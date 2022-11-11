Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stein Brewing Company - Newark, Ohio

23 West Church Street

Newark, OH 43055

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash All American Burger
Smash BBBQ Burger
SBC COBB SALAD

Apps for Apps

Whole Chicken Wing

Pretzel with Beer Cheese APP

$13.99

Crispy Brussels Sprouts APP

$9.99

Black Bean Dip APP

$9.99

Tater Kegs APP

$9.99

3D Sampler Platter APP

$13.99

Pub Fries APP

$10.99

Cauliflower Wings APP

$10.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms APP

$9.99

Handmade Pizza Goons APP

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip APP

$12.99

Trashcan Nachos APP

$14.99

Mexi Corn Dip APP

$11.99

Appetizers As Meal

Cauliflower Wings Meal

Cauliflower Wings Meal

$10.99

Battered cauliflower then fried to a golden crisp. Can be naked (sauce on side) or tossed in your choice of sauce. (Gluten Free)

Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal

Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal

$13.99

Top selling SBC Appetizer for 3 years and running ... our Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with beer cheese. Can add Spicy or Yellow Mustard to dip!

Beer Battered Mushroom Meal

$9.99

Hand Battered in SBC Beer Batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with Choice of Horseradish Peppercorn or Ranch dressing.

Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts Meal

Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts Meal

$9.99

In house SBC battered (Gluten Free) Brussel Sprouts fried to a golden brown & tossed in honey salt served with lemon aioli dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Meal

Buffalo Chicken Dip Meal

$12.99

SBC Special recipe buffalo chicken dip served with house made tortilla chips.

Trashcan Nachos Meal

Trashcan Nachos Meal

$14.99

House made tortilla chips piled high & topped with our ale house chili, queso, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, jalapenos, sour cream, smashed avocado & cilantro.

Mexican Street Corn Dip Meal

Mexican Street Corn Dip Meal

$11.99

Cheesy & Hot with red peppers, onions, roasted corn & cilantro served in a skillet (in house) with our house-made tortilla chips.

The Whole Chicken Wing

$13.99+

The whole chicken wing together wing and drum fried sauced and charred served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Handmade Pizza Rangoon Meal

$8.50

6 Handmade pizza Rangoon with pepperoni, cheese and marinara sauce.

3D Sampler Platter Meal

$13.99

5 ounces of each dip on the menus. Buffalo chicken, Queso Mexi dip and black bean hummus with tortilla chips.

Tatar Kegs Meal

$9.99

6 huge stuffed Tatar kegs filled with potato, bacon and cheese

Black Bean Dip Meal

$9.99

Pub Fries Meal

$10.99

Burgers

Smash All American Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with white American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and sliced Red Onions. Add Bacon (+3.00). Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash BBBQ Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion Rings & Sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash Bacado

$11.99

Smash Mac & Beer Cheese

$12.99

Smash The Hangover

$11.99

Smash Taproom Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with Mac & Beer Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash BYO Burger

$12.49

TBA Burger

Out of stock

Beyond All American

$13.99

Beyond BBBQ

$12.99

Beyond Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Beyond Bacado

$12.99

Beyond The Hangover

$13.99

Beyond Taproom Burger

$13.99

Beyond BYO Burger

$14.99

Beyond Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Bacado

$14.99

Grilled Chicken The Hangover

$13.99

Grilled Chicken All American

$13.99

Grilled Chicken BBBQ

$14.49

Grilled Chicken Taproom

$14.69

Grilled Chicken BYO Burger

$14.49

Grilled Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Crispy Chicken All American

$13.99

Crispy Chicken BBBQ

$14.49

Crispy Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Bacado

$14.99

Crispy Chicken The Hangover

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Taproom

$14.69

Crispy Chicken BYO Burger

$14.49

Crispy Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Handhelds

SBC Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

SBC Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$14.50

BLT

$10.99

The Bennett

$13.99

Philly Cheese SBC Style

$14.99

Buffalo's Hoppy

$13.00

8oz local steak patty with lett, tom, pickle, white onion, banana peppers and pepper jack cheese with a side of chips

Pine Cafe' Fish Cheesewich

$14.99

Beer battered cod with Lett, tom, white onion, pickles, cheddar and Swiss cheese on garlic Texas toast served with chips

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Cod with cilantro lime slaw, avocado and a crema drizzle. Served with tortilla chips

Grilled Bologna

$10.99

Sides

SIDE SALAD

$3.69

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.25

ONION RINGS

$3.49

MAC N BEER CHEESE

$3.99

CREAMY COLESLAW

$1.99

FAMOUS SBC SEASONED FRIES

$3.49

Side sauce

$0.89

Marshmallow Fluff

$0.50

Tatar Tots

$3.00+

Soup & Salad

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Romaine & Iceberg blend with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & croutons with choice of dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$7.99
The Wedge

The Wedge

$8.99

Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons and grilled chicken. Also blackened chicken available.

Spinach Apple Chicken Salad

$14.99

Spinach, candied pecans, sliced apples crumbled blue cheese with apple vinaigrette dressing

SBC COBB SALAD

SBC COBB SALAD

$15.99

Romaine & iceberg blended topped with eggs, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon & grilled chicken. Served with Green Goddess dressing.

ALE HOUSE CHILI

$8.29

Bowl of Local Twin Oak Farms beef, beans, corn & SBC beer slow simmered. Topped with diced tomatoes, scallions & sour cream.

Specials

Burger of the month: Philly Smash

Burger of the month: Philly Smash

$12.99

Philly Smash burger with peppers and onions provolone and pepper jack cheese

Fish Taco and Beer Tuesday

$15.00

Burger & Beer Thursday

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Pumpkin Soup

$7.99

Boozy Drinks

Shamboozy Shake

$9.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whiskey Shake

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Shamboozy Shake

$11.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whiskey Shake

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Tea

$3.99

Mango Tea

$3.99

Peach Tea

$3.99

Blood Orange Tea

$3.99

Black Cherry Tea

$3.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Frost Top Orange

$4.00

Frost Top Vanilla

$4.00

Merchandise

SBC Glass mug

$15.00

Milkshakes

OREO MILKSHAKE

$5.99

VANILLA BEAN

$5.99

CHOCOLATE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY

$5.99

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$5.99Out of stock

Ice cream scoop

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Smashburger

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Corn Dogs

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Newark Mug Club New Membership

2022-23 Mug Club Membership

$150.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Stein Brewing Company's Newark location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Newark community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.

Location

23 West Church Street, Newark, OH 43055

