Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

$12.00

This is a classic that is near and dear to our magicians’ hearts! This is our true taste on an old favorite. What is Brown Butter? Well let us tell you. Brown Butter is regular butter that’s been slowly simmered just long enough to toast those milk solids (protein found in the butter). This gives us a rich toasted, nutty flavor and a warm brown hue. After we brown that butter, we introduce it slowly into a warm sweet cream base. A generous amount of house toasted pecans are folded in to provide nutty flavor and a lovely texture. As if that’s not perfect enough, we add a little more fun with brown sugar and a dash of salt. Gluten friendly. One pint.