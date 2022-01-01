Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stella Maris Coffee Shop

1320 Washington Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44113

Coffee

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

Large Coffee

$3.00

Small Iced Coffee

$2.00

Large Iced Coffee

$3.00

Flavor Shot

$0.50

Small Cold Brew

$3.50

Large Cold Brew

$4.50

Free Coffee/Bev.

$0.01

Espresso

EspressoWhit

Dbl Espresso

$1.85

Small Americano

$3.24

Coffee, Espresso, Hot water

Large Americano

$3.71

Small Redeye

$3.24

Coffee, Espresso

Large Redeye

$4.17

Small Cap

$3.24

Steamed milk foam, Double espresso, Hot milk

Large Cap

$3.71

Small Latte

$3.24

Coffee, Milk, Espresso

Large Latte

$4.17

Small Mocha

$3.71

Chocolate, Milk, Espresso

Large Mocha

$4.63

Small White Mocha

$3.71

Espresso, Hot milk, White chocolate syrup

Large White Mocha

$4.63

Small Iced Latte

$3.24

Large Iced Latte

$4.17

Small Iced Mocha

$3.71

Large Iced Mocha

$4.63

Small Iced White Mocha

$3.71

Large Iced White Mocha

$4.63

Single Espresso

$0.93

Cup Of Ice

$0.23

Small Frap

$3.71

Large Frap

$4.63

Other Beverages

Small Tea

$2.32

Tea

Large Tea

$3.24

Small Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Tea, Hot milk

Large Chai Tea Latte

$4.17

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.32

Milk, Hot chocolate

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.24

Small Matcha Tea Latte

$2.78

Large Matcha Tea Latte

$3.71

Small Iced Chai Tea Latte

$3.24

Large Iced Chai Tea

$4.17

Small Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$3.24

Large Iced Matcha Tea

$4.17

Small Tea Latte

$3.24

Large Tea Latte

$4.17

Small Milk

$0.92

Large Milk

$1.85

Small Iced Tea

$2.32

Large Iced Tea

$3.24

Small Smoothie

$3.71

Large Smoothie

$4.63

Snacks

Belvita

$0.93

Chips

$0.69

Cliff Bars

$1.39

Donuts

$0.93

Grandmas Cookies

$0.93

Honeybuns

$0.93

Jerky and Cheese

$0.69

NV Protein Bars

$0.69

Kind

$0.68

Trail Mix

$0.93

Twinkie/Ding Dong

$0.69

Planters

$0.93

Sandwhich

$4.62

Hot Pocket

$1.85

Hummus Cup

$3.01

2 Hot Dog

$3.00

Single Hot Dog

$2.00

Candy

3 Muskateer's

$1.15

Butterfinger

$1.15

Hersey's Bar

$1.15

Hersheys Almond

$1.15

Kit Kat

$1.15

M&M's

$1.15

M&ms Caramel

$1.15

M&Ms Peanut Butter

$1.15

Milky Way

$1.15

Reese's

$1.15

Snickers

$1.15

Snickers Almond

$1.15

Twix

$1.15

Skittles

$1.15

Orbit Gum

$1.15

Ice Cream

Oreo Ice Cream Sandwhich

$2.32

Strawberry Eclair Bar

$1.62

Snickers Ice Cream

$2.32

Klondike Bar

$2.08

Rainbow Popsicle

$1.62

Caramel Bar

$2.54

Cooler bev

La Croix

$0.93

7 UP

$0.93

Mt. Dew

$0.93

Pepsi

$0.93

Diet Pepsi

$0.93

V8

$0.93

Coke

$0.93

Diet Coke

$0.93

Canada Dry

$0.93

Sprite

$0.93

Faygo Orange

$0.93

Faygo Red Pop

$0.93

Faygo Grape

$0.93

Faygo Twist

$0.93

Water Bottle

$0.93

Alkaline Water

$2.32

Vitamin Water

$1.85

Bai

$1.85

Orange Juice

$1.85

Pure Leaf Tea

$1.85

Arizona Tea

$1.85

Hint Water

$1.85

Dr Pepper

$0.92

Cigarettes

Newport

$10.18

Malboro

$9.72

Maverick

$8.33

American Spirit

$10.65

Black N Mild

$1.39

Newport Non Menthol

$9.72

Black Mild Pack

$4.63

Lighters

$0.92
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location

1320 Washington Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

