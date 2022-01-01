- Home
- /
- Wentzville
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Stefanina's Pizzeria
Stefanina's Pizzeria
205 Reviews
$$
762 W. PEARCE BLVD
Wentzville, MO 63385
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Nuggets
Your choice of hot, spicy mustard, garlic parmesan, mild or spicy BBQ (not available as 1/2 & 1/2).
Breaded Mushrooms
Cheddar Cheese Balls
Chicken Wings
Your choice of hot, spicy mustard, garlic parmesan, mild or spicy BBQ (not available as 1/2 & 1/2).
Dipping Sauce
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
Jap Cheese Toasted Rav (8)
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Sicilian Meatballs
Three Cheese Potato Skins
Cheddar, provel, mozzarella, bacon and onion.
Toasted Rav (8)
Salad
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Side Extra Dressing
1/2 House Salad
Lettuce, red onion, cracked black pepper, and pimento tossed in our specially prepared creamy dressing. Topped with provel, green olives, artichokes, tomato and croutons.
1/2 Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, cheddar, provel, egg, tomato, black olives, pepperoni, salami, ham and croutons.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, Caesar dressing and red onion, topped with croutons and provel.
House Salad
Lettuce, red onion, cracked black pepper, and pimento tossed in our specially prepared creamy dressing. Topped with provel, green olives, artichokes, tomato and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, Caesar dressing and red onion, topped with croutons and provel.
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, cheddar, provel, egg, tomato, black olives, pepperoni, salami, ham and croutons.
Double Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce, red onion, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese and tomato with your choice of dressing all topped with crunchy chicken. Prepared buffalo style for 9.99
Small Pizza
S BYO Pizza
Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $1.49.
Alfredo Pizza (S)
Mozzarella and provel cheese, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.
Bacon Cheeseburger (S)
Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.
BBQ Chic (S)
BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.
5 Meat (S)
Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.
Hot Wing (S)
Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.
Philly (S)
Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.
Spin Tom Feta (S)
Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.
Stef's Special (S)
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.
Taco (S)
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
Veggie (S)
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.
Medium Pizza
M BYO Pizza
Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $1.99.
Alfredo Pizza (M)
Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.
Bacon Cheeseburger (M)
Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.
BBQ Chic (M)
BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.
5 Meat (M)
Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.
Hot Wing (M)
Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.
Philly (M)
Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.
Spin Tom Feta (M)
Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.
Stef's Special (M)
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.
Taco (M)
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
Veggie (M)
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.
Large Pizza
L BYO PIZZA
Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $2.49.
Alfredo Pizza (L)
Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.
Bacon Cheeseburger (L)
Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.
BBQ Chic (L)
BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.
5 Meat (L)
Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.
Hot Wing (L)
Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.
Philly (L)
Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.
Spin Tom Feta (L)
Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.
Stef's Special (L)
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.
Taco (L)
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
Veggie (L)
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.
Party Pizza
P BYO PIZZA
Select your favorite pizza topping! All pizzas are made with our blended provel cheese. Each Additional Ingredient – $2.99.
Alfredo Pizza (P)
Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.
Bacon Cheeseburger (P)
Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel cheese.
BBQ Chic (P)
BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.
5 Meat (P)
Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and provel cheese.
Hot Wing (P)
Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.
Philly (P)
Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.
Spin Tom Feta (P)
Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.
Stef's Special (P)
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, bacon and provel cheese.
Taco (P)
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
Veggie (P)
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives, tomato and provel cheese.
Pasta
Chicken Fettuccini
Homemade cream sauce with grilled chicken.
Fettuccini
In a special homemade cream sauce.
Mostaccioli
Served with meat sauce. Add meatballs or sausage 4.49.
Pasta Con Broccoli
Rich cream sauce with fresh mushrooms, onion, broccoli, cheese, and a touch of tomato. We are unable to remove any ingredients.
Seafood Fettuccini
Fettuccini with shrimp, scallops and surimi crab.
Shrimp Fettuccini
Homemade cream sauce with shrimp.
Spaghetti
Served with meat sauce. Add meatballs or sausage 4.49.
Tortellini
Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken and spices. Choice of sauce.
Baked Pasta
Baked Cavatelli
Shell-shaped pasta baked with blend of meat and cream sauces and cheeses.
Baked Mostaccioli
Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.
Baked Spaghetti
Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.
Baked Tortellini
Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken, spices and a blend of cheeses. Choice of sauce.
Cannelloni
Tubular noodles stuffed with beef and pork. Choice of sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Tender fried chicken breast baked with our famous meat sauce and two cheeses. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, meat sauce and our special blend of cheeses.
Sandwich
Cheeseburger
7 oz. charbroiled patty. Served with provel cheese.
Meatball Sand
Homemade meatballs served hot with melted mozzarella cheese and sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak
Sirloin sautéed with mushroom, green pepper and onion, topped with provel.
Stef's Italian Beef
Served with provel cheese and au jus.
Senior Menu
Sr - 9" BYO Pizza
Select your favorite pizza topping! Not available as 1/2 & 1/2. Each additional ingredient – $0.99
Sr - Baked Mostaccioli
Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.
Sr - Baked Spaghetti
Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.
Sr - Cannelloni
Tubular noodle stuffed with beef and pork. Choice of sauce.
Sr - Cavatelli
Shell-shaped pasta baked with blend of meat and cream sauces and cheeses.
Sr - Cajun Chicken Fettuccini
In a special homemade cream sauce.
Sr - Chicken Fettuccini
In a special homemade cream sauce.
Sr - Fettuccini
In a special homemade cream sauce.
Sr - Lasagna
Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, meat sauce and our special blend of cheeses.
Sr - Mostaccoli
Add meatball or sausage $2.00
Sr - Pasta Con Broccoli
Rich cream sauce with fresh mushrooms, onion, broccoli, cheese, and a touch of tomato. We are unable to remove any ingredients.
Sr - Spaghetti
Add meatball or sausage $2.00
Sr - Shrimp Fettuccini
In a special homemade cream sauce.
Sr - Toasted Rav (6)
Sr - Tortellini
Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken and spices. Choice of sauce.
Sr - 1/2 GCB & 6 T-Rav
Sr - 1/2 GCB & Soup
Sr - 1/2 GCB 1/2 House
Sr - 1/2 Sand & Dinner Salad
Sr - 1/2 Sandwich & Soup
Sr - Soup & Dinner Salad
9" Senior Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel.
9" Senior BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.
9" Senior Chicken Alfredo
Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.
9" Senior Five Meat
Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon and Canadian bacon.
9" Senior Hot Wing
Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.
9" Senior Philly
Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.
9" Senior Spin Tomato Feta
Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.
9" Senior Stef's Special
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and bacon.
9" Senior Taco
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar.
9" Senior Veggie Pizza
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and tomato.
L - Pasta & Entree
Lunch 1/2 GCB & 1/2 House
Lunch 1/2 GCB & 6 T-Rav
Lunch 1/2 GCB & Bowl Soup
Lunch Baked Mostaccioli
Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.
Lunch Baked Spaghetti
Baked with meat sauce and two cheeses.
Lunch Cajun Chicken Fettuccini
Spicy cream sauce with grilled chicken.
Lunch Cajun Shrimp Fettuccini
Spicy cream sauce with shrimp.
Lunch Cannelloni
Tubular noodle stuffed with beef and pork. Choice of sauce.
Lunch Cavatelli
Shell-shaped pasta baked with blend of meat and cream sauces and cheeses.
Lunch Chicken Fettuccini
Fettuccini with grilled chicken.
Lunch Fettuccini
In a special homemade cream sauce.
Lunch Lasagna
Layers of pasta, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, meat sauce and our special blend of cheeses.
Lunch Mostaccioli
Add meatball or sausage $2.00
Lunch Pasta Con Broccoli
Rich cream sauce with fresh mushrooms, onion, broccoli, cheese, and a touch of tomato. We are unable to remove any ingredients.
Lunch Shrimp Fettuccini
Fettuccini with shrimp.
Lunch Spaghetti
Add meatball or sausage $2.00.
Lunch Toasted Ravioli (6)
Lunch Tortellini
Crescent-shaped noodles stuffed with pork, chicken and spices. Choice of sauce.
Lunch Jalapeno Cheese Ravioli (6)
L - Pizza
9" BYO Pizza
Select your favorite pizza topping! Not available as 1/2 & 1/2. Each additional ingredient – $0.99
9" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, onion, cheddar and provel.
9" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce base, seasoned chicken, cheddar, red onion, mozzarella, bacon, and cilantro.
9" Chicken Alfredo
Mozzarella, provel, alfredo sauce, chicken, red onion, bacon and fresh garlic.
9" Five Meat
Ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, smoked bacon and Canadian bacon.
9" Hot Wing
Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.
9" Philly
Philly beef, onion, mushroom, green pepper, provel cheese on a base of cream sauce.
9" Spin Tomato Feta
Baby spinach, olive oil, tomato, provel and feta cheese.
9" Stef's Special
Italian sausage, ground beef, onion, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and bacon.
9" Taco
Seasoned beef, cheddar, onion, tomato and provel. Topped with lettuce, tortilla chips, olives, and more cheddar. Served with side of salsa — sour cream is extra.
9" Veggie
Onion, mushroom, green pepper, black olives and tomato.
L - Sandwich/Soup/Salad
12" Calzone
12" BYO CALZONE
Create your own Calzone. Maximum of three ingredients per calzone to ensure proper internal temperature. Each additional ingredient – $1.99.
Hot Wing Calzone (12")
Specially blended spicy sauce with chicken, provel cheese, mozzarella and select spices.
Lasagna Calzone (12")
Our famous lasagna stuffed inside our homemade pizza crust with lots of cheese and sauce.
Meatball Calzone (12")
Our famous homemade meatballs, meat sauce and provel cheese.
Philly Calzone (12")
Grilled Philly cheesesteak topped with green pepper, onion, mushroom and provel cheese all folded into our famous pizza crust.
A La Carte
12 oz To Go Dresssing
16 oz To Go Dresssing
32 oz To Go Dresssing
Side B&B
Side Broccoli
Side Mostaccoli
Side Fettuccini
Side Mushrooms
Side Onion Rings
Side Spaghetti
12 oz To Go Sauce
16 oz To Go Sauce
32 oz To Go Sauce
To-Go Parm
To-Go Red Pepper
Ketchup Packets
Plastic Silverware/Napkin
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
762 W. PEARCE BLVD, Wentzville, MO 63385