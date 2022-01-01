Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stella Blues

306 E Madison St

Eau Claire, WI 54703

Starters and Appetizers

Catfish Fingers

$10.00

Beer battered catfish strips, deep fried ano served with remouade

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin-Cheddar deep fried golden brown.

Cornbread

$8.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Hot, creamy crab dip with a touch of Cajun. Topped with toasted parmesan and panko. Served with fresh baked French bread or tortilla chips.

Creole Fries

$9.00

Creole fries seasoned Cajun spices.

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Four Deviled eggs, deep fried in rosemary parmesan breading, topped with sliced banana peppers, bacon bits, and Cajun seasoning.

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Two floured soft shells filled with golden brown catfish, our Cajun slaw, topped with a creamv and soicv Sriracha shrimp sauce. Garnished with crispy tortilla strips. A kitchen favorites.

French Bread

$6.50

Served with Chipotle butter.

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Cajun classic. Bacon, onion, garlic, and a touch of jalapeno mixed in cornmeal fried to a golden brown and served honey mustard.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer Battered and deep tried tossed with Cajun spices.

Oysters

$13.00+

Six or twelve. Louisiana Golf oysters topped with Cajun butter and grilled on the half shell. Finished off with parmesan and oars ev

Spin Dip

$13.50

Served with fresh baked French bread or tortilla chips.

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Sweet potato fries seasoned with Cajun spices.

Salads

Beet Salad (G)

$13.00

Fresh roasted and marinated beets, onions sautéed in olive oil and red wine, served over a bed of spinach, topped with walnuts and bleu cheese.

Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine lettuce tossed in a Cajun caesar dressing with parmesan and croutons

Chophouse Salad (G)

$14.50

Mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, carrots, and hardboiled egg.

Madison Street Garden Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, carrots, and homemade croutons.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Served over smashed potatoes with hot bacon dressing, bleu cheese, red onion, carrots, and banana peppers.

Entrees

Amber Ale Steak Pasta

$27.00

Mushrooms, bacon, garlic, onions, and spinach sauteed in an Amber ale sauce. Tossed with fettuccine and topped with a 6oz sirloin, pickled onions, and blue cheese crumbles.

BBQ Pork Chop

$26.00

Blackened Chicken (G)

$25.00

One skinless boneless chicken breast blackened with traditional Cajun spices or beer batter and fried to a go. golden. brown

Bourbon Street Scallops

$31.00

Four U10 Sea Scallops seared and topped with a sweet bourbon and bacon sauce.

Cajun Pasta (V)

$21.00

Fresh vegetables sautéed in a creamy creole sauce tossed with fettuccine.

Catfish (G)

$25.00

Two catfish filet beer battered and fried to a golden brown or blackened with traditional Cajun spices.

Chicken and Waffles

$25.00

Southern fried chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle. Topped with bacon, swiss cheese, mushrooms, spinach, and maple rum sauce. Served with steamed green beans,

Citrus Rum Blackened Tuna

$29.00

8oz yellowfin tuna steak, rubbed with Cajun spices and blackened medium rare. Topped with a citrus rum glaze.

Gumbo

$27.00

A flavorful Cajun stew containing chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, bacon, okra, onion, celery, and green peppers over brown rice. A true Louisiana comfort food.

Harvest Blacken Chick

$24.00

Jambalaya

$27.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, crawfish, and mixed vegetables sautéed in our spicy creole sauce, mixed with brown rice.

Jerk Salmon (G)

$30.00

8oz seared filet seasoned with our jerk spices. Set on a bed of brown rice and black beans, topped with a mango salsa and rum jerk sauce.

Louisiana Heat Mac n Cheese

$25.00

Louisiana Heat Mac n Cheese 24 Andouille and spiral pasta in a garlic cheddar Jack cheese sauce, topped with toasted panko and Monterey jack cheese.

Maple Rum Caramelized Chicken (G)

$25.00

A grilled boneless chicken breast seasoned with cayenne pepper, topped with a bacon, mushroom, and spinach maple rum sauce.

New York Strip

$35.00

10 oz. New York strip grilled medium rare and topped with chipotle butter and deep- fried onions. Served with steamed green beans, and a choice of homemade red beans and rice, dirty rice, or Stella’s garlic smashed potatoes.

Pepita Pumpkin Pasta

$25.00

Ribs

$28.00

Slow cooked, grilled, and smothered in BBQ.

Rockefeller

$21.00

Spinach, portabella mushrooms, and garlic, in a white wine cream sauce, tossed with angel half and parmesan choose..

Rosey Parm Dinner

$25.00

A boneless chicken breast breaded in our classic rosemary parmesan breading and fried golden brown.

Shrimp and Grits (G)

$25.00

Creamy stone ground grits topped with a garlic pepper butter sauce, onions, red peppers, shrimp, and parmesan cheese.

Southern Fried Chicken

$25.00

One skinless boneless chicken breast blackened with traditional Cajun spices or beer batter and fried to a go. golden. brown

Steak Scallops

$35.00

Sweet Bourbon Pasta

$22.00

Swordfish Jambalaya

$28.00

Wednesday Catfish

$13.95

Sandwiches and Burgers

Bayou Fish

$12.00

A fresh catfish filet, dipped in our secret beer batter, deep fried to a golden brown. Served on a ciabatta hoagie.

Bean Burger

$9.00

A blend of black beans, brown rice, onion, and corn. Served on a potato bun.

Citrus Tuna Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Boneless chicken breast, your choice either dipped in our secret beer batter and deep fried to a golden brown, or grilled, Served on a ciabatta bun.

House Burger*

$12.00

Half pound ground beef burger, grilled and served on a potato bun.

Jerked Pig

$11.00

Pulled jerk pork, topped with mango salsa and our rum jerk sauce. Served on a ciabatta bun

Pulled Pig

$11.00

Pork seasoned and cooked low and slow to make it fall apart. Topped with rich BBQ sauce. Served on a potato bun.

Rosemary Parmesan Sand

$13.00

One of our most popularill Boneless chicken breast, beer battered then coated In our signature rosemary parmesan breading, deep fried to a golden brown, topped with Swiss cheese and bacon. Served on a ciabatta bun.

Southern Fried Chick

$12.00

Boneless chicken breast, your choice either dipped in our secret beer batter and deep fried to a golden brown, or grilled, Served on a ciabatta bun.

Stella Po'boy

$12.00

Your choice of deep-fried shrimp, grilled andouille, or vegetarian (sautéed artichokes, peppers, onions, and portabella mushrooms) tomato, romaine, pickles, and remoulade served on a toasted hoagie bun.

Soft Drinks

Coffee Reg or Decaf

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Diet Tonic

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Point

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Kids Menu

Baby Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Burger & Fries KIDS

$6.00

Buttered Noodles KIDS

$5.00

Cheese Burger KIDS

$7.00

Chicken Fingers Kids

$6.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Soda

$1.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

White Wine

GLS House White, Conudrum 2019 - CA

$9.00

BTL House White, Condurum 2019 - CA

$34.00

GLS Moscato, Caposaldo - Italy

$9.00

BTL Moscato, Caposaldo Italy

$34.00

Riesling, Shades of Blue - Germany

$38.00

White Zinfandel, Vista Point - CA

$34.00

Pinot Grigio, Robert Mondavi 2020 - CA

$28.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay 2021 - New Zealand

$9.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Oyster Bay 2021 - New Zealand

$34.00

GLS Chardonnay, Decoy 2020 - CA

$10.00

BTL Chardonnay, Decoy 2020 - CA

$38.00

Prosecco Single Serve

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Red Wine

BLT Shiraz Penfold 2019 Australia

$36.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - The Stag 2019 - CA

$38.00

BTL House Red, Conundrum 2019 - CA

$38.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, The Stag 2019 - CA

$10.00

GLS House Red, Conundrum 2019 - CA

$10.00

Merlot, Clos du Bois 21018 - CA

$38.00

Red Zinfandel, 1000 Stories 2018 - CA

$34.00

Stella Draft List

Alaskan Amber Ale

$6.00

Alaskan Brewing Co – AK Alt Style Ale| 5.3% ABV

Badger Porter

$5.75

Sand Creek Brewing – CO American Porter ǀ 5.1% ABV

Black Ale

$6.25

Great Lakes Brewing Co – OH Porter American ǀ 6% ABV

Blue Moon

$5.50

Coors Brewing Co – Co Witbier ǀ 5.40% ABV

Boston Lager

$5.50

Sam Adams Brewing - MA Lager-Vienna| 5.00% ABV

Bubble Stash

$6.00

Hop Barrel Brewing Co -WI Lager & Lemon Sour | 5.10% ABV

Foggy Geezer

$6.25

Miller Brewing Co – GA American IPA ǀ 4.70% ABV

Gun Powder

$6.00

Brewing Projekt – WI American IPA ǀ 6.2% ABV

Hard Cider

$6.50

Space Brewing Co – CA Unfiltered Cider ǀ 6.90% ABV

Hazy Little Thing

$5.75

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co – NV IPA ǀ 6.70% ABV

Honey Bock

$6.00

Earth Rider Brewery– WI Honey Bock ǀ 7% ABV

Juice Force IPA

$6.00

Boston Brewing Co – MA Hard Selzer ǀ 5.00% ABV

Nut Brown

$6.00

South Shore Brewing – WI Nut Brown ǀ 5.00% ABV

Shiner Bock

$5.75

Kona Brewing Co - Hawaii Blonde Ale 4.40% ABV

Spotted Cow

$5.50

New Glarus Brewing Co – WI Cream Ale ǀ 4.80% ABV

Staghorn Oct Fest

$5.50

Sand Creek Brewing Co -WI Hard Lemonade ǀ 5.50% ABV

Stella Artois

$6.50

Stella Brewery Co– Belgium European Pale Lager ǀ 5.00% ABV

Summit Pale Ale

$5.75

One Barrel Brewery Co - WI Pale Ale | 5.70% ABV

Sweeney's American Blonde

$5.75

Moon Ridge Brewing – WI Blonde Ale ǀ 5.20% ABV

Two Hearted

$6.00

Bells Brewing Co – MI American IPA ǀ 6.00% ABV

Unforgiven Amber Ale

$5.75

Rush River Brewing Co – WI American Amber Ale| 5.8% ABV

Bottle Beer

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Busch Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Honey Weiss

$3.50

Leinies Seasonal

$3.50

Michelob Golden Draft Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Stella Midnight

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$3.00

NA Beer

Becks NA

$3.50

Heineken NA

$3.50

O'Doul's Amber NA

$3.50

St Pauli Girl NA

$3.50

Stella NA

$3.50

After Dinner Drinks

Tiramisu

$8.75

Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua and Frangelico on the rocks, topped off with whipped cream & cherries

Carmel Baby

$8.75

Vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and whipped cream

Irish Kiss

$8.75

Baileys and Chambord on the rocks, topped with whipped cream and cherries

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, brandy and crème de cacao, topped with whipped cream

Coffee and Your Choice of A Shot

$5.50

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie

$11.00

Beignets

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.75

Raspberry Sorbet

$4.75

Root Beer Float

$7.50

Point Root Beer, vanilla bean ice cream, and cherries.

Orange Cream Float

$7.50

Point Orange Cream Soda, vanilla ban ice cream, and cherries

Raspberry Float

$7.50

Raspberry Sorbet, Sprite, and cherries.

Vanilla Float

$7.50

Vanilla bean ice cream, Sprite, and cherries.

Brandy Alexander Ice Cream

$11.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, brandy, and crème de cacao (Must be 21 for this drink)

Donuts Sweet Potato

$12.00

Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream

$5.00

Banana Bread

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our Cajun-inspired menu offers a wide range of flavors, including favorites like Blackened Catfish, Jambalaya, or Shrimp Creole, as well as one-of-a-kind, mouth-watering dishes like the Guinness Rack of Ribs, Bourbon Street Scallops, or Blue Angel Pasta. Flavors range from mild to smokin' hot, so tell us how you like it and we'll suggest some amazing options to excite your palate. All of our dishes are prepared when you order, using only the freshest ingredients – many of which are sourced locally.

306 E Madison St, Eau Claire, WI 54703

