Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

review star

No reviews yet

325 &th st w

St. Paul, MN 55102

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
CREME BRULEE
LEAH'S HAPPY PLACE

Breakfast all day

Belle Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Manchego, sweet peppers, arugula, tomato, over easy egg on brioche bun

The Frenchie

$11.00

All butter croissant, soft scrambled egg, Swiss, caramelized onion and roasted mushroom

When in Rome

When in Rome

$12.00

herb roasted "turchetta" asiago, arugula, over easy egg, sweet bell peppers, brioche bun

Romseco, Egg & Avocado

Romseco, Egg & Avocado

$11.00

Red pepper & almond pesto, arugula, avocado, over easy egg

Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap

Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap

$11.00

Harissa scrambled eggs, spicy potatoes, manchego, arugula

Avo and egg

Avo and egg

$11.00

Smashed avocado, dill, radish, arugula, over easy egg.

Avocado Toast, Fully Dressed

Avocado Toast, Fully Dressed

$12.00

avocado, olive, orange, feta, almond dukkah, red onion, mint, chili oil

Avocado Tomato Bruschetta

Avocado Tomato Bruschetta

$11.00

ripe avocado, cherry tomato, fresh basil, ovile oil, garlic, parmesan + Sherry glaze

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd

Cacio Pepe Eggs

Cacio Pepe Eggs

$11.00

Soft scrambled eggs, black pepper, pecorino, garlic grilled bread, greens

Ham, Swiss, tomato + egg

$12.00

thin shaved Beeler's ham, slow roasted tomatoes, Swiss cheese, arugula and an over easy egg on an all butter croissant.

The Regular Breakfast

$12.00

American style breakfast- 2 eggs any style, roasted potatoes, bacon, & toast

Avocado + smoked salmon

$15.00

Pecan Sticky Bun "French Toast"

$13.00Out of stock

Berry And Lavender French Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Bits in Bowls

Eggplant Shakshuka

$15.00

NorthAfrican bell pepper and onion stew, tomato, egg, feta, avocado, cilantro and grilled bread

Patatas Bravas

$13.00

Smokey roasted potatoes, sunny side egg, Manchego, spicy garlic aioli,

Morrocan Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Marinated chicken, dill rice, roasted vegetables, cilantro pesto, almond

Smoked Salmon Bowl

$16.00

Hummus Bowl

$13.00

Longanisa Bowl (contains pork)

$15.00

Sandwiches

The "Wise Guy"

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken, prosciutto, arugula, asiago, pickled onion, peperoncini aioli, ciabatta

The Vegan Gus

The Vegan Gus

$12.00

smashed chickpea salad, lemon oil, shaved fennel, vegan aioli, tomato, pickled onion

Black garlic chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken sandwich topped with mushrooms, Swiss, arugula, pickled onion, and black garlic aioli.

Grilled Cheese Cheddar

$6.00

Wraps

Greek Style

$14.00

grilled marinated chicken, olive, romaine, tomato, cucumber yogurt

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Mediteranian Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Herb roasted turkey, peperonata, arugula, provolone, lemon caper aioli

Salads

Caesar, Sort of...

$11.00

Arugula, romaine, house made caesar, tomato, olive oil croutons, parmesan for days

Simple Greens

$8.00

Mixed lettuces, cucumber, tomato, fresh herbs, sherry vinaigrette, shaved manchego

Smoked Salmon and Chickpea salad

$15.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$2.00

Side of Potatoes

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side salad

$5.00

Side of Toast

$2.05

Side Of Bacon

$4.50

1 Pancake, butter & syrup

$5.00Out of stock

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

4 Longanisa Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Savory Crepes (Copy)

Spinach , Chevre And Egg

$10.50

Bacon Cheddar and Egg

$10.50

Turkey, Pesto, Swiss cheese

$10.50

MAY CONTAIN NUTS

Ham, Swiss, Egg

$10.50

Turkey Swiss And Apple

$10.50

Prosciutto manchego and Spinich crepe

$10.50

Chorizo Cheddar And Egg

$10.50

smoked salmon, egg, avocado and tomato

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Egg

$10.50

Kids Crepe

$6.00

Plain Crepe

$4.00

Pear,Prosciutto and mancherò

$11.50

Sweet Crepes (Copy)

Nutella, Banana, Strawberry

$10.00

CONTAINS NUTS

Classic Nutella and Banana

$9.50

CONTAINS NUTS

Classic Nutella and Strawberry

$10.00

Blueberries and Lemon Curd

$9.50

Strawberries and Lemon Curd

$9.50

Suzette Orange Butter

$7.00

orange honey butter, powdered sugar, orange zest

Apple Carmel Pecan

$9.50

CONTAINS NUTS

Strawberries and Cream

$9.50

Fruit Crepes

$15.00Out of stock

Just Nutella Crepe

$7.50

Roasted Peach, Cream Cheese, Pepito

$9.50Out of stock

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.50

Plain Croissaint

$3.25

Cinnamon Danish

$3.75

Apple Pecan Scone

$2.80Out of stock

Nutella Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee

DRIP COFFEE

$2.25+

CAFE AU LAIT

$2.75+

drip coffee with steamed milk

LATTE

$3.50+

espresso and choice of steamed milk

LATTE BREVE

$4.00+

espresso with steamed half and half

CAFE AMERICANO

$2.25+

espresso with hot water

MOCHA

MOCHA

$3.75+

espresso, steamed milk & chocolate

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$3.75+

espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate

MIEL

$3.75+

espresso, steamed milk, honey, cinnamon

DEPTH CHARGE

$3.00+

drip coffee with a double shot of espresso

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50+

espresso & frothed milk

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.50

espresso with a splash of steamed milk

ESPRESSO CORTADO

$3.50

equal parts espresso and steamed milk

ESPRESSO

$3.25

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

$3.50

CHAI TEA

$2.75+

steamed spiced chai and milk

HOT TEA

$2.25

MATCHA LATTE

$3.75+

lightly sweetened matcha and steamed milk

MATCHA AMERICANO

$3.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50+

add gold

$2.50

Cold Drinks

very refreshing drink if you craving with dragon fruit, lychee and strawberry this are best drink for sunny day and hot day. it come to 20 oz cold drink only.

COLD PRESS

$3.75+

ICED CHAI

$3.75+

chai tea and milk over ice

ICED AMERICANO

$3.25

ICED MOCHA

$4.50

espresso, chocolate, & milk over ice

ICED TEA

$3.50

ICED LATTE

$4.25

espresso & milk over ice

ICED MATCHA LATTE

$4.50

slightly sweetened matcha and milk over ice

ICED WHITE MOCHA

$4.50

espresso, white chocolate and milk over ice

ICED BEE STING

$4.50

espresso, honey, cayenne, bee pollen and milk over ice

ICED CREME BRULEE

$4.50

espresso, vanilla, caramel & half and half over ice

ICED DIRTY MATCHA LATTE

$4.50

matcha, espresso, vanilla, and milk over ice

ICED MEXICAN MOCHA

$4.50

espresso, chocolate, cinnamon & milk over ice

ICED MOCCHIATO

$4.50

espresso, chocolate, amaretto & milk over ice CONTAINS NUTS

ICED LEAH'S HAPPY PLACE

$4.50

matcha, lavender, pistachio over ice CONTAINS NUTS

ICED CAMPFIRE

$6.50

espresso, chocolate, caramel, & milk over ice with graham crumbs and marshmallow CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT GRAHAM CRUMBS

ICED NUTTY PROFESSOR

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$1.75Out of stock

MATCHA ESPRESSO COOLER

$6.00Out of stock

blended matcha, espresso, vanilla, ice

MILK

$1.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

PELLEGRINO- Orange FLAVORED

$2.00

PELLEGRINO- Blood Orange

$3.25

Iced Ube Latte

$5.25

Iced ube matcha

$5.25

ICED NUTTY PROFESSOR

$4.50

Sparkling Botanicals Black Lemon

$3.50

Sparkling Botanicals Elderberry

$3.50

Speciality coffee

MOCCHIATO

$4.00+

espresso, chocolate, amaretto & milk CONTAINS NUTS

CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$4.00+

espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel and brûlée sugar.

MEXICAN MOCHA

$4.00+

espresso, milk, dark chocolate, cinnamon.

BEE STING

$4.00+

espresso, milk, honey, cayenne and bee pollen

LEAH'S HAPPY PLACE

$4.00+

matcha, lavender, pistachio, milk CONTAINS NUTS

DIRTY MATCHA LATTE

$4.00+

espresso, matcha, milk and vanilla.

NUTTY PROFESSOR

$4.00+

espresso, milk, caramel, hazelnut

Bowls

Berry, Berry, Berry

Berry, Berry, Berry

$11.50

four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries. CONTAINS NUTS

Manila Mango

$11.50

mango, banana, peaches, kiwi, greek yogurt, vegan/gluten free granola, seeds and nuts. CONTAINS NUTS

Eat Your Greens

$11.50

Peaches And Cream

$11.50

apple, bee pollen, pistachio,banana, pineapple, gluten free and vegan granola, greek yogurt, seeds and nuts. CONTAINS NUTS

Passion fruit and Guava smoothie bowl

$11.50

sandwiches and bread

Prosciutto Egg Sandwich

$12.00

all butter croissant, prosciutto, manchego, scrambled egg, honey. served with fruit until 11am then salad from 11-3

Cheese And Bacon With ScrambledEgg Sandwich

$12.00

all butter croissant, bacon, scrambled egg, served with fruit or salad

Yogurt

Yogurt And Granola Parfait

$5.50

housemate vegan pecan granola, full fat plain greek yogurt, fresh berries, honey CONTAINS NUTS

Granola Bowl

$5.50

Fruit Salad

$5.50

whole crepe

Creme Brûlée whole crepe cake

$58.00

need to place in 72 hours.

Strawberries and Cream whole. crepe cake

$58.00

need to be place 72 hours.

Blueberry lemon whole crepe cake

$58.00

need to be place 72 hours.

Raspberry and Creme whole crepe cake

$58.00

need to be place in 72 hours.

feast of seven fishes

feast of seven fishes

$75.00

wine pairing

$35.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

325 &th st w, St. Paul, MN 55102

