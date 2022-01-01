Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steis's 5523 main street

review star

No reviews yet

5523 main street

Lexington, MI 48450

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Garlic Cheese Sticks
Large 1 Topping Pizza
Grilled Ham And Cheese Basket

Appetizers

Alligator

$12.00Out of stock

Boneless

$12.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nacho Supreme

$13.00

Onion Ring Basket

$7.00

Pretzel Bread Sticks

$7.00

Southwest Egg Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Wing Dings

$12.00

Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Steak Tips

$12.00Out of stock

Baskets

Perch Basket

$14.00

Cod Basket

$12.00

Walleye bskt

$11.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Grilled Ham And Cheese Basket

$10.00

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken Meal

$13.00

Ala Carte Broasted Chicken

$10.00

Burgers

Classic

$9.00

Western

$10.00

Villager

$9.00

Black Bean

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss

$9.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

Turkey Burger With Chips

$7.00

Entrees

Perch

$22.00

Cod

$18.00

Walleye

$15.00

Salmon

$19.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Chargrilled Chicken

$16.00

12 oz Ribeye

$25.00

Chargrilled Porkchops

$16.00

Kids

Kids Fish and Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.00

Hot Dog And Fries

$7.00

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Tortellini

$18.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Salads

Michigan Cherry

$12.00

Antipasto

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Caesar

$10.00

Cobb

$16.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Sandwiches

Rueben

$13.00

Turkey Rueben

$10.00

Wrap Chicken Caeser

$9.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

House Club

$11.00Out of stock

Italian Panini

$9.00Out of stock

Steak Sub

$9.00

Texas BLT

$9.00

Cod Sand

$9.00

Hot Turkey Special

$14.00Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

$1.50

Fries

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Redskin Mashed

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Extra

sub slaw

$1.00

sub salad

$2.00

sub spf

$2.00

sub baked

$1.00

sub RSM

$1.00

ORings Kitchen

$7.00

Side nacho cheese

$1.50

SPFries Kitchen

$4.00

Chips

$1.50

Fries Kitc

$3.50

Side Veg

$2.50

Collard Greens

$3.00Out of stock

Soups

Quart Of Soup

$13.00

Bread Bowl

$10.00

Chili

$5.00

Beer Cheese

$5.00

Vegetable Beef

$5.00

Chicken Tortilla

$5.00

Mini

Mini Garlic Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Mini Cheese pizza

$8.00

1 Topping Mini Pizza

$8.75

2 Topping Mini Pizza

$9.50

3 Topping Mini Pizza

$10.25

Mini Deluxe

$11.00

Mini Meat Lovers

$12.00

Mini Vegetarian

$12.00

Mini Dill Pickle

$11.00

Mini BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Small

Small Garlic Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Small Cheese

$10.00

Small 1 Topping Pizza

$11.25

Small 2 Topping Pizza

$12.50

Small 3 Topping Pizza

$14.00

Small Deluxe

$15.00

Small Meat Lovers

$16.00

Small Vegetarian

$15.00

Small Dill Pickle

$14.00

Small BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Large

Large Garlic Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Large Cheese

$12.00

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$12.00

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$14.00

Large 3 Topping Pizza

$15.00

Large Deluxe

$17.00

Large Meat Lovers

$19.00

Large Vegetarian

$19.00

Large Dill Pickle

$15.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$18.00

app special

Sticky Wings

$13.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Beer Cheese Soup

$9.00

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Weekend specials

Banana Pudding Cannolis

$6.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$6.00

Cheesy Spaghetti Squash

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Seasame Seared Ahi Tacos

$19.00

Surf & Turf

$28.00

Pot Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Founders Beer Brat

$10.00

Greek Gyro

$14.00

pizza special

2 lg 1 item pizza special

$17.00

Desserts

Hot Lava Cake

$6.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

