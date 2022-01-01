Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma imageView gallery

Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma

review star

No reviews yet

4195 Voltaire Street

San Diego, CA 92107

Order Again

Popular Items

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint
Apple Butter + Crumble (v+gf) - PInt
Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf)- Pint

Pints

*PLEASE NOTE*

You are ordering for pickup at our San Diego scoop shop. Please make sure you're ordering from the correct location.

Insulated Cooler Bag

Insulated Cooler Bag

$12.00

Transport your pints of Stella Jean's ice cream in our super cute reusable insulated cooler bag.

Apple Butter + Crumble (v+gf) - PInt

Apple Butter + Crumble (v+gf) - PInt

$12.00

Green apple, apple pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg), old fashioned oat crumble, apple butter, coconut + oat milk. One pint.

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint

$12.00

Brown butter and brown sugar ice cream with toasted pecans folded in. gluten friendly. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Double Chocolate - Pint

Double Chocolate - Pint

$12.00

Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly. One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Dulce De Leche + Almond Cookies

Dulce De Leche + Almond Cookies

$12.00

Dulce de leche, Chinese almond cookies, sea salt, sweet cream. One pint.

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

Madagascar Vanilla - Pint

$12.00

Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream. A classic that features our fresh and high-quality ice cream base. gluten friendly. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf)- Pint

Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf)- Pint

$12.00

Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. Vegan & gluten friendly. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Milk + Cookies - Pint

Milk + Cookies - Pint

$12.00

Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Pumpkin + Cranberry Cookies - Pint

Pumpkin + Cranberry Cookies - Pint

$12.00

Pumpkin, fall spice blend (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, clove), oatmeal cookies (cranberries, golden raisins, pepitas), coconut + oat milk. One pint.

S'mores - Pint

S'mores - Pint

$12.00

Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping! One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint

Salted Maple Banana Pudding - Pint

$12.00

Banana pudding, salted maple, vanilla wafers, sweet cream. One pint.

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf)- Pint

Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf)- Pint

$12.00

A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. Vegan & gluten friendly. One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint

Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint

$12.00

Ube (purple sweet yam) based with a homemade pandesal (Filipino bread) toffee mixed in. Our most popular ice cream! One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.

Waffle Cones

Single Waffle Cone

Single Waffle Cone

$2.75

The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy! Single cone.

Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

$0.50

Single sugar cone. Great for kids scoops, single scoops, or even double scoops!

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We're a small-batch ice cream shop utilizing real ingredients to produce the best ice cream we possibly can!

Location

4195 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma image

