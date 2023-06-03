A map showing the location of Stella Point GrilleView gallery

Stella Point Grille

review star

No reviews yet

3739 University Boulevard West

Kensington, MD 20895

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Apps

10pc Wings

20pc Wings

50pc Wings

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Cheesesteak Egg Roles

Crab Dip

Buffalo Shrimp

Mediterranean Plate

Southwest Nachos

Quesadilla

Steak Bites

Pretzel Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Parmesan Garlic Cheese Bites

Soups

Baked Potato Soup

Soup of the Day

Chili?

Burgers & Chicken

Triple Smash Burger

The Point

Sunny Side Burger

Baja Burger

BYOB

Sliders

The Point Chicken

Sunny Side Chicken

Baja Chicken

BYOC

Sliders Chicken

Sandwiches

Big Sur

'THE' Chicken Sandwich

Stella's BLT

Reuben

Crab Cake Sandwich

Cheesesteak

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

Kensington Klub

Garden Veggie

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Quinoa Wrap

Burrito

Salads

Greek Salad

Grilled Romaine

Backyard BBQ Salad

Cobb Salad

Stella's Steak Salad

Flatbreads and Pizza

Margarita

Fig and Prosciutto

Garden Veggie

All the Meat

Blanco

Traditional 16''

White 16''

4x4 16''

Traditional 12''

White 12''

4x4 12''

Entrées

Crab Cake Entrée

Scallop Entrée

Fish and Chips

Chicken Parmesan

Filet Mignon

Pesto Linguine

Chicken Schnitzel

Sides

House Fries

Tater Tots

Coleslaw

Cavatappi Mac 'n' Cheese

Side Salad

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

Veggie Medley

Desserts

Brownie Sunday

Panna Cotta

Cheesecake

Bananas Foster

Butterscotch Pudding

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant and bar featuring elevated American fare and cocktails, prepared and served by friendly and knowledgable staff.

Location

3739 University Boulevard West, Kensington, MD 20895

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kensington Market
orange starNo Reviews
4215 Howard Ave Kensington, MD 20895
View restaurantnext
Maria's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
10241 Kensington Parkway Kensington, MD 20895
View restaurantnext
The Dish and Dram -
orange starNo Reviews
10301 Kensington Parkway Kensington, MD 20895
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken - Wheaton
orange starNo Reviews
2531 Ennalls Ave Wheaton, MD 20902
View restaurantnext
The Brazilian Place
orange starNo Reviews
2418 University Blvd Silver Spring, MD 20902
View restaurantnext
Rhuths African Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
11435 Georgia Ave Wheaton, MD 20902
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kensington
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston