French
American
Stella Mare's
2,133 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Stella Mare’s focuses on French Country Bistro cuisine, emphasizing on classic and seasonal dishes paired with French and American wines. We also offer a wide selection of beers as well as handcrafted cocktails from our Full Bar. French Country Bistro design meets casual Santa Barbara in our historic landmark house on the Bird Refuge... for close to 20 years, Stella Mare's has been known and recognized for hosting Private Dining Events and offers a excellent selection of private dining rooms.
Location
50 Los Patos Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Reunion Kitchen and Drink - Santa Barbara - Reunion Santa Barbara
No Reviews
1118 E Cabrillo Boulevard Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Cafe Stella TAKE OUT Menu and eMarket
No Reviews
3302 Mccaw Ave Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurant