

our signature flatbread with a layer of cheese on top. Great for kids!

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie with Cayenne

$3.80

Our house made Chocolate chip cookie with a hint of cayenne to spice up your sweet tooth!

Peanut Butter (Vegan & Gluten Free) Cookie

$4.00

Our house made Peanut Butter Cookie made with Peanut Butter, Flaxseed, and Vegan Chocolate Chips! This is a simple a delicious cookie for your mid-afternoon sweet tooth. Vegan and Gluten Free

Molasses Ginger Cookie

$3.80

Simple and Delicious! Our house made cookie will have you asking for seconds!

Wicked Trail Mix Cookie

$3.80

This wicked good trail mix cookie will provide all of the energy needed for that big hike! House made with Roasted walnuts and almonds, cranberries, orange, raisins, and oatmeal .

Muffins

Zesty Cranberry Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

A delicious and robust muffin made with Cranberry, Orange zest, and walnut! *Contains Nuts

Pure Citrus Muffin

$5.00

This zesty lemon muffin will satisfy your lemon needs! Gluten Free!

Coffee cake

$5.00

Delicious and moist coffee cake made in house

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$6.00+

Not too sweet! Roasted almonds, golden raisins, and very comforting in a light way! Have it chilled or heated. 8oz or 20oz portions

Juices and Water

Natalie's Juice

Natalie's Juice

$7.00

Choose from our selection of Natalie's Juice!

Bubly Sparkling water

Bubly Sparkling water

$2.50

Assorted flavors of Bubly Sparkling water. Comes in 12oz can.

Kombucha (Synergy)

Kombucha (Synergy)

$5.50

Assorted flavors of Synergy Kombucha. Comes in 16oz bottle

Essentia Water Bottle

Essentia Water Bottle

$2.00

Is alkaline water good for you? Essentia’s ionized alkaline water has a pH of 9.5 or higher and a clean, smooth taste which provides the body with necessary hydration. Alkaline water benefits or results are individual to each person.

Smoothies

Green Energizer

$8.75

The "Green Energizer" is an energizing smoothie blended using fresh Kale, Banana, and Blueberries. 16oz portion

Strawberry Delight

$8.75

The "Strawberry Delight" is a refreshing smoothie made with a blend of Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, and Almonds. A great mid-day option to fight that sweet tooth craving. 16oz portion

Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Try our special blend of coffee. This boost of caffeine is sure to get your morning started right! 16oz serving size.

French Press Coffee

$4.50

Feel like changing it up from the normal drip coffee? Ask us to do it in a French press and enjoy a richer, more robust, and aromatic flavor! served in 16oz portion

Buddha Bullet Coffee

$5.50

Made with homemade Ghee to neutralize the acidity of the coffee. Blended with our special spice mix of cardamom, clove, cinnamon, and tumeric. 16oz serving

Teas

French Press Tea

$4.50

Not a big fan of coffee? Choose among our assorted flavors of teas!

Herbal Tea

$5.50

Choose between our Banyan tea flavors! Tulsi Fields: Caffeine free herbal blend of Holy Basil, Coriander, Cumin, and Fennel. Gives a sense of well-being, peace, and clarity. Joyful Heart: A harmonizing blend of Tulsi, hibiscus, rose, coriander, cumin, and fennel. Lifts the spirit and promotes inner balance. Mellow Mind: A soothing blend of Chamomile, Skullcap, Brahmi, Lavender, Passionflower with coriander, Cumin, and Fennel. Each sip helps to relax the mind and body.

Cocoa

Feisty Cocoa

$8.50

Getting bored of your everyday cocoa? Spice things up with our Feisty Hot/Iced Cocoa! A Cocoa with an added kick of ginger and cayenne! You can get it Hot or Iced. 16oz serving

Chai

Dairy

$7.00

Our most popular drink by far! The recipe is a blend handed down from our owner Natasha's grandmother. A special blend of spices that feels like a hug in a glass! 16oz serving

Non-Dairy

$7.00

Much like our original Chai, but dairy free! Made using oat milk and almond milk with the same great flavors as our original version. 16oz serving

The Dirty Punjabi

$7.50

Want to get an extra kick to your morning or need a fix for your midday lull? Try our Chai with an added shot of our special blend coffee! Choose between our Dairy or Non-Dairy options! 16oz serving

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our belief is to give good nourishing food to every customer. We focus on "food as medicine". We offer healthy, delicious food in a friendly and relaxing environment.

50 Church St, Ellsworth, ME 04605

