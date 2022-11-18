Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Stein Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

109 South Main Street

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Wedge Salad

Weekly Specials

Soup and Sandwich Combo

Soup and Sandwich Combo

$12.99

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Famous SBC Pretzel

Famous SBC Pretzel

$13.99

Famous SBC Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with choice of beer cheese or spicy mustard. Both dipping sauces available for +.75

Beer Battered Mushrooms

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$9.99

SBC Beer Battered fried mushrooms served with Horseradish Peppercorn sauce. Additional dipping sauce options available.

Taproom Chips

Taproom Chips

$7.99+

House made kettle chips pilled high and topped with SBC beer cheese, pepper jack cheese, bacon and scallions.

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$13.99

1/2 pound of fresh cauliflower battered & dipped in homemade batter then flash fried to a golden crisp. Spun in your choice of SBC sauce or can be "naked" with sauce on the side. *Gluten Free*

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.99

One pound of SBC dry rubbed and slow smoked wings. We slow smoke them and broasted to perfection. Tossed in choice of sauce with celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Cheddar Bacon Tater Kegs

Cheddar Bacon Tater Kegs

$8.99

Large stuffed Tater tots stuffed with potatoes, bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives, Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce

Jalapeno Bacon Tator Kegs

Jalapeno Bacon Tator Kegs

$8.99

Jumbo Tots with bacon, jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of Dipping Sauce.

Smoked Spinach Artichoke Dip

Smoked Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99Out of stock

Rich and creamy spinach and artichoke dip slowly smoked for an amazing flavor. Comes with house made Tortilla Chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.99

SBC house made Buffalo Dip with our slow smoked pulled chicken. Served hot and topped with blue cheese and Scallions with a basket of House made tortilla chips

Ale House Nachos

Ale House Nachos

$8.99+

Piled high and topped with queso & sbc chili, shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, scallions, sour cream, avocado and cilantro. Add smoked chicken, pulled pork, brisket or jackfruit for an additional charge to kick it up to the next level.

Soup & Salad

Ale House Chili

Ale House Chili

$7.99

SBC Special recipe of ground beef, bacon and bean chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar, tomatoes & scallions.

Dave's Mexican Toritilla Soup

$7.49

Old Classic Family recipe featuring a cheese-based soup with smoked chicken, multiple cheese and tortilla chips.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.49

Mixed greens with tomatoes, diced red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, croutons and choice of dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, bacon, chopped egg, bleu cheese and choice of dressing.

SBC Cobb Salad

SBC Cobb Salad

$16.99

Chris' Cobb Salad! Grilled chicken, egg, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and home made green goddess dressing (think a herb ranch like dressing)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Chorizo Taco Salad

Chorizo Taco Salad

$14.49

Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cheddar cheese & spicy chorizo topped with with salsa. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Soup + Salad Combo

$14.99

From The Smoker

Brisket Platter

$23.99

Jack Fruit Platter

$13.99

Smoked Jack Fruit in our SBC dry rub and slow smoked with your choice of sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Pulled Pork Platter

$15.99

12 Hour slow smoked pork shoulder seasoned in our house rub. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Smoked Pulled Chicken

$15.99

Slow smoked chicken with special SBC rub pulled and shredded. Comes with your choice of SBC sauces and two sides.

Smoked Sausage

$14.99

Slow Smoked kielbasa sausage seasoned with our house dry rub served with choice of two sides.

Pick 2 Meat Platter

Pick 2 Meat Platter

$18.99

Choose two of your favorite SBC smoked items to make up a great big meal. All served with choice of sauce and choice of two sides.

Additional Sauces

$0.75
Smoked 3 Meat Platter (Pick 3 Meat Options)

Smoked 3 Meat Platter (Pick 3 Meat Options)

$24.99

(SECRET MENU BONUS) Your choice of up to 3 different SBC Smoked Meats (Twin Oak Farm Brisket additional charge) along with 2 sides and choice of sauces.

Handhelds

Nashville Hot chicken breast sandwich

$16.99

SBC version of the Nashville Hot Chicken breast sandwich! House breaded 6oz Gerber Farms chicken fried to a golden brown and tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce. Served on a brioche bun and topped with lettuce, pickles and ranch.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.99

SBC spicy buffalo chicken sandwich! Large thick chicken breast fried and dipped in our special buffalo sauce then topped with lettuce, pickles and drizzled with ranch. Grilled Chicken can be substituted.

BBQ Bacon Chicken Breast Sandwich

BBQ Bacon Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled 6 ounce Chicken breast, smothered in BBQ, topped with bacon & cheddar cheese. Served with choice of toppings and piled onto a Pretzel bun with choice of side.

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$17.99

SBC Beer Battered Fish Sandwich with White American cheese, SBC's homemade Old Bay tartar sauce and shredded lettuce. Served with choice of side and served on a Hoagie bun.

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$12.99

The Ultimate BLT! 8 Pieces of Thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on grilled Texas Toast with Mayo. Can be made Vegetarian with substituting Tempeh Bacon.

The Reuben

The Reuben

$14.99

Slow Smoked corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island Dressing on grilled Rye Bread with choice of side.

SBC Club

SBC Club

$14.99

Smoked turkey, smoked pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on a pretzel bun. Comes with Seasoned fries (can Substitute).

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled pork piled high on a grilled brioche bun and topped with your choice of sauce, coleslaw and green onions.

Jackfruit Sandwich

$14.99

Jackfruit piled on with choice of sauce, topped with coleslaw and scallions on a brioche bun.

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$17.99

New SBC Favorite and one of our most popular weekly specials. We blacken the grouper in a cast iron skillet and serve on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Can add choice of sauce, cheese and comes with choice of side.

Handcrafted Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99

The ever famous SBC Build Your Own Burger and it got even better. Pick your choice of 4 different patty options (Smoked 1/2 Pound, 1/2 Pound Smash burger, Plant Based Beyond Burger or SBC House made Black Bean Burger patty). Choose sauce, toppings, and condiments. Comes with choice of side.

Mac and Beer Cheese Burger

$14.99

SBC Beer Mac n Cheese, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese and Sweet SBC House BBQ sauce with a Homestyle Burger patty (can substitute Plan Based or Chicken). Comes with choice of one side.

Tater Smash

$14.99

New! We take our homestyle burger and top it with a smashed bacon & jalapeno tater keg & top that with bacon Alabama white bbq sauce, pickles and lettuce.

American Classic

$13.99

Our Most popular burger the Ole American Classic. We take our Half Pound Twin Oak farms beef homestyle patty and add White American Cheese, Mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and sliced Red Onions. Comes with choice of one side.

BBBQ Burger

BBBQ Burger

$15.49

BBQ Lovers Burger ... We pile Cheddar Cheese, Thick Smoked Bacon, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Shredded Lettuce and Onion Rings on a Pretzel Bun. Comes with choice of side.

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$16.49

Slow and Low smoked brisket on our local twin oak farms local half pound Homestyle smoked burger patty topped with your choice of sauce, cheese and topped with fried jalapenos on your choice of bun.

Taproom Burger

Taproom Burger

$14.99

The Taproom Burger has our local Twin Oak Farms homestyle 1/2 pound patty with SBC Beer Cheese, thick cut bacon and fried onion straws. Comes with choice of one side. Can substitute Plant based or chicken options for patty.

Bacon Jammin Burger

Bacon Jammin Burger

$16.99

Bacon Jammin Burger featuring SBC house made Bacon Jam, 4 slices of thick cut bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and seasoned with Smoked Bacon Salt all on a 1/2 pound local Twin Oak Farms homestyle burger patty. Comes with choice of one side.

Entrees

SBC BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

SBC BBQ Loaded Baked Potato

$12.99

We take an Extra Large Idaho Potato loaded with our slow smoked pork, shredded cheddar cheese, SBC Sweet BBQ sauce, sour cream & green onions. Comes with choice of 2 sides.

Kickin' Chicken Platter

Kickin' Chicken Platter

$18.99

Four (menu says three you get a bonus!) large hand breaded tenders broasted to a golden brown & spun in your choice of sauce. Comes with pickles, garlic Texas toast and choice of two sides.

Blackened Grouper Platter

$22.99

Fish & Chips Platter

$23.99

Prime Twin Oak Farm Filet

$24.99+

Dinner Sides

Beer Mac N Cheese

$4.49

Corn Fritters

$3.99

Creamy Coleslaw

$1.99

Seasoned Fries

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries & Marshmallow Fluff

$3.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.79

Charred Broccoli

$2.79

Skillet Green Beans (Pecans & Bacon)

$3.29

Garlic Redskins Mashed Potatoes

$3.29

Smoked Beer Beans

$2.99

Kids

Our fun kid menu is created for those 12 and younger

Mini Corn Dog Meal

$6.49

Mini corn dogs with choice of kids side options. Add a drink for $2.

Burger Meal

$8.99

Junior Smash Burger with choice of toppings and comes with side and drink.

Hot Dog Meal

$5.99Out of stock

Mac n Cheese Meal

$6.99

Mac n Cheese with choice of side and a drink.

Kid Tenders Meal

$8.99

Two Large tenders with choice of side and a drink.

Kid Milkshakes

$3.50

Kid Sundae

$3.99

Choice of Velvet Ice Cream Flavor with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cherry.

Kids Drink

$2.00

Dessert

Bowl of Velvet Ice Cream

Bowl of Velvet Ice Cream

$3.99

Big scoop of local favorite Velvet ice cream. Choices are Vanilla or Strawberry. Comes served in a bowl.

Milkshakes

$6.49

Mississippi Mud Pie

$6.99

House Made Chocolate pudding with crushed Oreos and topped with whipped Cream

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Graham cracker crumbs, house made banana pudding, sliced banana, whipped cream, candied pecans and Carmel drizzle

Adult Boozy Milkshakes

Shamboozy Shake

$10.50+

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Whisky Shake

$10.50+

Grandpa's Oreo

$10.50+

Not your Kids S'Mores

$10.50+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Stein Brewing Company's Mount Vernon location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Mount Vernon community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.

Website

Location

109 South Main Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050

Directions

Stein Brewing Company image
Banner pic
Stein Brewing Company image

