Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe 211 W. Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

211 W. Main St.

Loudonville, OH 44842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Matcha Latte
Chai Latte

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$2.50

A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and hot or cold water, plus a flavor if desired.

Cappuccino

$4.00

A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 6 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.

Chai Latte

$5.00

A hot or iced drink with equal parts chai concentrate and milk.

Cortado

$3.50

A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 4 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and equal parts chai concentrate and milk.

Espresso

$2.00

A double-shot of espresso.

Frappe

$5.50

A blended frozen drink with a double-shot of espresso and milk, plus a flavor if desired.

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Drip-coffee with a choice of Breakfast Blend (medium), All Caps Blend (dark) or Decaf Blend (medium), plus a flavor if desired.

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Chilled coffee poured over ice, plus a flavor if desired.

Latte

$4.50

A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.

Red Bird

$4.00

A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and a choice of Breakfast Blend (medium), All Caps Blend (dark), or chilled coffee.

White/Dark Choc Mocha

$5.00

A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso, 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, and your choice of dark chocolate or white chocolate flavoring.

Extras

Fall Drink Specials

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.00

Spiced Brown Sugar Chai

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

$5.50

Other Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Old-fashioned soda with a choice of orange soda, cream soda, or root beer.

Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 ounce bottled spring water

Iced Tea

$3.00

20 ounce unsweetened iced tea, with the option to add a flavor.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Loose-leaf hot tea with a variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated options.

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

A hot drink with chocolate milk and chocolate flavoring, plus an additional flavor if desired.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50

A blended frozen drink with chocolate milk and chocolate flavoring, plus an additional flavor if desired.

Vanilla Golden Milk

$4.75

A hot drink with a turmeric spice blend, steamed milk, and vanilla flavoring.

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Steamer

$3.25

A hot drink with steamed milk and a flavor of your choice.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A quaint and quirky coffee house and ice cream shoppe, using all of the best products, including organic Ohio coffee, locally crafted tea, and premium ice cream.

Location

211 W. Main St., Loudonville, OH 44842

Directions

Gallery
Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jitters Coffee House
orange star4.6 • 722
1545 S Washington St Millersburg, OH 44654
View restaurantnext
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Westside
orange starNo Reviews
1090 Park Ave West Mansfield, OH 44906
View restaurantnext
Wiggin Street Coffee - At Kenyon College
orange star4.6 • 158
101 East Wiggin Street Gambier, OH 43022
View restaurantnext
Hartzler Family Dairy
orange starNo Reviews
5454 Cleveland Road Wooster, OH 44691
View restaurantnext
Hartzler Events
orange starNo Reviews
5382 Cleveland Rd Wooster Wooster, OH 44691
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Loudonville

Black Fork Bistro
orange star4.5 • 15
153 W Main St Loudonville, OH 44842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loudonville
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Medina
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston