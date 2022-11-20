Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steel Wheels

423 South Cascade Street

Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Gyro
Korean Pork Wings

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Served with lavash

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Buffalo, Asian, Korean BBQ or Carolina BBQ

Club Car Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Topped with crumbled bacon and green onions, served warm

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Tender strips of calamari steak, flash fried and served with garlic aioli and cocktail sauce

Fried Green Beans

$12.00

Served with our house remoulade

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Southern style lightly coated with a blend of seasoned flour and cornmeal served with a side of ranch

Greek Spring Rolls

$13.00

Feta, cream cheese, dates and pecans deep fried then drizzled with a honey garlic sauce

Korean Pork Wings

$14.00

Tender fall off the bone pork with Korean BBQ Sauce

New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked to perfection then smothered in a buttery house made shrimp broth reduction

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Stuffed with a mix of white wine, pork sausage, cream cheese and parmesan

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with seasonal vegetables

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, hard boiled eggs, bacon, blue cheese and avocados

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Soup

Soup du jour

$6.00+

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

$13.00

Burger

$13.00

A half pound, hand pattied, chargrilled burger topped with Lettuce, tomato and onion served with a choice of a side

Fish Po'boy

$13.00

Breaded white pollock with lettuce, tomato and house made remoulade served on a po'boy bun with a choice of a side

Fried Green Tomato Po'boy

$13.00

Tart green tomatoes lightly coated with a blend of seasoned flour and cornmeal served with our house remoulade, lettuce and tomatoes

Gyro

$13.00

Seasoned beef-lamb, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives and tzatziki served on a pita with a choice of a side

Shrimp Po'boy

$13.00

Beer battered shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato and house made remoulade served on a po'boy bun with a choice of a side

Steak & Peppa Po'boy

$14.00

Sliced beef with bell peppers, provolone, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli served on a po'boy bun with a choice of a side

Entrees

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Served over wild rice pilaf with apples, mushrooms, and almonds and a side of pastry wrapped asparagus

Cajun Sampler

$19.50

Cup of Gumbo, Jambalaya, Veal/Rabbit Sauce Piquant and a slice of Crawfish Cornbread

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with fries

Creole Stuffed Peppers

$18.00

Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with Creole style tomato jambalaya topped with shrimp and parmesan. A Bourbon Street treat!

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

With house made alfredo sauce and a garlic breadstick Add Chicken $5 or Shrimp $6

Southern Style Fish Fry

$16.00

Served with fries

Gumbo

$15.50

A hearty portion of shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage and okra, served over rice

Italian Tortellini

$13.00+

Cheese tortellini with our house red sauce made with fresh basil, oregano, and tomatoes, topped with parmesan and served with a garlic breadstick. Add Italian sausage $3.

Jambalaya

$14.50

Creole style with chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes and rice simmered in a rich broth of onions, celery, and bell peppers

Lobster Pasta

$29.00

Angel hair tossed in our creamy house made garlic and fresh herb sauce topped with a nice portion of sweet lobster claw meat

Poke Bowl

$17.00

Sushi grade tuna tossed with sesame oil and soy, served on a bed of white rice with raw carrots, Dokkan radishes, avocado, and sriracha

Ribeye

$29.00

Chargrilled ribeye served on a bed of native wild rice and mushroom pilaf with a side of pastry wrapped asparagus

Tuscan Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

Skillet mac n' cheese with roasted chicken breast, green onions, sundried tomatoes and mushrooms

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.50

12" with mozzarella and red sauce

Margherita Pizza

$15.50

12" with tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil and red sauce

Sweet Chili Pizza

$17.00

12" with sweet chili sauce, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, pineapple and jalapeno

Desserts

Bananas Foster Pudding

$6.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

NY Style made with 100% real cream cheese and pure Bourbon vanilla extract

Chocolate Lovin' Spoon Cake

$7.50

Chocolate pudding layered between dark, moist chocolate cake

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
American

Location

423 South Cascade Street, Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Directions

