Stella’s Bakery
2305 US Hwy 190 W
Livingston, TX 77351
Main Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch/Dinner Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Croissant$11.00
French grilled cheese with ham, gruyere & béchamel
- Chipotle Pimento Cheese on White Loaf$9.50
Fresh baked pan de mie with our unique twist of pimento spread
- Country Ham & Swiss Croissant$9.00
Fresh baked ciabatta roll with smoked turkey, pecan pesto, roasted tomatos and arugula
- Croque Monsieur$9.50
Fresh baked baguette with smoked ham, swiss, romaine lettuce, tomato & cucumber
- Italian Grinder on New Orleans Style Baguette$12.00
Fresh baked baguette with smoked Turkey, bacon, cheddar, & Tomato
- BLT on Traditional French Baguette$11.50
Tomato, mozzerella & basil
- Turkey Pecan Pesto on Traditional French Baguette$11.00
- Fougasse - Pesto$7.00
- Fougasse - Marinera$7.00
- Chicken Florentine$18.00
- pan Seared Salmon$19.00
- Cajun$20.00
Soup & Salad
- French Onion Soup Bowl$7.50
- Avocado Zuccini Soup Bowl$7.50
- Tomato Basil Soup Bowl$7.50
- French Onion Soup Cup$5.00
- Avocado Zucchini Soup Cup$5.00
- Tomato Basil Soup Cup$5.00
- French Onion Soup Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Avocado Zucchini Soup Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Tomato Basil Soup Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Cobb$12.00
- Garden$12.00
- Italian$12.00
Open Faced Toast (Breakfast)
Chips/Popcorn
Coffee & Espresso
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Hot Loose Leaf Tea
Small Tea
- Small English Breakfast$3.00
- Small Earl Grey$3.00
- Small Peppermint$3.00
- Small Chamomile Medley$3.00
- Small Blueberry Rooibos$3.00
- Small Tumeric Ginger$3.00
- Small Peach Blossom$3.00
- Small London Fog$4.00
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and Vanilla Syrup
- Small Medicine Ball$4.00
Pepperment tea with steamed Lemonade, Cayenne Pepper & Honey
Medium Tea
- Medium English Breakfast$3.25
- Medium Earl Grey$3.25
- Medium Peppermint$3.25
- Medium Chamomile Medley$3.25
- Medium Blueberry Rooibos$3.25
- Medium Tumeric Ginger$3.25
- Medium Peach Blossom$3.25
- Medium London Fog$4.75
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and Vanilla Syrup
- Medium Medicine Ball$4.75
Pepperment tea with steamed Lemonade, Cayenne Pepper & Honey
Large Tea
- Large English Breakfast$3.50
- Large Earl Grey$3.50
- Large Peppermint$3.50
- Large Chamomile Medley$3.50
- Large Blueberry Rooibos$3.50
- Large Tumeric Ginger$3.50
- Large Peach Blossom$3.50
- Large London Fog$5.50
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and Vanilla Syrup
- Large Medicine Ball$5.50
Pepperment tea with steamed Lemonade, Cayenne Pepper & Honey