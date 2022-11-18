Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steel City Gyro

6900 Hamilton Blvd

Trexlertown, PA 18087

Popular Items

Steel City Gyro
Garlic Gyro
Basket of French Fries

APPETIZERS

The Sampler

$12.99

For those who want a little bit of everything. Consists of hummus, baba ghanouj, falafel, and grape leaves.

Hummus

$7.99

Ground chick peas combined with our unique mix of tahini paste, garlic, paprika, pickles, banana peppers, lemon juice, and seas

Babaghanouj

$7.75

Baked eggplant combined with our unique mix of tahini paste. garlic, lemon juice, pickles. banana peppers, and seasonings.

Grape Leaves

$7.99Out of stock

Momma's specialty!!! Grape leaves stuffed with white rice, ground beef, and seasonings.

Spinach Pies

$7.99Out of stock

White dough filled with spinach, butter, and onion.

Arnabit

$7.99

Fresh cauliflower fried and seasoned with parsley, diced tomato, and our homemade tahini sauce. Served with pita bread.

Olives & Feta

$7.50

Black olives mixed with feta, parsley, diced tomatoes, and olive oil.

Mini Kibbee

$5.99Out of stock

Fried ground beef, bulgar wheat, pine nuts, and onion.

GYROS

Steel City Gyro

$8.90

With our homemade tzatziki. lettuce, tomato, and onion wrapped in our toasted flatbread.

Shawarma Gyro

$8.90

With our homemade tahini, lettuce, tomato, and onion wrapped in our toasted flatbread.

Philly Gyro

$9.25

With our homemade tzatziki, mozzarella cheese, onions, and banana peppers wrapped in our toasted flatbread.

Fire Gyro

$9.25

With our homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of filling marinated in hot sauce and our homemade garlic w

Olympian Gyro

$9.25

With homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, and feta cheese wrapped in our toasted flatbread.

Garlic Gyro

$9.25

With our homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion, your choice of filling marinated in our homemade garlic and wrapped in our toasted garlic flatbread.

Homeland Gyro

$9.30

With our homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, onion and French Fries wrapped in our pita bread.

King of Kings

$9.25

With our homemade hummus, homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, and onion wrapped in our toasted flatbread.

SANDWICHES

Arnabit Sandwich

$7.99

Fried cauliflower with hummus, lettuce, tomato and our homemade tahini sauce wrapped in our pita bread.

Grilled Chicken Melt

$9.05

Marinated garlic chicken breast grilled and sliced with shredded mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on our toasty flatbread.

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

Freshly ground chick peas fried with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and our homemade tahini sauce on our toasted traditional.

Triple G Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated garlic chicken breast that is grilled and sliced with hot sauce, our homemade hummus, lettuce, tomato and onion in our pita bread.

SIDE DISHES

Basket of French Fries

$3.50

SD Hummus

$3.99

SD Momma's Salad

$4.99

Pistachio Baklava

$2.99

SD White Rice

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$6.49

Combos

Fries and a coke

$4.75

Fries and diet coke

$4.75

Fries and root beer

$4.75

Fries and cream soda

$4.75

Fries and Lipton peach tea

$4.75

Fries and Lipton lemon tea

$4.75

Fries and La Croix passion fruit

$4.75

Fries and La Croix pampelmousse

$4.75

Fries and La Croix limencello

$4.75

Fries and bottle water

$4.75

Hummus and coke

$4.75

Hummus and diet coke

$4.75

Hummus and root beer

$4.75

Hummus and cream soda

$4.75

Hummus and Lipton peach tea

$4.75

Hummus and Lipton lemon tea

$4.75

Hummus and La Croix passion fruit

$4.75

Hummus and La Croix pampelmousse

$4.75

Hummus and La Croix Limencello

$4.75

Hummus and bottle water

$4.75

Salad and coke

$5.75

Salad and diet coke

$5.75

Salad and root beer

$5.75

Salad and cream soda

$5.75

Salad and Lipton peach tea

$5.75

Salad and Lipton lemon tea

$5.75

Salad and La Croix passion fruit

$5.75

Salad and La Croix pampelmousse

$5.75

Salad and La Croix limencello

$5.75

Salad and bottle water

$5.75

BEVERAGES

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Cream Soda

$1.75

Rootbeer

$1.75

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.75

La Croix Passionfruit

$1.75

Lipton Peach Tea

$1.99

Lipton lemon tea

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

SALADS

Momma's Garlic Salad

$8.15

Freshly cut Romaine lettuce, radish, tomato, and cucumber with our homemade garlic dressing.

Fattoush Salad

$8.15

Freshly cut Romaine lettuce, radish, tomato, cucumber, and baked pita bread with our pomegranate dressing.

EXTRAS

SD Tzatziki

$0.50

Greek yogurt with cucumber, garlic and oregano.

SD Tahini

$0.50

Sesame seed paste with gsrlic and seasonings.

SD Garlic

$1.99

SD Falafel Ball

$1.99

Falafel contains gluten.

(1 ) Pita Bread

$0.50

8oz Tzatziki

$7.99

8oz Tahini

$7.99

8oz Garlic

$8.99

Feta

$1.25

Extra Meat

$3.50

ENTREES

Chicken Dish

$19.50

Marinated garlic chicken breast grilled and sliced with a side of Momma's salad and your choice of a side dish. Also served with pita bread.

Arnabit Dish

$16.99

Fried cauliflower with our homemade tahini sauce, side Momma's salad, and your choice of a side dish. Also served with pita bread.

Falafel Dish

$16.99

4 fried falafel patties with our homemade tahini, side of Momma's salad and your choice of a side dish. Also served with pita bread. ( Falafel contains gluten).

Grape Leaves Dish

$18.99Out of stock

Grape leaves stuffed with white rice, ground beef and seasonings, side Momma's salad, and your choice of a side dish. Also served with pita bread.

Gyro Dish

$19.50

KIDS

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

Kids Gyro Strips

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A gyro shop with a variety of flavors for everyone! Including vegetarians!

6900 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown, PA 18087

