Breakfast & Brunch
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Stella Grill
1,341 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taqueria 27 Fashion Place
No Reviews
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2, Murray, UT 84107
View restaurant
TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
No Reviews
499 E 2700 S South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City