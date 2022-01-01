Steinhaus - Marquette imageView gallery

Steinhaus - Marquette

102 west washington street suite 115

Marquette, MI 49855

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BREAD/PRETZ START

Pretzel Start

Extra Pretzel Start

$3.00

Bread Start

Extra Bread Start

$3.00

SALAD COURSE

Haus Salad Side

Special Salad

ENTREES

Jager Schnitzel

$30.00

Wurst Plate

$20.00

Vegetarian

$30.00

Sauerbraten

$30.00

Flank

$38.00

Split Entree Fee

$3.00

Stuffed Squash

$30.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Ice cream scoop

$4.00

Seasonal Dessert

$10.00

APPETIZERS

Cheese Plate

$20.00

Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

Combination Plate

$23.00

Soft Pretzel with Mustard

$3.00

Haus Salad Full

$12.00

Seasonal Salad

Haus Salad Side

$7.00

Wurst Plate

$20.00

Seasonal App

$10.00

Beet

$15.00

BRUNCH

Country Fried Schnitzel

$15.00

Austrian Benedict

$14.00

Wurst Plate

$14.00

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Vegetarian Hash

$15.00

Side

Special

$14.00

B&G

$12.00

KIDS

KID Spatzle and Cheese

$6.00

KID Wurst

$6.00

KID Schnit Strips

$8.00

KID Pretzel

$3.00

Haus Menu

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Cocktail of the Week

$12.00

The Pink Pineapple

$12.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$10.00

Michigan Mule

$10.00

Peppered Petal

$12.00

Pineapple Daiquiri

$12.00

Bobs paloma

$12.00

Lav bee knee

$12.00

Pom 75

$13.00

Im Over Brew

$12.00

Classic

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Margarita

$11.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Long Island

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Whisky Sour With Egg

$13.00

Whisky Sour

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Brunch

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cojay

$10.00

Cobra Coffee

$9.00

Brass Radler

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00+

Greyhound Mimosa

$9.00+

Shot of the Week

$4.00

BK Wallbanger

$11.00

Kitchen Round

Kitchen Round

$8.00

Ramen

Pork Broth Ramen

$13.00

Vegan Miso

$12.00

Cheese Ramen

$4.00

Soup Dumplings

$12.00

Vegan Dumpling

$12.00

Ramen Sides

Soy egg

$2.00

Pork

$4.00

Carrots

$3.00

Chilli sauce

$0.50

Katsu

$7.00

Dumpling

$12.00

Drinks

Dream clouds

$20.00

Snw maiden

$11.00

Saki bomb

$4.00

Merchandise

Sticker

$2.00

Steinhaus T-shirt

$22.00

Steinhaus Crew neck

$28.00

Steinhaus Coozy

$3.00

Steinhaus Trucker Hat

$15.00

Holy Schnit Trucker Hat

$15.00

Steinhaus Cord Hat

$22.00

Stein

$32.00

Retail Food

Rock River Gold Syrup 12 oz

$7.00

Strawberry Jam half pint

$10.00

Rhubarb Curd half pint

$10.00

Rhubarb jam half pint

$10.00

Liberty Farms all purpose flour 1 lb.

$1.00

Cloverland Farms eggs dozen

$3.49

Steinhaus Bratwurst 1 lb.

$6.99

Steinhaus Cheesewurst 1 lb.

$6.99

Steinhaus Weisswurst 1 lb.

$9.99

Steinhaus Maple Mustard 1 pint

$9.29

Steinhaus Maple mustard 1/2 pint

$6.49

Dancing Crane Farm Italian Espresso 1 lb.

$10.49

Liberty Farms Wheat Flour 1 lb.

$1.00

Rock River Gold Syrup 1 gallon

$50.00

Sides

Spatzle

$7.00

Red Cabbage

$7.00

Sauerkraut

$7.00

Rahm Sauce

$2.00

Carms

$1.00

Seasonal Veg

$7.00

Bratwurst

$6.00

Kasewurst

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Bottle Domestic

B&B cider

$13.00Out of stock

B&B Wit Bier

$13.00Out of stock

Black rocks Norde Sky

$4.00Out of stock

Blackrocks 51k

$4.00Out of stock

Blackrocks Grand Rabbits

$4.00

Breakfast Stout

$9.00

Farmhaus Classic Cider

$6.50

Founders Porter

$6.00

Kbs

$12.00

Oberon

$6.00Out of stock

Ore Dock Reclamation

$4.00

PBR

$3.00

Upper Hand Light

$4.00Out of stock

Vandermill Blue Gold

$6.00Out of stock

Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Bottled Beer Import

Amstel Ligt

$4.00Out of stock

Samuel Smith Nut Brown

$8.00

Dunkel

$8.00

Augistiner

$7.00Out of stock

Weihen hefe

$6.00Out of stock

Hofbrau Original

$5.00Out of stock

Bittburger Pilsner

$5.00

Draught

Erdinger

$5.00+

Fruh Kolsch

$5.00+

Kostrizer

$5.00+

Oktoberfest

$5.00+

Bottle

Bovin, Vranec

$30.00

Campuget, Rose

$27.00

Chateau Ducasse, Bourdeaux Blanc

$38.00

Grochau Cellars, Pinot Noir

$40.00

H&M Hofer, Gruner

$40.00

Jaume Serra, Cava Brut

$24.00

Juggernaut, Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Ardeche, Chardonnay

$31.00

Eisenberg, Blaufrankisch

$36.00

Selbach, Riesling

$36.00

Vina Borgia, Garnacha

$27.00

Mawby

$45.00

Glass

Haus Red

$9.00

Haus White

$9.00

Brut

$7.00

White Refill

$9.00

Red Refill

$9.00

Mawby

$10.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage

$25.00

Wine pairing

Pairing

$40.00

Beverage

Coffee (Endless)

$2.99

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Erdinger NA

$4.00

Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

La Croix

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley temple

$3.00

Soda water

Sprite

$2.50

St Pauli

$4.00Out of stock

Virgil's Cream Soda

$4.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$4.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Virgin Cobra Coffee

$6.00

Virgin Cojay

$6.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bourbon/Whiskey

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Evan Williams(rail)

$6.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Scotch

Lagavulin 16

$45.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Dewars

$8.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Sobieski (rail)

$6.00

Tito's

$9.00

Tequila

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Herraduras Reposada

$11.00

Pepe Lopez (rail)

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

New Amsterdam (Rail)

$6.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Liquer

Benedictine

$13.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Strega

$11.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Contratto

$10.00

Cinzano

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Curacao

$10.00

Creme De Violette

$10.00

Maraschino

$10.00

Creme de Cassis

$5.00

Averna

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Barenjager

$10.00

Kahluah

$9.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi White (rail)

$6.00

Plantation Pineappple

$9.50

Plantation Original Dark

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$6.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$12.00

Calvados

$11.00

Direct Donation

SJFU Tshirt

$25.00

SJFU Stickers

$3.00

Bizzy Izzy High Ball

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 west washington street suite 115, Marquette, MI 49855

Directions

Gallery
Steinhaus - Marquette image

