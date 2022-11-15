Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steeplejack Brewing Co. Pizza and Beer

No reviews yet

4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy

Portland, OR 97221

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda - Pint

$4.00

Kids Soda

$3.50

Ginger beer

$4.00

Soda Water w/Bitters (21 and up)

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Soda Water

Soda - Pitcher

$10.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Beer To Go

32oz Growler Filled with any Steeplejack Beer

$13.00

4 Pack 16oz Cans - Italian Style Pilsner

$9.00

4 Pack 16oz Cans - Fest Bier

$9.00

4 Pack 16oz Cans - Azacca India Pale Ale

$13.40

Hats

Winter Beanie

Winter Beanie

$20.00

Double knit, high quality, winter beanie

Black Corduroy

Black Corduroy

$25.00Out of stock
Trucker

Trucker

$20.00Out of stock

Green 5 Panel

$25.00Out of stock

Shirts/ Sweatshirts/Jackets

Church Graphic T-Shirt

$25.00

Full Zip Windbreaker Jacket

$55.00
Heather Blue Large Jack

Heather Blue Large Jack

$25.00
Heather Grey w/ White Logo

Heather Grey w/ White Logo

$25.00
Soft Grey Full Color Logo

Soft Grey Full Color Logo

$25.00
“Pocket” Jack

“Pocket” Jack

$25.00
Black Shirt with White Wordmark and Gold Accent

Black Shirt with White Wordmark and Gold Accent

$25.00
Indigo shirt with White Wordmark

Indigo shirt with White Wordmark

$25.00
Womens Flowy Racerback Tank with White Wordmark - Heather Navy

Womens Flowy Racerback Tank with White Wordmark - Heather Navy

$25.00
Womens Perfect Weight Tee - Charcoal

Womens Perfect Weight Tee - Charcoal

$25.00
Graphite Shirt with White Wordmark and Gold Accent

Graphite Shirt with White Wordmark and Gold Accent

$25.00

Glasses/ Growlers/ Tumblers

32oz Growler Filled with any Steeplejack Beer

$13.00

Miscellaneous

Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$5.00
Koozie

Koozie

$3.00Out of stock
Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$5.00

One Sticker

$1.00Out of stock
Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

$10.00
Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$20.00

Steeplejack Society

Steeplejack Society Membership

Steeplejack Society Membership

$85.00

Our exclusive Steeplejack Society is a Stammtisch-style membership where your annual membership provides you access to a variety of discounts and perks when you present your membership card at any of our three locations. Membership Perks: - First Pint is on Us! - 10% off Beer - Early Access to Beer Releases - Exclusive Access to Events including panels, tours and more! - Priority Reservation Booking for you and parties up to 8. -Exclusive access to future Society upgrades & perks Please ensure you have completed the form here: https://forms.gle/z5kJpqZtcyPp6auc7 We will email you as soon as your membership has been confirmed. This can take up to 48 hours.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southwest Portland's premier location for delicious pizza, beer, cocktails, and fun!

Location

4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221

Directions

