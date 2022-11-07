Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steel Penny Cafe 451A Oakdale Ave

451A Oakdale Ave

Hatboro, PA 19040

Popular Items

Steel Chicken Cutlet
Detroit Pizza
San Marzano

Lunch Sandwiches

Blat

$12.00

Mayonnaise, Thick Cut Bacon, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Black Pepper, and EVOO

Italian

$13.00

Baby Arugula, Lemon Balsamic Glaze, Capocollo, Soppressato, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano and EVOO

Veggie

$11.00

Flor Di Latte Mozzrella, Baby Arugula, Lemon Balsamic Glaze, Tomato, Red Onion, Homemade Banana Peppers, Avocado, Salt, Black Pepper and EVOO

Scrapper

$13.00

Melted Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Lemon Balsamic Glaze, Prosciutto, Tomato, Red Onion, Hot Cherry Pepper Spread, Slat, Black Pepper, Oregano And EVOO

Tuna

$12.00

Albacore Tuna, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano and EVOO

Steel Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Secret Sauce, Homemade Chicken Cultet, American Cheese, Homemade Pickle, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Salt, Black Pepper and EVOO

Pesto Cutlet

$13.00

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Sharp Provolone, Baby Arugula, Lemon Balsamic Glaze, Tomato, Salt, Black Pepper and EVOO

Cutlet Hoagie

$12.00

Mayonnaise, Homemade Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano and EVOO

Portobello and Roasted Garlic Cutlet

$12.00

Roasted Garlic, Oregano, Melted Mozzarella, Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Pecorino Romano, Baby Arugula, Balsamic and Lemon Vinaigrette, Salt, Black Pepper and EVOO

Cutlet Milanese

$12.00

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Baby Arugula, Pecorino Romano, Lemon Vinaigrette, Tomato, Salt, Black Pepper, Red Pepper Flakes and EVOO

Salads

Proscuitto

$12.00

Arugula, Shaved Locatelli Pecorino, Prosciutto, Cucumber, Tomato, Balsamic, Dressing

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Locatelli Pecorino, Croutons, Ceaser Dressing

Spinach

$10.00

Gorgonzola Cruble, Red Onion, Toasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries

Albacore Tuna

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Albacore Tuna, Balsamic Dressing

Chicken Cutlet

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Grated Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet, Avocado, Bacon Crumble, Croutons, Ranch Dressing

12" Hand Tossed Pizza

San Marzano

$14.00

Sliced Mozzarella, San Marzano Sauce, Locatelli Pecorino Romano, Sliced EVOO

Sharp Marzano

$15.00

San Marzano Sauce, Sharp Provolone, Locatelli Pecorino Romano

Round Rose Gold

$17.00

Sopraffina Ricotta. Roasted Garlic, Sliced Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce, Locatelli Pecorino Romano, Red Pepper Flakes, Cracked Black Pepper

Classic White

$14.00

Roasted Garlic, Grated Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Locatelli Pecorino Romano, Oregano, Red Pepper Flakes

White Spinach

$18.00

Classic White, Sopraffina Ricotta, Spinach

White Prosciutto

$20.00

Prosciutto, Arugula, Tomatoes, Shaved Locatelli, Pecorino Romano, Lemon Vinaigrette

Sweet and Spicy White

$20.00

Roasted Garlic, Grated Mozzarella, Arugula, Sausage, Sopraffina Ricotta, Cherry Pepper Relish, Honey

Treats

Biscotti

$3.00

Cranberry Almond

Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

$12.00Out of stock

Mix Chocolate Espresso Beans

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Marble Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.75Out of stock

Cup of Soft Serve Ice Cream

$4.00

9oz

Milkshake

$6.00

16oz

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Breakfast sausage patty, boiled egg, and American cheese on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Thick cut bacon, boiled egg, and American cheese on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread.

Egg and Cheese

$5.00

American cheese and boiled egg on our homemade rosemary focaccia bread.

Bacon, Cream Cheese and Tomato Toast

$7.00

Our homemade rosemary focaccia bread toasted with cream cheese, thick cut bacon, sliced tomato, salt, pepper, EVOO

Cucumber, Dill and Cream Cheese Toast

$6.00

Our homemade rosemary focaccia bread toasted with cream cheese, sliced cucumbers, dill, salt, pepper, EVOO

Cream Cheese Toast

$4.00

Our homemade rosemary focaccia bread toasted with cream cheese

Guacamole Toast

$8.00

Our homemade focaccia bread toasted and topped with our homemade guacamole.

Bacon and Sriracha Egg Salad Toast

$7.00

Our homemade rosemary focaccia bread toasted and topped with egg salad, bacon crumble, sriracha, and maple drizzle

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Pour Over

$5.00

French Press

$8.00

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Americano

$3.00+

Iced Americano

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Hot Cappucino

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Latte

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Orange Juice

$3.50

Creme Steamer

$3.50+

Bottles

Boylan Sodas

$3.00

Detroit Pizza

All

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cookie

$3.00

Tomatoe Pie

$2.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Mug

$25.00

Biscotti

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, Espresso, and alcohol! The three most important food groups!

Location

451A Oakdale Ave, Hatboro, PA 19040

Directions

