Pizza
Italian

Stefanina's Pizzeria

205 Reviews

$$

762 W. PEARCE BLVD

Wentzville, MO 63385

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Pizza Special
Toasted Rav (8)
L BYO PIZZA

2 Liter

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$2.99

Bottled

20 oz Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

20 oz Cherry Pepsi Zero

$1.99

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20 oz Mountain Dew

$1.99

20 oz Pepsi

$1.99

20 oz Sierra Mist

$1.99

Specials

Family Pizza and TRav Special

Family Pizza and TRav Special

$19.99

A Large Single Ingredient Pizza, House Salad and Garlic Cheese Bread.

Family Pizza Special

Family Pizza Special

$26.49

A Large Single Ingredient Pizza, House Salad and Garlic Cheese Bread.

Appetizers

Boneless Nuggets

Boneless Nuggets

$10.99

Your choice of hot, spicy mustard, garlic parmesan, mild or spicy BBQ (not available as 1/2 & 1/2).

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.49
Cheddar Cheese Balls

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$10.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Your choice of hot, spicy mustard, garlic parmesan, mild or spicy BBQ (not available as 1/2 & 1/2).

Dipping Sauce

$0.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.49
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99
Jap Cheese Toasted Rav (8)

Jap Cheese Toasted Rav (8)

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99
Sicilian Meatballs

Sicilian Meatballs

$7.99
Three Cheese Potato Skins

Three Cheese Potato Skins

$9.99

Cheddar, provel, mozzarella, bacon and onion.

Toasted Rav (8)

Toasted Rav (8)

$7.99

Salad

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Side Extra Dressing

$0.50

1/2 House Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, red onion, cracked black pepper, and pimento tossed in our specially prepared creamy dressing. Topped with provel, green olives, artichokes, tomato and croutons.

1/2 Chef Salad

1/2 Chef Salad

$7.99

Crisp lettuce, cheddar, provel, egg, tomato, black olives, pepperoni, salami, ham and croutons.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, Caesar dressing and red onion, topped with croutons and provel.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.49

Lettuce, red onion, cracked black pepper, and pimento tossed in our specially prepared creamy dressing. Topped with provel, green olives, artichokes, tomato and croutons.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, Caesar dressing and red onion, topped with croutons and provel.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.49

Crisp lettuce, cheddar, provel, egg, tomato, black olives, pepperoni, salami, ham and croutons.

Double Dinner Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, red onion, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and tomato with your choice of dressing all topped with crunchy chicken. Prepared buffalo style for 9.99

Soup

Soup of The Day

Soup of The Day

$3.99
Italian Wedding

Italian Wedding

$3.99

The marriage of pasta and meatballs!

Chili

$3.99

Small Pizza

S BYO Pizza

S BYO Pizza

$13.99

Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $1.49.

Alfredo Pizza (S)

Alfredo Pizza (S)

$18.99

Mozzarella and provel cheese, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.

Bacon Cheeseburger (S)

Bacon Cheeseburger (S)

$15.99

Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.

BBQ Chic (S)

BBQ Chic (S)

$18.99

BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.

5 Meat (S)

5 Meat (S)

$15.99

Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.

Hot Wing (S)

Hot Wing (S)

$18.99

Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.

Philly (S)

Philly (S)

$18.99

Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.

Spin Tom Feta (S)

Spin Tom Feta (S)

$15.99

Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.

Stef's Special (S)

Stef's Special (S)

$15.99

Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.

Taco (S)

Taco (S)

$18.99

Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.

Veggie (S)

$15.99

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.

Medium Pizza

M BYO Pizza

M BYO Pizza

$14.99

Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $1.99.

Alfredo Pizza (M)

Alfredo Pizza (M)

$19.99

Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.

Bacon Cheeseburger (M)

Bacon Cheeseburger (M)

$17.99

Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.

BBQ Chic (M)

BBQ Chic (M)

$19.99

BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.

5 Meat (M)

5 Meat (M)

$17.99

Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.

Hot Wing (M)

Hot Wing (M)

$19.99

Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.

Philly (M)

Philly (M)

$19.99

Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.

Spin Tom Feta (M)

Spin Tom Feta (M)

$17.99

Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.

Stef's Special (M)

Stef's Special (M)

$17.99

Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.

Taco (M)

Taco (M)

$19.99

Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.

Veggie (M)

$17.99

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.

Large Pizza

L BYO PIZZA

L BYO PIZZA

$15.99

Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $2.49.

Alfredo Pizza (L)

Alfredo Pizza (L)

$22.99

Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.

Bacon Cheeseburger (L)

Bacon Cheeseburger (L)

$22.99

Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.

BBQ Chic (L)

BBQ Chic (L)

$22.99

BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.

5 Meat (L)

5 Meat (L)

$19.99

Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.

Hot Wing (L)

Hot Wing (L)

$22.99

Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.

Philly (L)

Philly (L)

$22.99

Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.

Spin Tom Feta (L)

Spin Tom Feta (L)

$19.99

Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.

Stef's Special (L)

Stef's Special (L)

$22.99

Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.

Taco (L)

Taco (L)

$22.99

Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.

Veggie (L)

$19.99

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.

Party Pizza

Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese.
P BYO PIZZA

P BYO PIZZA

$19.99

Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $2.99.

Alfredo Pizza (P)

Alfredo Pizza (P)

$28.99

Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.

Bacon Cheeseburger (P)

Bacon Cheeseburger (P)

$28.99

Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.

BBQ Chic (P)

BBQ Chic (P)

$28.99

BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.

5 Meat (P)

5 Meat (P)

$24.99

Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.

Hot Wing (P)

Hot Wing (P)

$26.99

Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.

Philly (P)

Philly (P)

$28.99

Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.

Spin Tom Feta (P)

Spin Tom Feta (P)

$24.99

Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.

Stef's Special (P)

Stef's Special (P)

$28.99

Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.

Taco (P)

Taco (P)

$26.99

Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.

Veggie (P)

$24.99

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccini

Chicken Fettuccini

$17.98

Homemade cream sauce with grilled chicken.

Fettuccini

$14.99

In a special homemade cream sauce.

Mostaccioli

$11.99

Served with meat sauce. Add meatballs or sausage 4.49.

Pasta Con Broccoli

Pasta Con Broccoli

$14.99

Rich cream sauce with fresh mushrooms, onion, broccoli, cheese, and a touch of tomato. We are unable to remove any ingredients.

Seafood Fettuccini

Seafood Fettuccini

$17.99

Fettuccini with shrimp, scallops and surimi crab.

Shrimp Fettuccini

Shrimp Fettuccini

$17.98

Homemade cream sauce with shrimp.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.99

Served with meat sauce. Add meatballs or sausage 4.49.

Tortellini

Tortellini

$15.49

Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken and spices. Choice of sauce.

Baked Pasta

Baked Cavatelli

Baked Cavatelli

$14.49

Shell-shaped pasta baked with blend of meat and cream sauces and cheeses.

Baked Mostaccioli

Baked Mostaccioli

$12.99

Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$12.99

Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.

Baked Tortellini

$16.49

Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken, spices and a blend of cheeses. Choice of sauce.

Cannelloni

$14.99

Tubular noodles stuffed with beef and pork. Choice of sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.49

Tender fried chicken breast baked with our famous meat sauce and two cheeses. Served on a bed of spaghetti.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.49

Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, meat sauce and our special blend of cheeses.

Sandwich

Cheeseburger

$12.99

7 oz. charbroiled patty. Served with provel cheese.

Meatball Sand

Meatball Sand

$12.99

Homemade meatballs served hot with melted mozzarella cheese and sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Sirloin sautéed with mushroom, green pepper and onion, topped with provel.

Stef's Italian Beef

$12.99

Served with provel cheese and au jus.

Senior Menu

Sr - 9" BYO Pizza

Sr - 9" BYO Pizza

$8.99

Select your favorite pizza topping! Not available as 1/2 & 1/2. Each additional ingredient – $0.99

Sr - Baked Mostaccioli

$7.99

Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.

Sr - Baked Spaghetti

$7.99

Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.

Sr - Cannelloni

$8.99

Tubular noodle stuffed with beef and pork. Choice of sauce.

Sr - Cavatelli

Sr - Cavatelli

$7.99

Shell-shaped pasta baked with blend of meat and cream sauces and cheeses.

Sr - Cajun Chicken Fettuccini

$8.99

In a special homemade cream sauce.

Sr - Chicken Fettuccini

$8.99

In a special homemade cream sauce.

Sr - Fettuccini

$7.99

In a special homemade cream sauce.

Sr - Lasagna

Sr - Lasagna

$9.99

Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, meat sauce and our special blend of cheeses.

Sr - Mostaccoli

$6.99

Add meatball or sausage $2.00

Sr - Pasta Con Broccoli

$7.99

Rich cream sauce with fresh mushrooms, onion, broccoli, cheese, and a touch of tomato. We are unable to remove any ingredients.

Sr - Spaghetti

$6.99

Add meatball or sausage $2.00

Sr - Shrimp Fettuccini

$9.99

In a special homemade cream sauce.

Sr - Toasted Rav (6)

Sr - Toasted Rav (6)

$6.99
Sr - Tortellini

Sr - Tortellini

$9.99

Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken and spices. Choice of sauce.

Sr - 1/2 GCB & 6 T-Rav

Sr - 1/2 GCB & 6 T-Rav

$8.99
Sr - 1/2 GCB & Soup

Sr - 1/2 GCB & Soup

$7.99
Sr - 1/2 GCB 1/2 House

Sr - 1/2 GCB 1/2 House

$7.99

Sr - 1/2 Sand & Dinner Salad

$8.99

Sr - 1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$8.99

Sr - Soup & Dinner Salad

$7.99
9" Senior Bacon Cheeseburger

9" Senior Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel.

9" Senior BBQ Chicken

9" Senior BBQ Chicken

$9.99

BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.

9" Senior Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.

9" Senior Five Meat

$9.99

Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon and Canadian bacon.

9" Senior Hot Wing

$9.99

Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.

9" Senior Philly

$9.99

Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.

9" Senior Spin Tomato Feta

$9.99

Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.

9" Senior Stef's Special

$9.99

Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and bacon.

9" Senior Taco

$9.99

Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar.

9" Senior Veggie Pizza

$9.99

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and tomato.

Kids

K - 9" Pizza

K - 9" Pizza

$5.99

Select your favorite pizza topping! Not available as 1/2 & 1/2. Each additional ingredient – $0.99

K - Bowl of Fettucini

$5.99

K - Cheeseburger

$5.99
K - Chicken Nugget

K - Chicken Nugget

$5.99

K - Hamburger

$5.99

K - Mac & Cheese

$5.49

K - Mostaccioli

$4.99

K - Spaghetti

$4.99

Applesauce

$0.99

L - Pasta & Entree

Lunch 1/2 GCB & 1/2 House

Lunch 1/2 GCB & 1/2 House

$7.99
Lunch 1/2 GCB & 6 T-Rav

Lunch 1/2 GCB & 6 T-Rav

$8.99

Lunch 1/2 GCB & Bowl Soup

$7.99

Lunch Baked Mostaccioli

$7.99

Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.

Lunch Baked Spaghetti

$7.99

Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.

Lunch Cajun Chicken Fettuccini

$8.99

Spicy cream sauce with grilled chicken.

Lunch Cajun Shrimp Fettuccini

$9.99

Spicy cream sauce with shrimp.

Lunch Cannelloni

$8.99

Tubular noodle stuffed with beef and pork. Choice of sauce.

Lunch Cavatelli

Lunch Cavatelli

$7.99

Shell-shaped pasta baked with blend of meat and cream sauces and cheeses.

Lunch Chicken Fettuccini

$8.99

Fettuccini with grilled chicken.

Lunch Fettuccini

$7.99

In a special homemade cream sauce.

Lunch Lasagna

Lunch Lasagna

$9.99

Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, meat sauce and our special blend of cheeses.

Lunch Mostaccioli

$6.99

Add meatball or sausage $2.00

Lunch Pasta Con Broccoli

Lunch Pasta Con Broccoli

$7.99

Rich cream sauce with fresh mushrooms, onion, broccoli, cheese, and a touch of tomato. We are unable to remove any ingredients.

Lunch Shrimp Fettuccini

Lunch Shrimp Fettuccini

$9.99

Fettuccini with shrimp.

Lunch Spaghetti

$6.99

Add meatball or sausage $2.00.

Lunch Toasted Ravioli (6)

Lunch Toasted Ravioli (6)

$6.99
Lunch Tortellini

Lunch Tortellini

$9.99

Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken and spices. Choice of sauce.

Lunch Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli (6)

Lunch Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli (6)

$6.99

L - Pizza

9" BYO Pizza

9" BYO Pizza

$8.99

Select your favorite pizza topping! Not available as 1/2 & 1/2. Each additional ingredient – $0.99

9" Bacon Cheeseburger

9" Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel.

9" BBQ Chicken

9" BBQ Chicken

$9.99

BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.

9" Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.

9" Five Meat

9" Five Meat

$9.99

Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon and Canadian bacon.

9" Hot Wing

$9.99

Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.

9" Philly

$9.99

Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.

9" Spin Tomato Feta

$9.99

Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.

9" Stef's Special

$9.99

Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and bacon.

9" Taco

$9.99

Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.

9" Veggie

$9.99

Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and tomato.

L - Sandwich/Soup/Salad

L - Sandwich & Dinner Salad

$8.99

L - Soup & Dinner Salad

$7.99

L - Soup & Sandwich

$8.99

L - Soup Of The Day

$3.99

12" Calzone

12" BYO CALZONE

$13.99

Create your own Calzone. Maximum of three ingredients per calzone to ensure proper internal temperature. Each additional ingredient – $1.99.

Hot Wing Calzone (12")

$14.99

Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.

Lasagna Calzone (12")

$14.99

Our famous lasagna stuffed inside our homemade pizza crust with lots of cheese and sauce.

Meatball Calzone (12")

$14.99

Our famous homemade meatballs, meat sauce and provel cheese.

Philly Calzone (12")

$14.99

Grilled Philly cheesesteak topped with green pepper, onion, mushroom and provel cheese all folded into our famous pizza crust.

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.49

Caramel Pretzel Cannoli

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.49Out of stock

A La Carte

12 oz To Go Dresssing

$5.49

16 oz To Go Dresssing

$6.49

32 oz To Go Dresssing

$11.99

Side B&B

$0.49

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Mostaccoli

$2.99

Side Fettuccini

$4.99

Side Mushrooms

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Spaghetti

$2.99

12 oz To Go Sauce

$5.49

16 oz To Go Sauce

$6.49

32 oz To Go Sauce

$11.99

To-Go Parm

To-Go Red Pepper

Ketchup Packets

Plastic Silverware/Napkin

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville, MO 63385

Directions

Stefanina's Pizzeria image

