Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Locally made small batch ice cream!
Location
4404 Park Blvd Suite B, San Diego, CA 92116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights
4.3 • 737
4601 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurant
Tavola Nostra Pizzeria E Cucina
4.9 • 349
1040 University Ave ste. B101 (Hillcrest) San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights
4.3 • 737
4601 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurant
Park & Rec- University Heights - 4612 Park Blvd. - San Diego, Ca 92116 - (619) 795-9700
4.6 • 586
4612 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurant