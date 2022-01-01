Steel City Pizza - Carnes Crossroads Carnes Crossroads
2511 N. Main St.
Ste. D
Summerville, SC 29486
Popular Items
Appetizers
Parmesan Dippers
Lightly fried pieces of our fresh made dough covered with parmesan cheese and served with marinara and homemade garlic butter for dipping.
Spicy Cauliflower
Dipped in an Aleppo Pepper buffalo batter and fried golden brown. Served with cool ranch for dipping.
Meatball Bake
Our almost famous Italian meatballs covered in marinara sauce, topped with a special blend of mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan, then oven baked.
Chicken Fingers
Breaded all white meat chicken breast served with a side of honey mustard or BBQ for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Hot and creamy with a mild kick. Made to order and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Spinach Dip
Our homemade dip served with fresh tortilla chips available hot or cold.
White Cheddar Cheese Bites
White cheddar cheese curds, battered and fried to melty, stretchy perfection with marinara for dipping.
Basket of Fries
Served with homemade ranch.
Basket Onion Rings
Wings
Salads and Soups
Full Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.
Side Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce, onion and cherry tomatoes, topped off with mozzarella, provolone cheese and seasoned croutons.
Full Greek Salad
Fresh, crisp lettuce blended with diced tomato, creamy feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with Greek and feta vinaigrette.
Side Greek Salad
Fresh, crisp lettuce blended with diced tomato, creamy feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis, drizzled with Greek and feta vinaigrette
Full Caesar Salad
Crisp greens chopped up and tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp greens chopped up and tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.
Iceberg Wedge
A wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, diced tomato, and bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Farmhouse Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp, Cool, and Spicy. Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy caesar dressing with parmesan and gorgonzola cheese. Topped with fried buffalo chicken tenders.
Cup of Chili
Steel City's take on a classic chili. This hearty chili pairs well with our new Steel City IPA!
Bowl of Chili
Steel City's take on a classic chili. This hearty chili pairs well with our new Steel City IPA!
Pizza By The Slice
Slice Classic Cheese
Slice Original White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese, garnished with diced tomatoes.
Slice Mega Meaty
Old world pepperoni, all natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage.
Slice Fresh Veggie
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, and black olives.
Slice Steel City Special
Old world pepperoni, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and Italian sausage.
Slice Hawaiian Punch
Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey.
12" Pizzas
12" Classic Cheese
12" Original White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese, garnished with diced tomatoes.
12" Mega Meaty
Old world pepperoni, all natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage.
12" Fresh Veggie
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, and black olives.
12" Steel City Special
Old world pepperoni, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and Italian sausage.
12" Hawaiian Punch
Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey.
12" Five Cheese Caprese
Olive oil, garlic, feta, bleu, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with diced tomatoes, basil, and balsamic drizzle.
12" Ultimate White
We take our delicious white pizza over the top by adding ricotta cheese, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, and diced tomatoes.
12" The Greek
Our homemade pizza sauce, feta, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes and our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
12" Cheeseburger
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Homemade ranch base with buffalo chicken, diced celery, cheddar, jack cheese, mozzarella, and provolone.
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Inspired by the classic dish. Alfredo base, with chicken, bacon, ham, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and a dash of red chili flakes for a mild kick.
16" Pizzas
16" Classic Cheese
16" Original White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese, garnished with diced tomatoes.
16" Mega Meaty
Old world pepperoni, all natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage.
16" Fresh Veggie
Fresh mushroom, onion, green pepper, and black olives.
16" Steel City Special
Old world pepperoni, fresh mushroom, red onion, green pepper, black olives, and Italian sausage.
16" Hawaiian Punch
Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey.
16" Five Cheese Caprese
Olive oil, garlic, feta, bleu, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with diced tomatoes, basil, and balsamic drizzle.
16" Ultimate White
We take our delicious white pizza over the top by adding ricotta cheese, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, and diced tomatoes.
16" The Greek
Our homemade pizza sauce, feta, kalamata olives, artichokes, tomatoes and our blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
16" Cheeseburger
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Homemade ranch base with buffalo chicken, diced celery, cheddar, jack cheese, mozzarella, and provolone.
16 " BBQ Chicken
16" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Inspired by the classic dish. Alfredo base, with chicken, bacon, ham, provolone & mozzarella cheese, and a dash of red chili flakes for a mild kick.
Cauliflower Crust
Cauliflower BYO Pizza
Create your own
Cauliflower Jalapeno Peperoni
Red Sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, all-natural pepperoni, fresh jalapeno, ricotta, Mikes Hot Honey, and fresh basil
Cauliflower Steel City Special
Red sauce, old world pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, and Italian sausage on our cauliflower crust
Cauli-Fornia Veggie Pizza
Red Sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, baby spinach and chili flakes
Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza
Red sauce, roasted chicken breast, caramelized onion, tangy BBQ sauce, and cheddar jack cheese
Cauliflower Mega Meaty
Red sauce, old world pepperoni, all-natural ham, authentic meatballs, and Italian sausage on our cauliflower crust
Cauliflower Ultimate White
We take our delicious white pizza over the top by adding ricotta cheese, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, and tomatoes on our cauliflower crust
Cauliflower Five Cheese Caprese
Olive oil, garlic, feta, bleu, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Garnished with diced tomatoes, basil, and balsamic drizzle on our cauliflower crust.
Cauliflower Hawaiian Punch
Hickory smoked bacon, diced pineapple, fresh jalapeños, and Mike’s Hot Honey on our cauliflower crust.
Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken
Homemade ranch base with buffalo chicken, diced celery, cheddar, jack cheese, mozzarella, and provolone on our cauliflower crust.
Cauliflower Original White
Cauliflower Fresh Veggie
Cauliflower Cheeseburger
Cauliflower Cordon Bleu
Weggies
The Original Weggie
A blend of all natural ham and old world pepperoni, plus our special mozzarella and provolone with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a homemade ranch dressing on top.
Mediterranean Weggie
Roasted marinated chicken, roasted red pepper, and kalamata olives with our special mozzarella-provolone blend. Baked in parmesan oregano crusted dough and stuffed with tender baby s pinach, crisp red onion, tomato, and a special Greek & feta vinaigrette dressing.
The Godfather Weggie
A blend of old world hard salami, smoked capicola, plus our special mozzarella and provolone with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion and our homemade Italian dressing.
Veggie Weggie
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, red onions, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Meatball Parmesan Weggie
Everyone’s favorite meatballs covered in marinara, parmesan, and our tasty mozzarella-provolone blend.
Buffalo Chicken Weggie
Marinated chicken topped with a spicy Buffalo sauce and Jack and Cheddar cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion and our homemade ranch dressing.
Carson Street Gyro Weggie
Layers of authentic spiced gyro meat smothered in tzatziki sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, crunchy onion, and feta cheese.
Greek Weggie
Marinated chicken and creamy feta blended with black olives, banana peppers, and our mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Served with crunchy lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Greek & feta vinaigrette.
Weggiedilla
Load Steak Weggie
Calzones
Pasta
Full Spaghetti & Meatballs
Why change a classic? Tender imported Durum Semolina spaghetti topped with savory marinara sauce and our Almost Famous Meatballs.
Cheese Ravioli
Jumbo ravioli stuffed with cheese and topped with our savory marinara sauce.
Full Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Tender imported penne with grilled chicken and steamed broccoli tossed with our creamy, homemade Alfredo sauce.
Full Grilled Cajun Chicken
Imported penne tossed in our homemade creamy Cajun sauce and mixed with savory grilled chicken, diced tomato, sautéed onion, and sweet green pepper.
Full Meat Lasagna
Homemade oven baked lasagna layered with our marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and ground Angus beef.
Spaghetti and Sauce
Why change a classic? Tender imported Durum Semolina spaghetti topped with savory marinara sauce.
Lunch Lasagna
Sandwiches
The Italian Combo
Our #1 Sub - Our all-natural ham, savory hard salami, smoked Capicola, and hand sliced provolone. Enjoy oven baked or cold with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing.
Meatball Sub
A bakery fresh Italian roll ﬁlled with our almost famous meatballs and smothered in marinara, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses before being oven-baked.
The Don
Our best selling Italian combo taken to another level. Pepperoni, all natural ham, hard salami, smoked Capicola, spicy cherry pepper relish, and aged provolone, oven baked and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Italian dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Strips of grilled chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, with shredded lettuce and homemade ranch dressing wrapped in a ﬂ our tortilla.
The Original Philly
Thinly sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection. Add sautéed veggies for only $0.35 each.
Loaded Steak Philly
Sautéed fresh mushrooms, onions, green pepper and banana pepper rings.
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Sauces/Dressing
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Your favorite neighborhood pizzeria!
2511 N. Main St., Ste. D, Summerville, SC 29486