Stella Artisan Italian 18 East Ridgewood Avenue
18 East Ridgewood Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Lunch
APPETIZERS
SALAD
- CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Garlic Croutons, Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Caesar Dressing
- ARUGULA SALAD$14.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Oil
- HOUSE SALAD$12.00
Mixed Green, Shaved Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Stella's Vinaigrette
- CHOPPED SALAD$18.00
Grill Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Artichoke, Zesty Vinaigrette
- BURRATA FARRO SALAD$19.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil Pesto Farro, Balsamic Olive Oil
PANINIS
- TURKEY PESTO$18.00
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Bacon, Basil Pesto Ciabatta Bread
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Ciabatta Bread
- PROSCIUTTO$18.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze
- EGGPLANT PARMESAN$17.00
Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Ciabatta Bread
- GRILLED CHICKEN$18.00
Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Broccoli Rabe, Balsamic Glaze, Zesty, Ciabatta Bread
SANDWICH
- THE WHALER$19.00
Breaded Tilapia, Lettuce, Ranch, Tomatoes, French Fries
- POLLO ALLA GRIGLIA$18.00
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Oinions, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
- POLLO DI BUFALA$18.00
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$20.00
Sauteed Onions, Bell Peppers, Yellow American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Fries
HAND CRAFTED PASTAS
- CARBONARA$23.00
Slab Smoked Bacon, Peas, Shallots, Stella Carbonara Sauce, Fettuccine Pasta
- SPICY RIGATONI$22.00
Calabrian Chili, Tomato Paste, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, Rigatoni Pasta
- SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$24.00
Stella Homemade Meatballs, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti Pasta
- RIGATONI MARSALA$20.00
Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Garlic Marsala Wine
BURGERS
STEAKS
KIDS SPECIALS
- Rigatoni Butter one Meatball$16.00
- Rigatoni with Butter$12.00
Rigatoni or Spaghetti Pasta with Marinara Sauce or Butter
- Rigatoni Marinara one Meatball$16.00
Rigatoni or Spaghetti Pasta with Marinara Sauce and with One Meatball
- Rigatoni w/ Marinara$12.00
Two Pancakes, One French Toast, Powder Sugar on the Top
- Rigatoni w/Vodka sauce$12.00
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
- Chicken Fingers W/French Fries$12.00
- Spaghetti Butter$12.00
- Spaghetti Butter one Meatball$16.00
- Spaghetti marinara$12.00
- Spaghetti Marinara one Meatball$16.00
- Spaghetti Vodka Sauce$12.00
- Spaghetti Vodka Sauce one Meatball$16.00
- Rigatoni Vodka Sauce one Meatball$16.00
Sides
Dinner
STARTERS
- BREAD & BUTTER
- CHARCUTERIE BOARD$25.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Salami, Mushrooms, Burrata, Cherry tomatoes
- PEI SPICY MUSSELS$16.00
Calabrian chile, Tomato paste, Lemon juice, Garlic, White wine, Bread
- FRIED CALAMARI$18.00
Basil Tomato Aioli, Marinara, Cherry peppers on top
- BURRATA CAPRESE$17.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Cherry Vinaigrette
- BANG BANG SHRIMPS$16.00
Bittersweet Sauce, Sriracha Aioli
- RICE BALLS$14.00
Risotto, Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce
- STELLA MEATBALLS$20.00
Marinara Sauce, Whipped Ricotta Cheese
- SOUP$10.00
Inquire With The Server
SALADS
- KALE AND QUINOA$14.00
Kale, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Red Onions, Quinoa, Cherry Vinaigrette
- PEAR SALAD$12.00
Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Pear, Goat cheese, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic glaze
MEATS
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$25.00
Breaded chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Marinara Sauce, Spaghetti
- LEMON CHICKEN$26.00
Chicken Breast, Lemon juice, Basil pesto Farro, Asparagus, Balsamic glaze, White wine.
- CHICKEN PICCATA$26.00
Chicken Breast, White wine, Capers, Lemon juice, Spaghetti, Chicken stock
- CHICKEN MARSALA$25.00
Mushroom, Spinach, Marsala Wine, Roasted Garlic, Mashed Potatoes
- ATLANTIC SALMON$32.00
Mashed potatoes, Asparagus, Spinach Lobster Sauce
- SPAGHETTI PESCATORE$38.00
Tomato Sauce, Garlic, White Wine, Clams, Shrimps, Mussels, Calamari, Crush Red pepper
- TRIO DI MARE$40.00
Clams, Shrimps, Atlantic Salmon, White Wine, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli Rabe, Lemon juice
STEAKS
- NY STRIP STEAK$32.00
Mashed potatoes, Mixed vegetables 12 oz Steak
- THE NO.12 RIB EYE STEAK (32oz)$95.00
Flaky Sea Salt with a Sizziling side of Veggies
- BONELESS RIBEYE$40.00
Broccoli Rabe, Carrots, Asparagus, Mashed potato, 12 oz Steak
- BONE IN PORK CHOP (16oz)$32.00
Creamy Brandy Mushroom Sauce, Mash Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables
HAND CRAFTED PASTAS
- SPAGHETTI ALLA VODKA$23.00
Sweet Italian Sausage, Peas, Roasted Garlic, Vodka sauce, Spaghetti
- SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO$28.00
Shrimps, Calabrian Chili, tomato paste, Roasted Garlic, White Wine, Parmesan cheese
- EGGPLANT PARMESAN$25.00
Breaded eggplant, Grated Parmesan, Mozzarella, Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$28.00
White Wine, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Peppers, Lemon juice, Parmesan Cheese, Spaghetti
- GARGANELLI$22.00
Broccoli Rabe Pesto, Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan cheese, Garganelli Pasta
- BUCATINI GROUND BEEF$22.00
Bucatini Pasta, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Onion, Bell Peppers, Ground Beef.
- SHORT RIBS RAVIOLI$24.00
Wild Mushrooms, Spinach, Shallots, Marsala Wine, Roasted Garlic
- CHICKEN AND SHRIMP$26.00
Lemon Cream Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Small pieces of Chicken, Shrimps, Whine wine
- SPAGHETTI WITH LITTLE NECKS CLAMS$26.00
Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Peppers, White Wine, Lemon juice, Fresh Clams
- LOBSTER RAVIOLI$32.00
Shrimps, Lobster Bisque Sauce Over Mixed Vegetables.
KIDS SPECIALS
- Rigatoni with Butter$12.00
Rigatoni or Spaghetti Pasta with Marinara Sauce or Butter
- Rigatoni Marinara one Meatball$16.00
Rigatoni or Spaghetti Pasta with Marinara Sauce and with One Meatball
- Rigatoni w/ Marinara$12.00
Two Pancakes, One French Toast, Powder Sugar on the Top
- Rigatoni w/Vodka sauce$12.00
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
- Spaghetti Vodka Sauce one Meatball (Copy)$16.00
- Chicken Fingers W/French Fries$12.00
Sides
SPECIALS
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
- Ceviche$18.00
- Oysters on the half Shell$3.50
- Grill Spinach Oysters$16.00
- Lobster Nachos$14.00
- Eggplant Rollatini$12.00
- Melty Brie$18.00
- Grilled Branzino$34.00
- Sea Scallops$36.00
- Savory Tuna Steak$32.00
- French Cut Lamb Chops$42.00
- Boneless Rib Eye$40.00
- Pasta Flight$30.00
- Firecracker Shrimp$18.00
Breakfast
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
- EGGS BENEDICT$14.00
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce
- ITALIAN OMELETTE$15.00
Tomato Basil, Prosciutto Di Parma, Cheddar Cheese
- BREAKFAST BOWL$16.00
Arugula, Slab Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries
- FLORENTINE OMELETTE$16.00
Heirloom Eggs, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Home Fries, Toast
- CHEESE OMELETTE$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella, American Cheese, Home Fries, Toast
- STELLA OMELETTE$16.00
Egg Whites, Spinach, Avocado, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese, Home Fries, Toast
- EGG SANDWICH$16.00
Crispy Prosciutto, Fried Eggs, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Pesto, Ciabatta Bread, Home Fries
- AVOCADO TOAST$16.00
Arugula, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Fennel, Sunny Side Eggs, Zesty Dressing
- GARDEN OMELETTE$16.00
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Toast
- FLUFFY PANCAKES$12.00
Maple Syrup, Fresh Fruits
- FRENCH TOAST$12.00
Braided Brioche, Maple Syrup, Fresh Fruits
