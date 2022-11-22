- Home
- /
- Saint Paul
- /
- West Seventh
- /
- Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
No reviews yet
325 &th st w
St. Paul, MN 55102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast all day
Belle Breakfast Sandwich
Manchego, sweet peppers, arugula, tomato, over easy egg on brioche bun
The Frenchie
All butter croissant, soft scrambled egg, Swiss, caramelized onion and roasted mushroom
When in Rome
herb roasted "turchetta" asiago, arugula, over easy egg, sweet bell peppers, brioche bun
Romseco, Egg & Avocado
Red pepper & almond pesto, arugula, avocado, over easy egg
Harissa Potato + Egg Wrap
Harissa scrambled eggs, spicy potatoes, manchego, arugula
Avo and egg
Smashed avocado, dill, radish, arugula, over easy egg.
Avocado Toast, Fully Dressed
avocado, olive, orange, feta, almond dukkah, red onion, mint, chili oil
Avocado Tomato Bruschetta
ripe avocado, cherry tomato, fresh basil, ovile oil, garlic, parmesan + Sherry glaze
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
super fluffy pancakes, blueberry compote, lemon curd
Cacio Pepe Eggs
Soft scrambled eggs, black pepper, pecorino, garlic grilled bread, greens
Ham, Swiss, tomato + egg
thin shaved Beeler's ham, slow roasted tomatoes, Swiss cheese, arugula and an over easy egg on an all butter croissant.
The Regular Breakfast
American style breakfast- 2 eggs any style, roasted potatoes, bacon, & toast
Avocado + smoked salmon
Pecan Sticky Bun "French Toast"
Berry And Lavender French Toast
Bits in Bowls
Eggplant Shakshuka
NorthAfrican bell pepper and onion stew, tomato, egg, feta, avocado, cilantro and grilled bread
Patatas Bravas
Smokey roasted potatoes, sunny side egg, Manchego, spicy garlic aioli,
Morrocan Chicken
Grilled Marinated chicken, dill rice, roasted vegetables, cilantro pesto, almond
Smoked Salmon Bowl
Hummus Bowl
Longanisa Bowl (contains pork)
Sandwiches
The "Wise Guy"
Grilled marinated chicken, prosciutto, arugula, asiago, pickled onion, peperoncini aioli, ciabatta
The Vegan Gus
smashed chickpea salad, lemon oil, shaved fennel, vegan aioli, tomato, pickled onion
Black garlic chicken
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with mushrooms, Swiss, arugula, pickled onion, and black garlic aioli.
Grilled Cheese Cheddar
Wraps
Salads
Sides
Savory Crepes (Copy)
Spinach , Chevre And Egg
Bacon Cheddar and Egg
Turkey, Pesto, Swiss cheese
MAY CONTAIN NUTS
Ham, Swiss, Egg
Turkey Swiss And Apple
Prosciutto manchego and Spinich crepe
Chorizo Cheddar And Egg
smoked salmon, egg, avocado and tomato
Mushroom Swiss Egg
Kids Crepe
Plain Crepe
Pear,Prosciutto and mancherò
Sweet Crepes (Copy)
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry
CONTAINS NUTS
Classic Nutella and Banana
CONTAINS NUTS
Classic Nutella and Strawberry
Blueberries and Lemon Curd
Strawberries and Lemon Curd
Suzette Orange Butter
orange honey butter, powdered sugar, orange zest
Apple Carmel Pecan
CONTAINS NUTS
Strawberries and Cream
Fruit Crepes
Just Nutella Crepe
Roasted Peach, Cream Cheese, Pepito
Coffee
DRIP COFFEE
CAFE AU LAIT
drip coffee with steamed milk
LATTE
espresso and choice of steamed milk
LATTE BREVE
espresso with steamed half and half
CAFE AMERICANO
espresso with hot water
MOCHA
espresso, steamed milk & chocolate
WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA
espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate
MIEL
espresso, steamed milk, honey, cinnamon
DEPTH CHARGE
drip coffee with a double shot of espresso
CAPPUCCINO
espresso & frothed milk
ESPRESSO MACCHIATO
espresso with a splash of steamed milk
ESPRESSO CORTADO
equal parts espresso and steamed milk
ESPRESSO
ESPRESSO CON PANNA
CHAI TEA
steamed spiced chai and milk
HOT TEA
MATCHA LATTE
lightly sweetened matcha and steamed milk
MATCHA AMERICANO
HOT CHOCOLATE
add gold
Cold Drinks
COLD PRESS
ICED CHAI
chai tea and milk over ice
ICED AMERICANO
ICED MOCHA
espresso, chocolate, & milk over ice
ICED TEA
ICED LATTE
espresso & milk over ice
ICED MATCHA LATTE
slightly sweetened matcha and milk over ice
ICED WHITE MOCHA
espresso, white chocolate and milk over ice
ICED BEE STING
espresso, honey, cayenne, bee pollen and milk over ice
ICED CREME BRULEE
espresso, vanilla, caramel & half and half over ice
ICED DIRTY MATCHA LATTE
matcha, espresso, vanilla, and milk over ice
ICED MEXICAN MOCHA
espresso, chocolate, cinnamon & milk over ice
ICED MOCCHIATO
espresso, chocolate, amaretto & milk over ice CONTAINS NUTS
ICED LEAH'S HAPPY PLACE
matcha, lavender, pistachio over ice CONTAINS NUTS
ICED CAMPFIRE
espresso, chocolate, caramel, & milk over ice with graham crumbs and marshmallow CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT GRAHAM CRUMBS
ICED NUTTY PROFESSOR
APPLE JUICE
MATCHA ESPRESSO COOLER
blended matcha, espresso, vanilla, ice
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
PELLEGRINO- Orange FLAVORED
PELLEGRINO- Blood Orange
Iced Ube Latte
Iced ube matcha
ICED NUTTY PROFESSOR
Sparkling Botanicals Black Lemon
Sparkling Botanicals Elderberry
Speciality coffee
MOCCHIATO
espresso, chocolate, amaretto & milk CONTAINS NUTS
CREME BRULEE
espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel and brûlée sugar.
MEXICAN MOCHA
espresso, milk, dark chocolate, cinnamon.
BEE STING
espresso, milk, honey, cayenne and bee pollen
LEAH'S HAPPY PLACE
matcha, lavender, pistachio, milk CONTAINS NUTS
DIRTY MATCHA LATTE
espresso, matcha, milk and vanilla.
NUTTY PROFESSOR
espresso, milk, caramel, hazelnut
Bowls
Berry, Berry, Berry
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries. CONTAINS NUTS
Manila Mango
mango, banana, peaches, kiwi, greek yogurt, vegan/gluten free granola, seeds and nuts. CONTAINS NUTS
Eat Your Greens
Peaches And Cream
apple, bee pollen, pistachio,banana, pineapple, gluten free and vegan granola, greek yogurt, seeds and nuts. CONTAINS NUTS
Passion fruit and Guava smoothie bowl
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
325 &th st w, St. Paul, MN 55102