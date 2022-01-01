Stella Grill imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Stella Grill

1,341 Reviews

$$

4291 South 900 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Appetizers

Nachos

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips with 3 types of salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Chopped Chicken, jack cheese, red chile sauce, spring greens, cilantro cream, and corn salsa.

Warm Parmesan-Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Parmesan artichoke dip served with garlic crostinis.

Local Goat Cheese-Mint Pesto Timbale

$7.95

Goat Cheese Timable with mint pesto and honey. Served with garlic crostini.

Chile Verde Fries

$9.00

Super crispy fries with pork chile verde and melted jack cheese. For an extra $1.50 order them loaded!

Sandwiches

Sante Fe

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted poblano, jack cheese, and grilled onion. Served on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Open Face Hanger Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled hanger steak, sliced and topped with mushroom demi glace, blue cheese crumbs, served on open-faced baguette with basil mayo.

Mexi Burger

$13.50

All beef burger topped with pepperjack and guacamole. Served on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Bean Burger

$12.00

House made black bean patty topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled poblano peppers. Served on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Bacon Burger

$13.00

All beef burger topped with bacon and swiss cheese. Served on your choice of bun with lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo.

Sausage burger

$13.00

Mexi Dip

$13.50

Sliced beef, grilled with roasted peppers and sweet onion, topped with mozzarella. Served on baguette with a spicy balsamic and roasted pepper au jus.

Reuben

$12.50

Corned Beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted rye, with 1000 Island.

Smoked Turkey

$12.50

Grilled smoked turkey with swiss cheese and cranberry fennel relish. Served on toasted whole wheat bread with basil mayo and lettuce.

Blk Salmon

$14.50

Stella Grll Chz

$10.00

Cubano

$13.00

Slow roasted pork and ham with mustard, pickles, and swiss on baguette with your choice of side.

Club

$9.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of bread with mayo.

Turkey Avocado

$9.50

Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Veggie

$9.50

Swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Rare Roast Beef

$9.50

Thin sliced house made rare roast beef with swiss cheese, lettuce, and mayo on you choice of bread. Served with a side of our house mustard and thin sliced red onion.

Club

$11.50

Sliced turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of bread with mayo.

Turkey Avocado

$11.50

Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Veggie

$11.50

Swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

Rare Roast Beef

$11.50

Thin sliced house made rare roast beef with swiss cheese, lettuce, and mayo on you choice of bread. Served with a side of our house mustard and thin sliced red onion.

Club

$5.50

Turkey Avocado

$5.50

Veggie

$5.50

Rare

$5.50

Club

$7.50

Turkey Avocado

$7.50

Veggie

$7.50

Rare Roast Beef

$7.50

Soups & Salads

Asian Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast on top of mixed greens with snow peas, baby corn, red bell peppers, peanuts, cilantro, cucumber, crispy wonton strips, and peanut vinaigrette.

Southwest Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast on top of mixed greens with guacamole, jicama, pinapple, tomato, black bean & corn salsa, queso fresco, pepitas, cilantro, and crispy tortilla strips with red chile vinaigrette.

Smoked Turkey with Tortellini

$13.50

Mixed greens topped with diced smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn salsa, hard boiled egg, and our 3 cheese italian vinaigrette.

Hanger Steak

$15.00

Grilled hanger steak on top of mixed greens with fingerling potato, tomato, kalamata olives, blue cheese crumbs, artichoke hearts, and topped with balsamic vinaigrette.

Lg Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens with tomato and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing.

Super Salad

$12.00

Stella SALM

$15.50

Chicken Goat Sal

$14.00

Taco Salad

$11.99

Butternut Salad

$14.00

House Pasta

$12.50

Pasta of the Day

$12.50

House made pasta salad. Toppings change daily. Mon = 6 Veggie Parmesan. Tues = Schezuan Chicken. Wed = Shrimp & Artichoke. Thurs = Nicoise Chicken. Fri = Prosciutto & Mozzarella. Sat = Ham & Feta.

Pasta of the Day 1/2 Greens

$13.50

Shrimp and Artichoke Pasta

$14.50

Wednesday Only. House made Pasta topped with bay shrimp, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and creamy vinaigrette dressing.

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Cup Day Soup

$4.50

Soup & Pasta of the Day

$13.00

Any 2 Combo

$11.00

Mexican

Tacos

$13.50

Choice of two tacos served in corn tortillas with corn succotash, black beans, and tortilla salad.

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.50Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, peppers, and onions. Served with your choice of either corn or flour tortillas as well as corn succotash, black beans, and tortilla salad.

Chicken Fajitas

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken, peppers, and onions. Served with your choice of either corn or flour tortillas as well as corn succotash, black beans, and tortilla salad.

Steak Fajitas

$14.50Out of stock

Grilled carne asada, peppers, and onions. Served with your choice of either corn or flour tortillas as well as corn succotash, black beans, and tortilla salad.

One Enchiladas

$11.00

Your Choice of one enchilada wrapped in a flour tortilla. Smothered in our house made enchilada sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with corn succotash, black beans, and a tortilla salad.

Two Enchiladas

$13.00

Your Choice of two enchiladas wrapped in a flour tortilla. Smothered in our house made enchilada sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with corn succotash, black beans, and a tortilla salad.

Three Enchiladas

$15.00

Your Choice of three enchiladas wrapped in a flour tortilla. Smothered in our house made enchilada sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with corn succotash, black beans, and a tortilla salad.

Chile Verde n Chips

$8.95

Cup Chile Verde

$7.50

Bowl Chile Verde

$12.95

Sub Chile Verde

$2.50

Add Verde to Fries

$2.50

Veggie Burrito

$13.50

Smothered Chile Verde Burrito

$13.50

Pork chile verde wrapped in flour tortilla and smothered in verde sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with corn succotash, black beans, and tortilla salad.

Specials

Chile Verde Fries

$9.00

Super crispy fries with pork chile verde and melted jack cheese. For an extra $1.50 order them loaded!

Cubano

$13.00

Slow roasted pork and ham with mustard, pickles, and swiss on baguette with your choice of side.

Smothered Chile Verde Burrito

$13.50

Pork chile verde wrapped in flour tortilla and smothered in verde sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with corn succotash, black beans, and tortilla salad.

Shrimp Taco

$11.50

Two crispy shrimp tacos in corn tortillas with pico de gallo, jalapeno remoulade, and cabbage. Served with corn succotash, black beans, and tortilla salad.

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Two pieces of avocado toast on toasted sourdough. Topped with arugula salad, crunchy edamame, and pesto vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$11.99

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$14.00

Shrimp & Watermelon Salad

$14.50

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$6.25

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.25

Chocolate Decadence

$6.25

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Dessert Special

$6.25

Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$2.79

Three Layer Choc

$6.25

Strawberry Kiwi Poppyseed

$6.25

Misc. Sides

Beans

$1.25

Sm Chips & Salsa

$3.26

Chips & Yes

$2.75

SC

$0.85

Fry Sauce

$0.25

Guac

$0.90

Mayo

Mixed Cheese

$0.80

Salsa

$0.80

Succotash

$2.75

Potato Chips

$1.50

Remoulade

$0.80

Sambal

Side Salad Dressing

$0.80

Tortillas(2)

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.75

YES

Ex Crostini

Lg Side SC

$3.00

Lg Side Guac

$3.75

Lg Side Salsa

$3.25

Lg Side Succotash

$2.75

Lg Side Beans

$2.75

Onion Ring

$1.75

Steamed Veg

$4.75

Salmon Fillet

$7.25

Chicken Breast

$5.25

Side Hanger

$6.95

Catfish Filet

$5.00

SHIFT MEAL

$2.76

UPGRADE

$2.00

Entree Veg

$3.75

Side Au Jus

$0.90

Xtra Greens (Full)

$1.95

Xtra Greens (1/2)

$0.95

Side Avo

$2.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Kids

Kid Quesa

$6.95

1/2 of a large quesadilla served with fruit.

Kid Burger

$6.95

Plain hamburger on a bun served with fruit

Kid Pasta

$6.95

Cheese tortellinis topped with your choice of marinara or butter & parmesan.

Kid Taco

$6.95

Single taco with your choice of filling on a corn tortilla. Served with fruit.

Whole Kid Quesa

$7.95

Whole cheese quesadilla served with fruit.

1/2 Kid Grill Chz

$6.95

1/2 of a grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough bread with fruit or french fries

Whole Kid Grill Chz

$7.95

Whole grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough bread with fruit.

Sides

Cup Day

$3.99

Small cup of our house made soup of the day. Changes daily. Mon = Chicken Corn Chowder. Tues = Minestrone. Wed = Clam Chowder. Thurs = Chicken Posole. Fri = Seafood Chowder. Sat = Chicken Fiesta.

Lg Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and your choice of house made dressing.

Lrg Fries

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Super Crispy French Fries.

Side Fruit

$6.00

Fresh Strawberries, pineapple, melon, and grapes.

Side House Pasta

$6.00

1/2 order of our house pasta. House made pasta topped with roasted veggies, shredded mozzarella, and creamy roasted red pepper vinaigrette.

Side Pasta

$8.00

1/2 order of our past of the day. House made pasta served with daily changing toppings. d

Side Pasta 1/2Greens

$5.75

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and your choice of house made dressing. Mixed greens with

Side Arugula Salad

$8.00

Large Arugula Salad

$13.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ex Tea Bag

$1.00

Apple

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Tomato

$2.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Kid Apple

$2.99

Kid Orange

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Hot Chai

$3.50

Iced Chai

$3.50

Tonic Water

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Entrees

Plank Roasted Salmon

$16.95

Cedar plank roasted salmon fillet served with roasted veggies, pomegranate quinoa and dried fruit salsa.

Catfish

$15.95

Cornmeal crusted catfish with roasted veggies, creole shrimp bread pudding and charred tomatillo relish.

Half Chicken

$16.95

Half of a herb roasted chicken with roasted veggies, handmade pappardelle and goat cheese cream.

Prawns & Pancetta

$16.95

Prawns and pancetta with roasted veggies, house made red pepper fettuccine, and lemon garlic sauce.

New York Steak

$22.95

New York strip steak served with roasted veggies, yukon gold mashed potatoes, demi-glace, and vinegar peppers.

Pork Loin Chop

$16.95

Bone in pork loin chop served with roasted veggies, potato roulade and pear apple chutney.

HOT SAN

BURGER

$11.50

BEAN

$11.50

S FE

$11.50

DIP

$12.00

HANGR SAN

$13.00

SALMN SAN

$13.50

COLD SAN

TA

$11.00

CLUB

$11.00

RARE

$11.00

VEGGIE

$11.00

1/2 TA

$9.00

1/2 CLUB

$9.00

1/2 RARE

$9.00

1/2 VEGGIE

$9.00

FRIES

FRUIT

PASTA SAL

HP SAL

FRENCH O SP

DAY SOUP

TLC

SALAD

HANG SAL

$13.00

SALMON SALAD

$15.00

SUPER SALAD

$12.00

ASIAN SAL

$13.00

SMK TRKY

$12.50

PASTA SAL

$12.50

WED PASTA SAL

$13.50

TEX MEX

TACOS

$12.00

CHIP N SALSA

$5.50

NACHO DADDY

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4291 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84124

Directions

Gallery
Stella Grill image

