Dessert & Ice Cream

Stella Sweets 2009 Smith Street

review star

No reviews yet

2009 Smith Street

North Providence, RI 02911

DESSERT CASE

BROWNIE

$2.95

CAKE POP

$2.50

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$2.50

COOKIE

$2.00

MAGIC BAR

$2.95

VANILLA CUP CAKE

$2.50

BANANA PUDDING

$4.95

TIRAMISU

$5.95

CRACK CAKE

$3.95

HALF DOZEN COOKIES

$9.99

SALTED CARAMEL COOKIE

$2.75

HANGOVER CAKE

$3.95

MINI CHEESECAKE

$5.00

CAKESICLE

$3.50

CHEESECAKE 10 INCH

$40.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.00

OOPSY DAISY COOKIE

$2.00

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$2.00

SUGAR COOKIE

$2.00

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.00

M&M COOKIE

$2.00

FRUITY PEBBLE COOKIE

$2.00

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.25

BANANA CHOC CHIP MUFFIN

$3.25

CORN MUFFIN

$3.25

BREAD PUDDING

$5.95

RED VELVET CAKE

$5.95

LEMON RASPBERRY CAKE

$5.95

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.95

CAPUCCINO CHOCOLATE PIE

$5.95

MISC HOFFS SQUARE

$5.95

MINI CHOC CHIP

$1.50

WHITE AND CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.95

CARROT CAKE 3"

$5.95

PUMPKIN MOUSSE SQUARES

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SQUARE

$5.95

RASBERRY LEMON CREAM CAKE

$5.95

BOSTON CREAM TRIFLE

$5.95Out of stock

SALTED CARAMEL SQUARE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL BROWNIE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE TRIFLE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$5.95

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$5.95

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CAFE LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$2.75+

HOT COCOA

$5.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

CAFE MOCHA

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

VANILLA CHAI LATTE

$5.00

YACHT CLUB SODA

$2.75

SAN PELEGRINO WATER

$5.95

ICED CHAI LATTE

$6.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$3.50

FRESH LIMEADE

$3.50

ADDITTIONAL FLAVOR SYRUP

$1.00

GRANNY SQUIBS ICED TEA

$3.00

ICE CREAM & FROZEN LEMONADE

2 SCOOPS

$5.75

1 SCOOP

$4.75

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.95

FROZEN LEMONADE

$4.50

RED, WHITE AND BLUE SUNDAE

$7.50

CENTREDALE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.95

BANANA SPLIT

$7.95

WAFFLE CONE

$1.00

SAVORY CREPES

Ashley

$10.00

Skyla

$9.00

Spencer

$9.00

SAVORY ITEMS

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

GRANDMAS PIZZA SLICE

$2.75

Frittata

$7.95

Montecristo

$11.00

Pretzel

$3.95

Mini Fritatta

$4.95

Sausage Patty

$1.75

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$10.00

STELLA BURGER

$10.00

DALE DOG

$8.00

SPINACH HUMMUS SALAD

$8.99

SHAKES

chocolate shake

$6.00

coffee shake

$6.00

fruity pebble shake

$6.00

oreo shake

$6.50

strawberry shake

$6.00

vanilla shake

$6.00

SWEET CREPES

Angelina

$9.00

Ava

$9.00

Bailey

$9.00

Elyse

$7.00

Fe

$9.00

Flynn

$9.00

Stella

$6.00

ESPRESSO MARTINIS

ORIGINAL ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

RHODIUM ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

DIRTY CHAI MARTINI

$12.00

COCONUT ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

JAMO COLD BREW ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

MACCHIATO ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

CORDIALS

LEMONCELLO

$7.00

ORANCELLO

$7.00

BLOOD ORANCELLO

$7.00

CAPUCELLA

$7.00

CREMA DE LEMONCELLO

$7.00

CREMA PISTACHIO

$7.00

CREME DE MELANE

$7.00

SAMBUCA

$10.00

BEER & WINE

Peroni Bottle

$6.00

Individual Bottle Presecco

$10.00

PACIFICO BEER

$6.00

GLASS WHITE WINE

$12.00

GLASS RED WINE

$12.00

BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$5.00

CORONA

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

HIGN NOON

$5.00

BUD BOTTLE

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

REBEL HARD COFFEE

$10.00

GANSETT

$4.00

$3 MISC CAN BEER

$3.00

LIQUOR DRINKS

TITOS

$9.00

TERRAMANA TEQUILA

$9.00

1800 COCONUT

$10.00

JAMESON

$11.00

BAILEYS

$11.00

Frozen Lemonade and Vodka

$9.00

FIVE FARMS IRISH CREAM LIQUER

$11.00

THE MACALLAN 12

$20.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

THE GLENLIVET

$15.00

DEWERS

$10.00

COOPERATIVE RUM

$12.00

BULLEITT BOURBON

$12.00

REDEMPTION BOURBON

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

DESSERT MARTINIS

MISC. BOOZY SHAKE

$14.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$12.00

PISTACHIO MARTINI

$12.00

NUTS FOR YOU MARTINI

$12.00

COFFEE MILK MARTINI

$12.00

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2009 Smith Street, North Providence, RI 02911

Stella Sweets image
Stella Sweets image

