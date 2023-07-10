Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steffens Restaurant

550 South Lee Street

Kingsland, GA 31548

Breakfast

Breakfast Favorites

Biscuits & Gravy

$2.75

Homemade for over 40 years

Egg Breakfast

$5.50

Two eggs, any style-served with grits, home fries, tots or pancake, and toast or biscuit

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$5.00

Made daily with low-fat vanilla yogurt, fresh blueberries and strawberries, and organic granola

Pancakes

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

Waffle

$6.00

Traffic Jam

$8.00

Homefries or tots covered with grilled onions, tomato, peppers and peppered sausage gravy

Steak Bomb

$11.00

Three eggs, any style, shaved steak, cheese, onions, peppers, and tater tots all wrapped in a jumbo flour tortilla

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.00

With peppered sausage gravy. Served with two eggs and toast or biscuit

B-Fast Burrito

$11.00

Three eggs, any style with cheese, onions, peppers, sausage patty. Served with grits, homefries or tots and toast or biscuit

Fish and Grits

$10.50

Catfish or flounder, served fried, grilled or blackened

Chicken and Biscuit

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders atop homemade biscuits and peppered sausage gravy

Chicken and Waffle

$10.00

Crispy belgian waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and butter

Steffens Benedict

$9.50

Grilled English muffin topped with two eggs, ham, peppered sausage gravy and a fried green tomato topper

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

With choice of cheese

Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Western Omelette

$10.50

Cheddar cheese with ham, onion, pepper, and tomato

Meatlovers Omelette

$12.00

Choice of cheese with bacon, ham, and sausage

Philly Steak Omelette

$12.00

Shaved steak, grilled onions, American cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Patty Biscuit

$2.75

Wainright Biscuit

$3.00

Chicken Biscuit

$3.50

Bacon Biscuit

$4.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Philly Steak Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Patty Egg & Cheese

$5.75Out of stock

Wainwright Egg & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Egg & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.75

Sausage Patty

$2.75

Breakfast Links

$3.50

Wainright Link

$3.50

One Pork Chop

$3.50

Thick-Cut Ham Slice

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$3.50

Country Fried Steak

$8.00

3 Tenders

$4.50

5 Tenders

$7.00

White Gravy

$1.25+

Side Sauces

One Egg

$1.50

Breakfast Breads

Grits

$2.25

Home Fries

$2.75

Tots

$2.75

Side Sliced Tomato

$2.75

Side Blueberries

$3.00

Side Strawberry

$3.00

One Banana

$2.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cheddar

$0.50

Side American Cheese

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Fried Green Tomato

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$3.50

Onion Rings*

$3.50

French Fries

$2.50

Early Lunch

2 Piece Fried Chicken (Copy)

$10.00

Perfection takes about 20 minutes

4 Piece Fried Chicken (Copy)

$13.00

Perfection takes about 20 minutes

Pork Chops (Copy)

$9.00+

Country Fried Steak (Copy)

$12.00

Fried n' smothered

Chicken Livers (Copy)

$9.50

Gizzards (Copy)

$9.50

Steak Tips (Copy)

$14.00

In our house bourbon marinade

Bourbon Chicken (Copy)

$12.00

In our house bourbon marinade

BLT (Copy)

$8.00

Angus Burger (Copy)

$10.00

Patty Melt (Copy)

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sub (Copy)

$12.00

With white American and grilled onions

Chicken Philly Sub (Copy)

$11.00

With white American and grilled onions

Fried Chicken Sandwich (Copy)

$9.00

Crispy fried chicken on challah bun with mayo and NY deli pickles

Fried Chicken Deluxe (Copy)

$10.00

Our fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Kickin' Chicken (Copy)

$10.00

Boom-boom chicken with lettuce and tomato on grilled cheese

Hot Dogs (Copy)

$5.50+

2 pieces

Club Sandwich (Copy)

$11.00+

Grilled Cheese (Copy)

$5.50

House Salad (Copy)

$5.50

Vine ripe tomatoes, thin sliced red onion, and house shredded mozzarella

Chicken Salad (Copy)

$10.00

Shrimp Salad (Copy)

$12.00

Vegetable Soup

$3.00+

C & R Soup

$3.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.75+

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75+

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Milkshake

$6.50

Malt Milkshake

$7.00

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Cran Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Drinks To-Go

$3.50+

Water

Included w/ Special

Desserts

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$2.75

2 Scoops

$4.25

3 Scoops

$5.75

Cakes & Pies

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Warm Toffee Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Sundaes & Splits

Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.75

Banana Split

$8.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

Kids Egg Breakfast

$4.00

Kids Pancakes

$3.50

Kids French Toast

$4.50

Kids Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Kids Drinks

Kid Fountain Drinks

$1.75+

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Tea

$1.75+

Kids Sides AM

Side Kid Bacon

$2.00

Side Kid Patty

$2.00

Side Kid Links

$2.00

SIDE Kid Tots

$2.00

SIDE Kid Grits

$2.00

SIDE Kid Chz Grits

$2.00

Daily Specials

Specials

Baked Chicken & Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon Croquettes Special

$15.00

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Special

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beef Stew & Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Hamburger Steak Special

$12.00Out of stock

With caramelized onions and gravy

Turkey & Dressing

$15.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$13.00Out of stock

Liver N' Onions Special

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled beef liver with caramelized onions and gravy

Shepherds Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Special

$13.00Out of stock

Smothered Pork Chops

$14.00Out of stock

BBQ RIBS

$15.00Out of stock
