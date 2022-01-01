Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
American

Stella Mare's

2,133 Reviews

$$$

50 Los Patos Way

Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Beverage

coke

$3.50

diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$7.50

GL Sparkling Cider

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley temple

$3.50

Btl Sparkling Cider

$12.00

Roy Rodger

$3.50

Virgin Cucumber

$5.95

Virgin Watermelon Cooler

$5.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

milk

$2.95

Mocktail

$8.00

Lg Orange Juice

$6.00

Affogato

$7.50

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf

$4.50

macchiato

$4.00

Cafe Creme

$4.00

Cafe Calvados

$8.00

French Coffee

$10.00

Capuccino

$4.50

cafe au lait

$4.50

Cafe noisette

$4.50

americano

$5.50

Decaf Cappucino

$4.50

Double Cappucino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

latte

$5.50

Double Latte

$6.50

mocha

$5.50

Double Mocha

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Ice tea

$3.80

Arnold Palmer

$3.80

Hot Tea

$4.50

Sparkling

$9.00

Still

$9.00

Small Water

$5.00

Coke

Sprite

Lemonade

Ginger Ale

Shirley Temple

Roy Rogers

Tonic

Soda Water

Diet Coke

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

OJ Carafe

$19.00

Wine

Corkage

$25.00

Corkage magnum

$50.00

GL BALLARD LANE CHARD

$9.00

GL BONNET SAUV BLANC

$13.00

GL Zaca Mesa VIOGNIER

$14.00

GL FERRARI CARANO SAV BLANC

$12.00

GL J WILKS PINOT BLANC

$12.00

GL LISTEL ROSE

$10.00

GL ST MICHELE RIESLNG

$9.00

GL WILLIAM HILL CHARD

$11.00Out of stock

GL CAVE DE LUGNY CHARD

$10.00

GL INCEPTION CHARD

$13.00

GL BEZINGER SAUVE

$9.00

GL DELAS ESPRIT BLANC

$11.00

GL POMMERY

$25.00

GL Sb Winery Chenin Blanc

$17.00

GL BALLARD LANE CAB

$9.00

GL BALLARD LANE PINOT

$9.00

GL BONNET BORDEAUX RED

$13.00

GL Chapoutier Belleruche

$12.00

GL Clou Du Bois Merlot

$14.00

GL Delas Saint Spirit Cote Rhone

$13.00

GL JUSTIN CAB

$18.00

GL McMURRAY PINOT NOIR

$14.00

GL Pessimist

$18.00

GL ST MICHLLE CAB SAUV

$14.00

GL GAINEY MERLOT

$14.00

GL WILLIAM HILL CAB

$13.00

GL ZACA MESA SYRAH

$13.00

GL CONSILIANCE SYRAH

$13.00

GL SB pinot

$12.00

GL La Fond Pinot

$18.00

GL SULSPICE

$10.00

GL FELICETTE

$12.00

GL Bertrand Blanc

$12.00

GL Bertrand Rose

$13.00

GL C. Lafitte

$9.00

GL C. Lafitte Rose

$10.00

GL. Pommery

$25.00

GL. Gloria Ferrer

$12.00

Toast

Blini

$12.00

Gloria Ferrer

$54.00

BTL Ballard Lane Chard

$36.00

Bien Nacido Chard

$115.00

Black Stallion

$51.00

Cakebreads Cellars Chardonnay

$101.00

Chateau Montelena

$101.00

Cuvaison CHARD

$66.00

Federalist Chard

$58.00

Foley Chardonnay

$77.00

Inception

$49.00

J Wilkes Chard

$66.00

Newton CHARD

$98.00

William Hill CHARD

$42.00

Bezinger

$36.00

Cakebread SAUV BLANC

$83.00

Ferrari Carano SAUV BLANC

$45.00

Kunde Estate SAUV BLANC

$54.00

Zaca Mesa Viognier

$53.00

Chateau St. Michele, Riesling

$36.00

J. Wilkes Pinot Blanc

$46.00

Parducci White

$42.00

Santa Barbara Winery Chenin Blanc

$66.00

BTL Ballard Cab

$36.00

BTL Cakebread Cab

$178.00

BTL Chat. St. Mich Cab

$54.00

BTL FAUST CAB SAUV

$128.00Out of stock

Fredricks

$97.00

BTL Groth

$132.00Out of stock

BTL Justin Cab

$66.00

BTL Silverado

$101.00Out of stock

BTL Will Hill Cab

$51.00

BTL Joseph Phelps Insignia

$295.00

BTL Justin Isosceles

$140.00

BTL Pessimist

$72.00

Roth Estates

$64.00

BTL Zaca Mesa Cuvee

$60.00

BTL Clos Du Bois

$58.00

BTL Gainey Merlot

$57.00

BTL Kunde Merlot

$61.00

BTL Northstar

$96.00

BLT Bellard Lane Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Bein Nacido Pinot

$132.00

BTL Erath Pinot

$61.00

BTL J Wilkes Pinot

$78.00

BTL Lafond SRH

$69.00

BTL Mac Murray

$45.00

BTL Sanford La Rin Pinot

$128.00

BTL Sanford S&B Pinot

$128.00

BTL SB Winery Pinot

$43.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin La Floret

$68.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais

$48.00

BTL Parducci True Grit

$52.00

BTL Qupe Syrah

$49.00

BTL CONSILIANCE SYRAH

$48.00

BTL Francis Coppola

$41.00

BTL Rosenblum Zin

$38.00

Cline zin

$39.00

CHARLES LAFITTE BRUT

$39.00

CHARLES LAFITTE ROSE

$44.00

MOET DOM PERIGNON

$255.00Out of stock

PERRIER JOUET

$213.00

POMMERY

$97.00

VEUVE CLIQUOT

$120.00

Bertrand Brut

$53.00

Bertrand Rose

$56.00

Moreau C

$91.00

Cave de Lugny

$40.00

CASTELNAU SAUTERNES 750ML

$68.00

BTL. CHATEAU BONNET Sav. Blanc

$49.00

Latour Grand Ardeche

$51.00

Delas Esprit blanc

$43.00

HUGEL RIESLING

$58.00Out of stock

LADOUCETTE LOIRE BLANC

$51.00

Marcel Martin

$38.00

BTL. CH. BONNET BORDX RED

$49.00

CHATEAU HAUT BEAUSEJOUR BORD RED

$75.00

CHATEAU DE PEZ

$101.00

Chateau Mauvesin

$60.00

Chateau St. Sulspice

$39.00

Felicette

$44.00

JOSEPH DROUHIN LA FORET

$68.00

JOSEPH DROUIN Beaujolais

$48.00

CHAPOUTIER BELLARUCHE RHONR RED

$49.00

DELAS LES Launes

$61.00

Chateau Mont Redon

$121.00

Delas Saint Esprit

$52.00

LISTEL ROSE

$30.00Out of stock

LIstel

$40.00

Beer

805

$6.00

Bud light

$6.00

Big Wave Golden

$6.00

Bitburger N/A

$6.00

Buckler N/A

$6.00

Chimay Blue

$11.00

Chimay Red

$11.00

Chimay White

$11.00

Delerium

$11.00

Firestone DBA

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Heineken

$6.00

Hoppy Poppy

$6.00

Kronenbourg

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stella Cider

$6.00

Bar

Limonade Lavande

$11.00

Smoky Margarita

$12.00

La Passion

$12.00

Boisson Rose

$11.00

Champs Elysees

$14.00

French 75

$12.00

L'ancien

$13.00

Smash De Mure

$12.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Julep

$10.00

Diamond Fizz

$10.00

Good Night Kiss

$9.00

Kir special

$11.00

French Blossom

$10.00

GL Lafitte Brut

$9.00

GL Lafitte Rose

$9.00

GL Gloria Ferrer

$15.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Champagne Julep

$10.00

Diamond Fizz

$10.00

Goodnight Kiss

$9.00

Kir Speciale

$11.00

French Blossom

$10.00

BULLE Cherry

$8.00

BULLE Blackberry

$8.00

BULLE Ginger

$8.00

BULLE Strawberry

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Aperal Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Cadilac Margarita

$11.00

Champ Cocktail

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$10.95

Greyhound

$9.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.25

Midori Sour

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$8.50

Planters Punch

$10.00

Ramos Fizz

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.50

Rusty Nail

$9.25

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Side Car

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$9.00

Kir

$10.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Absoult

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Absolut Pear

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Belveder

$13.00

CHOPIN

$13.00

Ciroc

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$13.00

GREY GOOSE CITRON

$13.00

GREY GOOSE ORANGE

$13.00

GREY GOOSE PEAR

$13.00

Hangar One

$11.00

Hangar One Buddhas Citrus

$11.00

Hangar One Kafir Lime

$11.00

Hangar One Mandarin

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel One Citron

$13.00

Stoli Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$13.00

Well Rum Don Q

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Myers Dark

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Don Poncho

$9.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Brokers

$11.00Out of stock

Hendrick's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Tanqueray 10

$13.00Out of stock

St. George

$13.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Hornitos

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Del Vida Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Anjo

$14.00

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Basil Heyden

$13.00

Bullet Bourbon

$13.00

Bullet Rye

$13.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$11.00

Dalwhinnie

$13.00

Dewars White Label

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12 Years

$13.00

Glenlivet 14 Years

$14.00

Gleanfiddich 15 Years

$16.00Out of stock

Glenkinchie

$15.00Out of stock

J&B

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Macallan

$13.00

Pigs Nose

$15.00

Lagavulin 16

$17.00

Oban 14 year

$15.00

Macallan 12 year

$15.00

Calvados

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$13.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Hennesy XO

$29.00

Raynal

$12.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Remy Martin Grand Cru

$13.00

Martell VSOP

$13.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

Absynthe-Kubler

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$7.00

B&B

$10.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$10.00

Cinzano Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Cinzano Swt. Vermouth

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Creme Da Cacao Wht.

$7.00

Creme De Cacao Drk.

$7.00

Creme de Cassis

$10.00

Creme De Menthe White

$9.00

Creme De Menthe Green

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Dom De Canton

$8.00

Drambui

$9.50

Dubbonet Blanc

$7.50

Dubbonet Rouge

$7.50

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

GE Blackberry

$7.00

GE Cassis

$7.00

GE Cherry

$7.00

GE Ginger

$7.00

GE Peach

$7.00

GE Raspberry

$7.00

GE Strawberry

$7.00

Harvey's Cream Sherry

$8.00

Kaluha

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.50

Lillet Rouge

$9.50

Limoncello

$10.00

Midori Melon

$9.00

Orange Curacao

$7.00

Pavan

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Pama Pom Liqueur

$8.00

Pimms

$7.50

Sambucca Romano

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Tia Maria

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Ricard

$10.00

Cockburn 20 yr.

$12.00

Dows

$8.00Out of stock

Fonseca 20 yr.

$10.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$8.00

Grahams 6 Grapes

$8.00Out of stock

Ramos Pinto

$9.00

Castelnau Sauternes

$10.00

SPC Cocktail

$18.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Stella Mare’s focuses on French Country Bistro cuisine, emphasizing on classic and seasonal dishes paired with French and American wines. We also offer a wide selection of beers as well as handcrafted cocktails from our Full Bar. French Country Bistro design meets casual Santa Barbara in our historic landmark house on the Bird Refuge... for close to 20 years, Stella Mare's has been known and recognized for hosting Private Dining Events and offers a excellent selection of private dining rooms.

50 Los Patos Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

