  • Steelbound - Dunkirk Location - 30 Lake Shore Drive E
A map showing the location of Steelbound - Dunkirk Location 30 Lake Shore Drive EView gallery

Steelbound - Dunkirk Location 30 Lake Shore Drive E

review star

No reviews yet

30 Lake Shore Drive E

Dunkirk, NY 14048

Order Again

Indian Beverages

Refreshing yogurt drink, sweet & salted.

Lassi

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Strawberry Lassi

$5.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Cone shaped flakey pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & peas, deep fried & served with tamarind and minty chutney.

Lamb Chop

$21.00

Baby Lamb Chop marinated with ginger based sour cream sauce & spices roasted in a tandoor oven.

Catering By OM

$190.00

Tandoori Sizzlers

Tandoor is a traditional Indian clay oven fired by charcoal in which food is baked. Our tandoori food is marinated in a special masala, a mixture of yogurt & spices.

Chicken Malai Tikka

$16.00

Boneless Chicken & mild spices.

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Chicken legs & thighs, marinated in yogurt & mild spices.

Tandoori Pasta and Meatballs

$16.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Specialties

Navratan Korma

$15.00

Traditional Mughai dish with nine kinds of vegetables cut into small pieces & mixed with spices & cooked in cream to make a rich & tasty delicacy from Mughlai area.

Tandoori Pasta and Meatballs

From the Curry Pot

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Tandoori boneless chicken cooked in pureed tomato sauce with authentic spices & finished with butter & cream.

Kashmiri Rogan Josh

$16.00

Rogan Josh is an aromatic lamb dish of Persian origin. Lamb braised in gravy flavored with fennel, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon & ginger. This dish gets its fiery red color from Kashmiri chili peppers which have more color than heat.

Chicken Curry

$15.00

Lamb or Chicken Korma

Curry with a thick & creamy based sauce, mild spicy featured cashew nuts & coconut milk.

Chicken Ticka Masala

$16.00

From the Breadbasket

Plain Naan

$3.00

Leavened white flat bread.

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Whole bread topped with chopped garlic & cilantro.

Rice Specialties

Steamed Basmati Rice

$5.00

Peas Pulao Rice

$6.00

Basmati rice with green peas.

Yellow Fried Rice

$6.00Out of stock

Rice tempered with cumin seed and touch of yellow color.

Homemade Desserts

Kheer

$4.00Out of stock

Creamy rice pudding with pistachios & raisins.

Gulab Jamun

$4.00Out of stock

Deep fried milk balls in sweet syrup.

Mango Kulfi

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla ice cream with mango pulp.

Pistachio Kulfi

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy vanilla ice cream with sugared pistachio.

Banquet

Banquet

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Lake Shore Drive E, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

