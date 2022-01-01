Gastropubs
Steel Gastropub 2808 7th ave s #107
4 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Southern-Infused, Elevated Pub Fare served in an eclectic & funky lounge setting with craft beer and cocktails. Located in the heart of Lakeview!
2808 7th ave s #107, Birmingham, AL 35233
