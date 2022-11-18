- Home
- /
- Mount Vernon
- /
- American
- /
- Stein Brewing Company
Stein Brewing Company
No reviews yet
109 South Main Street
Mount Vernon, OH 43050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Famous SBC Pretzel
Famous SBC Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with choice of beer cheese or spicy mustard. Both dipping sauces available for +.75
Beer Battered Mushrooms
SBC Beer Battered fried mushrooms served with Horseradish Peppercorn sauce. Additional dipping sauce options available.
Taproom Chips
House made kettle chips pilled high and topped with SBC beer cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon and scallions.
Cauliflower Wings
1/2 pound of fresh cauliflower battered & dipped in homemade batter then flash fried to a golden crisp. Spun in your choice of SBC sauce or can be "naked" with sauce on the side. *Gluten Free*
Smoked Wings
One pound of SBC dry rubbed and slow smoked wings. We slow smoke them and broasted to perfection. Tossed in choice of sauce with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Cheddar Bacon Tater Kegs
Large stuffed Tater tots stuffed with potatoes, bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives, Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce
Jalapeno Bacon Tator Kegs
Jumbo Tots with bacon, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of Dipping Sauce.
Smoked Spinach Artichoke Dip
Rich and creamy spinach and artichoke dip slowly smoked for an amazing flavor. Comes with house made Tortilla Chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
SBC house made Buffalo Dip with our slow smoked pulled chicken. Served hot and topped with blue cheese and Scallions with a basket of House made tortilla chips
Ale House Nachos
Piled high and topped with queso & sbc chili, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, scallions, sour cream, avocado and cilantro. Add smoked chicken, pulled pork, brisket or jackfruit for an additional charge to kick it up to the next level.
Soup & Salad
Ale House Chili
SBC Special recipe of ground beef, bacon and bean chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar, tomatoes & scallions.
Dave's Mexican Toritilla Soup
Old Classic Family recipe featuring a cheese-based soup with smoked chicken, multiple cheese and tortilla chips.
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons and choice of dressing.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, bacon, chopped egg, bleu cheese and choice of dressing.
SBC Cobb Salad
Chris' Cobb Salad! Grilled chicken, egg, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and home made green goddess dressing (think a herb ranch like dressing)
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chorizo Taco Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cheddar cheese & spicy chorizo topped with with salsa. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Soup + Salad Combo
From The Smoker
Brisket Platter
Jack Fruit Platter
Smoked Jack Fruit in our SBC dry rub and slow smoked with your choice of sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Pulled Pork Platter
12 Hour slow smoked pork shoulder seasoned in our house rub. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Smoked Pulled Chicken
Slow smoked chicken with special SBC rub pulled and shredded. Comes with your choice of SBC sauces and two sides.
Smoked Sausage
Slow Smoked kielbasa sausage seasoned with our house dry rub served with choice of two sides.
Pick 2 Meat Platter
Choose two of your favorite SBC smoked items to make up a great big meal. All served with choice of sauce and choice of two sides.
Additional Sauces
Smoked 3 Meat Platter (Pick 3 Meat Options)
(SECRET MENU BONUS) Your choice of up to 3 different SBC Smoked Meats (Twin Oak Farm Brisket additional charge) along with 2 sides and choice of sauces.
Handhelds
Nashville Hot chicken breast sandwich
SBC version of the Nashville Hot Chicken breast sandwich! House breaded 6oz Gerber Farms chicken fried to a golden brown and tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce. Served on a brioche bun and topped with lettuce, pickles and ranch.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich
SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.
BBQ Bacon Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled 6 ounce Chicken breast, smothered in BBQ, topped with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of toppings and piled onto a Pretzel bun with choice of side.
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
SBC Beer Battered Fish Sandwich with White American cheese, SBC's homemade Old Bay tartar sauce and shredded lettuce. Served with choice of side and served on a Hoagie bun.
Ultimate BLT
The Ultimate BLT! 8 Pieces of Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled Texas Toast with Mayo. Can be made Vegetarian with substituting Tempeh Bacon.
The Reuben
Slow Smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on grilled Rye Bread with choice of side.
SBC Club
Smoked turkey, smoked pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on a pretzel bun. Comes with Seasoned fries (can Substitute).
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork piled high on a grilled brioche bun and topped with your choice of sauce, coleslaw and green onions.
Jackfruit Sandwich
Jackfruit piled on with choice of sauce, topped with coleslaw and scallions on a brioche bun.
Blackened Grouper Sandwich
New SBC Favorite and one of our most popular weekly specials. We blacken the grouper in a cast iron skillet and serve on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Can add choice of sauce, cheese and comes with choice of side.
Handcrafted Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
The ever famous SBC Build Your Own Burger and it got even better. Pick your choice of 4 different patty options (Smoked 1/2 Pound, 1/2 Pound Smash burger, Plant Based Beyond Burger or SBC House made Black Bean Burger patty). Choose sauce, toppings, and condiments. Comes with choice of side.
Mac and Beer Cheese Burger
SBC Beer Mac n Cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese and Sweet SBC House BBQ sauce with a Homestyle Burger patty (can substitute Plan Based or Chicken). Comes with choice of one side.
Tater Smash
New! We take our homestyle burger and top it with a smashed bacon & jalapeno tater keg & top that with bacon Alabama white bbq sauce, pickles and lettuce.
American Classic
Our Most popular burger the Ole American Classic. We take our Half Pound Twin Oak farms beef homestyle patty and add White American Cheese, Mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and sliced Red Onions. Comes with choice of one side.
BBBQ Burger
BBQ Lovers Burger ... We pile Cheddar Cheese, Thick Smoked Bacon, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Shredded Lettuce and Onion Rings on a Pretzel Bun. Comes with choice of side.
Brisket Burger
Slow and Low smoked brisket on our local twin oak farms local half pound Homestyle smoked burger patty topped with your choice of sauce, cheese and topped with fried jalapenos on your choice of bun.
Taproom Burger
The Taproom Burger has our local Twin Oak Farms homestyle 1/2 pound patty with SBC Beer Cheese, thick cut bacon and fried onion straws. Comes with choice of one side. Can substitute Plant based or chicken options for patty.
Bacon Jammin Burger
Bacon Jammin Burger featuring SBC house made Bacon Jam, 4 slices of thick cut bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and seasoned with Smoked Bacon Salt all on a 1/2 pound local Twin Oak Farms homestyle burger patty. Comes with choice of one side.
Entrees
SBC BBQ Loaded Baked Potato
We take an Extra Large Idaho Potato loaded with our slow smoked pork, shredded cheddar cheese, SBC Sweet BBQ sauce, sour cream & green onions. Comes with choice of 2 sides.
Kickin' Chicken Platter
Four (menu says three you get a bonus!) large hand breaded tenders broasted to a golden brown & spun in your choice of sauce. Comes with pickles, garlic Texas toast and choice of two sides.
Blackened Grouper Platter
Fish & Chips Platter
Prime Twin Oak Farm Filet
Dinner Sides
Kids
Mini Corn Dog Meal
Mini corn dogs with choice of kids side options. Add a drink for $2.
Burger Meal
Junior Smash Burger with choice of toppings and comes with side and drink.
Hot Dog Meal
Mac n Cheese Meal
Mac n Cheese with choice of side and a drink.
Kid Tenders Meal
Two Large tenders with choice of side and a drink.
Kid Milkshakes
Kid Sundae
Choice of Velvet Ice Cream Flavor with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cherry.
Kids Drink
Dessert
Bowl of Velvet Ice Cream
Big scoop of local favorite Velvet ice cream. Choices are Vanilla or Strawberry. Comes served in a bowl.
Milkshakes
Mississippi Mud Pie
House Made Chocolate pudding with crushed Oreos and topped with whipped Cream
Banana Pudding
Graham cracker crumbs, house made banana pudding, sliced banana, whipped cream, candied pecans and Carmel drizzle
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Stein Brewing Company's Mount Vernon location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Mount Vernon community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.
109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050