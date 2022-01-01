  • Home
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Steel City Pizza - Carnes Crossroads Carnes Crossroads

No reviews yet

2511 N. Main St.

Ste. D

Summerville, SC 29486

16" Classic Cheese
12" Classic Cheese
Parmesan Dippers

Appetizers

Parmesan Dippers

$3.63

Lightly fried pieces of our fresh made dough covered with parmesan cheese and served with marinara and homemade garlic butter for dipping.

Spicy Cauliflower

$7.50

Dipped in an Aleppo Pepper buffalo batter and fried golden brown. Served with cool ranch for dipping.

Meatball Bake

$8.25

Our almost famous Italian meatballs covered in marinara sauce, topped with a special blend of mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan, then oven baked.

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Breaded all white meat chicken breast served with a side of honey mustard or BBQ for dipping.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.75

Hot and creamy with a mild kick. Made to order and served with fresh tortilla chips.

Spinach Dip

$9.75

Our homemade dip served with fresh tortilla chips available hot or cold.

White Cheddar Cheese Bites

$7.75

White cheddar cheese curds, battered and fried to melty, stretchy perfection with marinara for dipping.

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Served with homemade ranch.

Basket Onion Rings

$7.95

Wings

Regular 6 CT

$9.95

Regular 12 CT

$17.95

Regular 18 CT

$26.95

Boneless 8 CT

$8.25

Boneless 16 CT

$15.95

Boneless 24 CT

$22.75

Salads and Soups

Full Garden Salad

$9.75

Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.

Side Garden Salad

$6.25

Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.

Full Greek Salad

$10.95

Fresh, crisp lettuce blended with diced tomato, creamy feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with Greek and feta vinaigrette.

Side Greek Salad

$7.95

Fresh, crisp lettuce blended with diced tomato, creamy feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with Greek and feta vinaigrette

Full Caesar Salad

$9.75

Crisp greens chopped up and tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.25

Crisp greens chopped up and tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Iceberg Wedge

$8.25

A wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, diced tomato, and bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Farmhouse Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Crisp, Cool, and Spicy. Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy caesar dressing with parmesan and gorgonzola cheese. Topped with fried buffalo chicken tenders.

Cup of Chili

$4.95

Steel City's take on a classic chili. This hearty chili pairs well with our new Steel City IPA!

Bowl of Chili

$7.95Out of stock

Steel City's take on a classic chili. This hearty chili pairs well with our new Steel City IPA!

Pizza By The Slice

Slice Classic Cheese

$3.25

Slice Original White

$3.25

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese, garnished with diced tomatoes.

Slice Mega Meaty

$5.75

Old world pepperoni, all natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage.

Slice Fresh Veggie

$5.75

Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, and black olives.

Slice Steel City Special

$5.75

Old world pepperoni, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and Italian sausage.

Slice Hawaiian Punch

$5.95

Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey.

12" Pizzas

12" Classic Cheese

$12.95

12" Original White

$13.25

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese, garnished with diced tomatoes.

12" Mega Meaty

$17.95

Old world pepperoni, all natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage.

12" Fresh Veggie

$16.95

Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, and black olives.

12" Steel City Special

$17.95

Old world pepperoni, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and Italian sausage.

12" Hawaiian Punch

$17.95

Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey.

12" Five Cheese Caprese

$17.95

Olive oil, garlic, feta, bleu, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with diced tomatoes, basil, and balsamic drizzle.

12" Ultimate White

$17.95

We take our delicious white pizza over the top by adding ricotta cheese, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, and diced tomatoes.

12" The Greek

$17.95

Our homemade pizza sauce, feta, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes and our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

12" Cheeseburger

$17.95

Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

Homemade ranch base with buffalo chicken, diced celery, cheddar, jack cheese, mozzarella, and provolone.

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.95

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$17.95

Inspired by the classic dish. Alfredo base, with chicken, bacon, ham, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and a dash of red chili flakes for a mild kick.

16" Pizzas

16" Classic Cheese

$16.95

16" Original White

$16.95

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese, garnished with diced tomatoes.

16" Mega Meaty

$24.95

Old world pepperoni, all natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage.

16" Fresh Veggie

$21.95

Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, and black olives.

16" Steel City Special

$24.95

Old world pepperoni, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and Italian sausage.

16" Hawaiian Punch

$24.95

Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey.

16" Five Cheese Caprese

$24.95

Olive oil, garlic, feta, bleu, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with diced tomatoes, basil, and balsamic drizzle.

16" Ultimate White

$23.95

We take our delicious white pizza over the top by adding ricotta cheese, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, and diced tomatoes.

16" The Greek

$24.95

Our homemade pizza sauce, feta, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes and our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

16" Cheeseburger

$24.95

Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Homemade ranch base with buffalo chicken, diced celery, cheddar, jack cheese, mozzarella, and provolone.

16 " BBQ Chicken

$22.95

16" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.95

Inspired by the classic dish. Alfredo base, with chicken, bacon, ham, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and a dash of red chili flakes for a mild kick.

Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower BYO Pizza

$11.50

Create your own

Cauliflower Jalapeno Peperoni

$15.00

Red Sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, all-natural pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, ricotta, Mikes Hot Honey, and fresh basil

Cauliflower Steel City Special

$15.00

Red sauce, old world pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and Italian sausage on our cauliflower crust

Cauli-Fornia Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, baby spinach and chili flakes

Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, roasted chicken breast, caramelized onion, tangy BBQ sauce, and cheddar jack cheese

Cauliflower Mega Meaty

$15.00

Red sauce, old world pepperoni, all-natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage on our cauliflower crust

Cauliflower Ultimate White

$15.00

We take our delicious white pizza over the top by adding ricotta cheese, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes on our cauliflower crust

Cauliflower Five Cheese Caprese

$15.00

Olive oil, garlic, feta, bleu, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with diced tomatoes, basil, and balsamic drizzle on our cauliflower crust.

Cauliflower Hawaiian Punch

$15.00

Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey on our cauliflower crust.

Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Homemade ranch base with buffalo chicken, diced celery, cheddar, jack cheese, mozzarella, and provolone on our cauliflower crust.

Cauliflower Original White

$15.00

Cauliflower Fresh Veggie

$15.00

Cauliflower Cheeseburger

$15.00

Cauliflower Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Weggies

The Original Weggie

$11.25

A blend of all natural ham and old world pepperoni, plus our special mozzarella and provolone with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a homemade ranch dressing on top.

Mediterranean Weggie

$11.25

Roasted marinated chicken, roasted red pepper, and kalamata olives with our special mozzarella-provolone blend. Baked in parmesan oregano crusted dough and stuffed with tender baby s pinach, crisp red onion, tomato, and a special Greek & feta vinaigrette dressing.

The Godfather Weggie

$11.95

A blend of old world hard salami, smoked capicola, plus our special mozzarella and provolone with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion and our homemade Italian dressing.

Veggie Weggie

$11.25

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, red onions, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.

Meatball Parmesan Weggie

$11.25

Everyone’s favorite meatballs covered in marinara, parmesan, and our tasty mozzarella-provolone blend.

Buffalo Chicken Weggie

$11.25

Marinated chicken topped with a spicy Buffalo sauce and Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion and our homemade ranch dressing.

Carson Street Gyro Weggie

$11.95

Layers of authentic spiced gyro meat smothered in tzatziki sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, crunchy onion, and feta cheese.

Greek Weggie

$11.25

Marinated chicken and creamy feta blended with black olives, banana peppers, and our mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Served with crunchy lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Greek & feta vinaigrette.

Weggiedilla

$11.25

Load Steak Weggie

$11.95

Calzones

The Capo

$12.75

Old world pepperoni, Italian sausage, and all natural ham.

Calzone

$9.75

Create you own calzone

Pasta

Full Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.95

Why change a classic? Tender imported Durum Semolina spaghetti topped with savory marinara sauce and our Almost Famous Meatballs.

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Jumbo ravioli stuffed with cheese and topped with our savory marinara sauce.

Full Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.75

Tender imported penne with grilled chicken and steamed broccoli tossed with our creamy, homemade Alfredo sauce.

Full Grilled Cajun Chicken

$14.75

Imported penne tossed in our homemade creamy Cajun sauce and mixed with savory grilled chicken, diced tomato, sautéed onion, and sweet green pepper.

Full Meat Lasagna

$14.95

Homemade oven baked lasagna layered with our marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and ground Angus beef.

Spaghetti and Sauce

$11.50

Why change a classic? Tender imported Durum Semolina spaghetti topped with savory marinara sauce.

Lunch Lasagna

$9.95

Sandwiches

The Italian Combo

$10.75

Our #1 Sub - Our all-natural ham, savory hard salami, smoked Capicola, and hand sliced provolone. Enjoy oven baked or cold with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing.

Meatball Sub

$10.95

A bakery fresh Italian roll ﬁlled with our almost famous meatballs and smothered in marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses before being oven-baked.

The Don

$11.50

Our best selling Italian combo taken to another level. Pepperoni, all natural ham, hard salami, smoked Capicola, spicy cherry pepper relish, and aged provolone, oven baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Italian dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Strips of grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, with shredded lettuce and homemade ranch dressing wrapped in a ﬂ our tortilla.

The Original Philly

$10.50

Thinly sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection. Add sautéed veggies for only $0.35 each.

Loaded Steak Philly

$11.75

Sautéed fresh mushrooms, onions, green pepper and banana pepper rings.

Kids

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kids Pizza Slice

$2.75

Kids Spaghetti

$4.50

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$4.95

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$4.75

Kids Butter Noodles

$4.25

Kids add on Garden Salad

$1.00

Sides

Seasoned House Chips

$3.75

Side Fries

$3.75

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Side Broccoli

$3.25

Garlic Bread 1 Pc

$0.50Out of stock

Kids Sd Salad

$0.99

Sd Meatball

$0.85

Side Of Onion Rings

$3.75

Basket Of Onion Rings

$5.50

Desserts

Warm Brownie Boat

$6.95

A decadent chocolate chip brownie with a side of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Kid's Brownie Boat

$2.95

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.95

Sauces/Dressing

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Balsalmic

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Greek Feta Vin

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Caesar

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Alfredo

$2.00

Take Out Drinks

2liter Coke

$3.50

2liter Diet Coke

$3.50

2liter Sprite

$3.50Out of stock

2liter Lemonade

$3.50

20oz Coke

$2.95

20oz Diet Coke

$2.95

20oz Sprite

$2.95

20oz Lemonade

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25

Gallon Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Your favorite neighborhood pizzeria!

Location

2511 N. Main St., Ste. D, Summerville, SC 29486

Directions

