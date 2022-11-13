Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

4404 Park Blvd Suite B

San Diego, CA 92116

Order Again

Popular Items

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint
Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint
Dulce De Leche + Almond Cookies - Pint

Pints

*PLEASE NOTE*

You are ordering for pickup at our University Heights, San Diego scoop shop. Please make sure you are ordering from the desired location.

Insulated Cooler Bag

Insulated Cooler Bag

$12.00

Transport your pints of Stella Jean's ice cream in our super cute reusable insulated cooler bag.

Apple Butter + Crumble - Pint

Apple Butter + Crumble - Pint

$12.00

Green apple, apple pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg), old fashioned oat crumble, apple butter, coconut + oat milk. One pint.

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

$12.00

Brown butter and brown sugar ice cream with toasted pecans folded in. gluten friendly. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Double Chocolate - Pint

Double Chocolate - Pint

$12.00

Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly. One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Dulce De Leche + Almond Cookies - Pint

Dulce De Leche + Almond Cookies - Pint

$12.00

Dulce de leche, Chinese almond cookies, sea salt, sweet cream. One pint.

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

$12.00

Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream. A classic that features our fresh and high-quality ice cream base. gluten friendly. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint

Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint

$12.00

Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. plant based and gluten friendly. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Matcha Pistachio - Pint

Matcha Pistachio - Pint

$12.00

Coconut and oat milk base with Mizuba Tea Co. matcha and toasted pistachios. plant based and gluten friendly. One pint.

Milk + Cookies - Pint

Milk + Cookies - Pint

$12.00

Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Pumpkin + Cranberry Cookies (v+gf) - Pint

Pumpkin + Cranberry Cookies (v+gf) - Pint

$12.00

Pumpkin, fall spice blend (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove), oatmeal cookies (cranberries, golden raisins, pepitas), coconut + oat milk. One pint.

S'mores - Pint

S'mores - Pint

$12.00

Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping! One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint

Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint

$12.00

Banana pudding, salted maple, vanilla wafers, sweet cream. One pint.

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf) - Pint

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf) - Pint

$12.00

A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and gluten friendly. One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint

$12.00

Ube (purple sweet yam) based with a homemade pandesal (Filipino bread) toffee mixed in. Our most popular ice cream! One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Waffle Cones

Single Waffle Cone

Single Waffle Cone

$2.75

The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy! Single cone.

Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

$0.50

Single sugar cone. Great for kids scoops, single scoops, or even double scoops!

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Locally made small batch ice cream!

Location

4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

