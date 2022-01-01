Steel Gastropub imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Steel Gastropub 2808 7th ave s #107

4 Reviews

2808 7th ave s #107

Birmingham, AL 35233

APPS

10 Wings

$19.95

5 Wings

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Fried Pretzel

$7.95

Fried Wickles & Okra

$8.95

Mac & Cheese Eggroll

$9.95

Queso & Salsa

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.95Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$9.95Out of stock

Trash Can Nachos

$18.95

SALADS

House Salad

$7.95

Caesar salad

$10.95Out of stock

Wedge Salad

$10.95

SAMMIES

The Doc Burger

$15.95

Blackend Fish Tacos

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Club Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Cheese & Chili

$10.95

House Burger Double

$11.95

House Burger Single

$9.95

Lakeview Philly

$13.95

Queso Burger

$12.95

Reuben

$14.95

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.95

Bang - Bang Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.95

ENTREES

Lakeview Steak

$18.95

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.95

Shrimp & Grits

$15.95

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Penne Alfredo

$13.95

SIDES

Fries

$4.95

Loaded Fries

$6.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Brussels Sprouts

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Roasted Veggies

$4.95

Grits

$4.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.95

Cup Of Chili

$4.95

Bowl Of Chili

$6.95

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Add Salmon

$7.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Honey Chipotle

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Wing Sauce Spec

$0.50

DESSERTS

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.95

Savory minty flavored ice cream

Fried Cheesecake

$6.95Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Redbull

Regular Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Watermelon Redbull

$5.00

Yellow Tropical Redbull

$5.00

Coconut Redbull

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southern-Infused, Elevated Pub Fare served in an eclectic & funky lounge setting with craft beer and cocktails. Located in the heart of Lakeview!

Location

2808 7th ave s #107, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Gallery
Steel Gastropub image

