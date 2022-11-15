Steeplejack - Hillsboro Steeplejack - Hillsboro

A map showing the location of Steeplejack - Hillsboro Steeplejack - HillsboroView gallery

5834 NE Pinefarm Ct

Hillsboro, OR 97124

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
House Almonds
Sausage

Appetizers

Olive Mix

Olive Mix

$5.00

castelvetrano olives with oregano, lemon and orange zest, garlic confit, and chilis

House Almonds

House Almonds

$5.00

house brined with rosemary and calabrian chilis

Bavarian pretzel w/ grain mustard

$6.00

Bavarian pretzel w/ grain mustard

Pizzas

Side of Dressing

$0.50
Cheese

Cheese

$10.00

mozzarella, marinara, herbs

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.00

pineapple/jalapeno/pork belly lardon jam, fresh jalapeno, Canadian bacon

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, marinara and pesto drizzle

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.00

ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

Sausage

Sausage

$14.00

fennel sausage, shaved fennel, Parmesan, mama lil's peppers, marinara, mozzarella

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, Parmesan, Pepitos, choice of shallot vin, bleu cheese, ranch, or caesar

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Dessert

Brookie

Brookie

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

SD Spicy Honey

$2.00

SD Pesto

$3.00

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Beer To-Go

4 Pack - Azacca IPA

$11.40

4 Pack - Fest Bier

$8.00

4 Pack - NW pale

$11.40Out of stock

4 Pack - Helles

$11.40

Single - Azacca Ipa

$4.10

Single - Festbier

$2.00

Single - NW Pale

$4.10

Single - Helles

$4.10

4 Pack - Kolsch

$11.40

4 Pack - Mexican Dark Lager

$11.40

4 Pack - Oktoberfest

$11.40

4 Pack - WC Pilsner

$11.40

Single - Kolsch

$4.10

Single - Mexican Dark Lager

$4.10

Single - Oktoberfest

$4.10

Single - West Coast Pilsner

$4.10

Single - New School IPA

Hats

Winter Beanie

Winter Beanie

$20.00

Double knit, high quality, winter beanie

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Green 5 Panel

$25.00

Pro-Style Trucker Hat - Charcoal

Pro-Style Trucker Hat - Black

Shirts/ Sweatshirts/Jackets

Church Graphic T-Shirt

$25.00
Heather Grey w/ White Logo

Heather Grey w/ White Logo

$25.00
Soft Grey Full Color Logo

Soft Grey Full Color Logo

$25.00
Steeplejack Blue

Steeplejack Blue

$25.00
Heather Blue Large Jack

Heather Blue Large Jack

$25.00
“Pocket” Jack

“Pocket” Jack

$25.00
Toddler/Kids Hoodie

Toddler/Kids Hoodie

$35.00

Full Zip Windbreaker Jacket

$55.00
BeigeZip-up Hoodie

BeigeZip-up Hoodie

$45.00

Black Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$40.00

Blue Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Blue Tank Top

$20.00

Grey Word Mark T-Shirt

$25.00

Black Word Mark T-Shirt

$25.00

Grey Word Mark T-Shirt

$25.00

Heather Blue Word Mark T-Shirt

$25.00

Glasses/ Growlers/ Tumblers

Beer Mug - 14oz Size

$10.00
Belgian Goblet

Belgian Goblet

$6.00
Stainless Steel Logo Tumbler

Stainless Steel Logo Tumbler

$5.00

32oz Growler

$8.00

32oz Growler Filled w/ Any Steeplejack Beer

$13.00

Miscellaneous

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$5.00
Koozie

Koozie

$3.00
Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$5.00

One Sticker

$1.00
Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

$10.00
Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Steeplejack Society

Steeplejack Society Membership

Steeplejack Society Membership

$85.00

Our exclusive Steeplejack Society is a Stammtisch-style membership where your annual membership provides you access to a variety of discounts and perks when you present your membership card at any of our three locations. Membership Perks: - First Pint is on Us! - 10% off Beer - Early Access to Beer Releases - Exclusive Access to Events including panels, tours and more! - Priority Reservation Booking for you and parties up to 8. -Exclusive access to future Society upgrades & perks Please ensure you have completed the form here: https://forms.gle/z5kJpqZtcyPp6auc7 We will email you as soon as your membership has been confirmed. This can take up to 48 hours.

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5834 NE Pinefarm Ct, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Directions

