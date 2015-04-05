Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe 211 W. Main St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
A quaint and quirky coffee house and ice cream shoppe, using all of the best products, including organic Ohio coffee, locally crafted tea, and premium ice cream.
Location
211 W. Main St., Loudonville, OH 44842
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Westside
No Reviews
1090 Park Ave West Mansfield, OH 44906
View restaurant
Wiggin Street Coffee - At Kenyon College
4.6 • 158
101 East Wiggin Street Gambier, OH 43022
View restaurant