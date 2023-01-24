Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

review star

No reviews yet

270 E 17th Street Suite 16

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Order Again

Popular Items

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint
Peppermint Chocolate Bark (v+gf) - Pint
Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint

Pints

*PLEASE NOTE*

You are ordering for pickup at our COSTA MESA scoop shop. Please make sure you're ordering from the correct location.

Banana Chocolate Hazelnut (v + gf) - Pint

Banana Chocolate Hazelnut (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Banana, chocolate, hazelnut, toasted almonds, oat & coconut milk

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

$12.00

This is a classic that is near and dear to our magicians’ hearts! This is our true taste on an old favorite. What is Brown Butter? Well let us tell you. Brown Butter is regular butter that’s been slowly simmered just long enough to toast those milk solids (protein found in the butter). This gives us a rich toasted, nutty flavor and a warm brown hue. After we brown that butter, we introduce it slowly into a warm sweet cream base. A generous amount of house toasted pecans are folded in to provide nutty flavor and a lovely texture. As if that’s not perfect enough, we add a little more fun with brown sugar and a dash of salt. Gluten friendly. One pint.

Café de Olla + Holiday Cookies - Pint

Café de Olla + Holiday Cookies - Pint

$12.00

Cinnamon, clove, anise, piloncillo, orange zest, raspberry orange cranberry cookie bits, sweet cream. One pint.

Double Chocolate - Pint

Double Chocolate - Pint

$12.00

Chocolate lovers, where are you?!?!? This creamy dream takes that 16% base we all know and love, adding in cocoa powder and 70% dark chocolate! WHAT?!?! It is like a ganache it is so decadent! Gluten friendly. One pint.

Golden Milk (v+gf)

Golden Milk (v+gf)

$12.00

Turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, Madagascar vanilla, sea salt, oat & coconut milk. Vegan & gluten friendly. One pint.

Lemon Basil Ice Box Pie (v + gf) - Pint

Lemon Basil Ice Box Pie (v + gf) - Pint

$12.00

Lemon, basil, oat graham crust, sea salt, oat & coconut milk, candied lemon peel

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

$12.00

This is NOT just any vanilla! Oh no!!! Same awesome 16% butterfat base, folding in authentic Madagascar Vanilla Bean! You can literally see the vanilla in every single bite!! Kids’ favorite, parents approved!!! If you make it out to one of our scoop shops make sure to add Rainbow Sprinkles to this – they are free! One pint.

Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint

Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint

$12.00

Inspired by the famous Thai dessert and our Head Chef / Ice Cream Magician, and Co - Founder, Gan, this flavor beautifully combines mango sorbet and pandan based coconut ice cream. What is Pandan you say? Otherwise known as the vanilla of Southeast Asia, our usage of it mimics the delicious flavor of sticky rice. Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Milk + Cookies - Pint

Milk + Cookies - Pint

$12.00

This one is based on that well-known cookie sandwich. This flavor is simple, familiar, and divine! First we make an old-fashioned chocolate streusel and fold that into our 16% butterfat sweet cream base. Then just a dash of salt and that’s it folks! Note: No Oreos were harmed in the making of this ice cream! One pint.

Olive Oil + Coconut Macaroon (gf) - Pint

Olive Oil + Coconut Macaroon (gf) - Pint

$12.00

Olive oil, butterfly pea flower, coconut macaroon pieces, vanilla bean, sweet cream. One pint.

Peppermint Chocolate Bark (v+gf) - Pint

Peppermint Chocolate Bark (v+gf) - Pint

$12.00

Peppermint, chocolate, candy cane chocolate bark bits, oat & coconut milk. Vegan & gluten friendly. One pint.

S'mores - Pint

S'mores - Pint

$12.00

Campfire in ice cream form!!! This will bring you back to your childhood!!! We add a beautiful amount of coconut ash (activated charcoal) to that same signature 16% butterfat base! But it gets WAY better! We hand torch marshmallows, blending them into the base with 70% Dark Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers! Is that enough? NO!! We add even more mini marshmallows for mouthfuls of memory!! A true favorite for adults and kids. One pint.

Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint

Strawberry Basque Cheesecake - Pint

$12.00

Strawberry, cream cheese, freshly baked strawberry Basque cheesecake chunks

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf) - Pint

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf) - Pint

$12.00

Can you believe this is vegan AND gluten friendly!!! Think back to the AWESOME strawberry shortcake ice cream bars we have all grown up with!! Made with our signature coconut and oat milk base. Folded into this amazing start is strawberry puree and a house made gluten friendly vegan oat crumble, as well as freeze dried strawberries throughout. Refreshing, creamy, AMAZING!!! Vegan + gluten friendly. One pint.

Tiramisu Crunch - Pint

Tiramisu Crunch - Pint

$12.00

Chocolate, espresso, mascarpone, chocolate curls, ladyfingers

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint

$12.00

THIS IS OUR MOST POPULAR ICE CREAM!! Using our signature 16% butterfat ice cream base, we infuse it with ube to make that beautiful deep purple color. What is Ube you are wondering? A delicious sweet purple yam consumed throughout Asia. And Pandesal? It is a sweet bread like a dinner roll. We create a toffee out of pandesal which makes for an amazing buttery crunch in every mouthful! One pint.

Waffle Cones

Single Waffle Cone

Single Waffle Cone

$2.75

No one can believe this is GF and vegan! We make our signature waffle cones with a blend of GF flour, flax, brown sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, coconut milk, Earth Balance vegan butter, and a little bit of salt. Note: Pairs well with EVERY ice cream. Get yourself in the cone zone. One cone.

Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

$0.50

Single sugar cone. Great for kids scoops, single scoops, or even double scoops!

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Small-batch ice cream!

270 E 17th Street Suite 16, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

