Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Stellar Beans

357 Reviews

$

319 Broad St

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
French Beignets
Latte

Espresso

Drinks based on shots of espresso.
Espresso Shots..

Espresso Shots..

$2.25

Shots of our fresh roasted Arabica espresso blend.

Nebula Shot..

Nebula Shot..

$3.99

One long shot of espresso, vanilla syrup and a splash of half n half. This drink is about 3.5 ounces.

1704

$4.99

Double long shot, Mocha & a Dollop of Heavy Whipping Cream. - 5oz drink

Americano

$2.75

Espresso and hot water.

Cortado

$3.00

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Hot Coffees

Brewed Fresh Roast Coffee

Brewed Fresh Roast Coffee

$2.35

Organic, Fair Trade, single source coffee beans; fresh roasted in house and perfectly brewed.

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$2.35

Fresh brewed coffee and steamed milk.

Latte

Latte

$4.49

Espresso and steamed milk. Our custom blend of organic, fair trade coffee beans: create the perfect creama for an amazing latte.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.35

Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.

Snickerdoodle Latte

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.45

Our creamy espresso and steamed milk with spiced brown sugar, cinnamon, macadamia nut & white chocolate.

Black & White Latte

$5.45

Our creamy espresso and steamed milk with White and Dark Chocolate.

Mayan Mocha Latte

$5.45

Our creamy espresso and steamed milk w/ Dark Chocolate, cinnamon and a dash of cayenne pepper.

Mocha Latte

$5.45

Creamy espresso and steamed milk with decadent dark chocolate.

Cookies n Cream Latte

$5.45

Creamy espresso and steamed milk with the timeless flavors of cookies and cream.

White Chocolate Latte

$5.45

Creamy espresso and steamed milk with white chocolate.

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$5.45

King Cake Latte

$5.45

Pour Over

$5.25

Iced Coffees

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Iced Americano

$2.99

Iced Black & White Latte

$5.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.75

Iced Cookies & Cream

$5.99

Iced Mayan Mocha

$5.75

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.75

Iced Pecan Pralines Latte

$5.75

Iced Snicker-doodle Latte

$5.75

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$5.75

Iced King Cake Latte

$5.75

Stellar Ice Cold Brew

$5.75

24 Hour Cold Brew

$5.25

Iced Santa Latte

$5.75

Iced Gingerbread Wt Mocha

$5.75

Frappe - Frozen Blended Drinks

Coffee Frappe

$6.50

Snickerdoodle Frappe

$6.75

Black & White Frappe

$6.75

Mayan Mocha Frappe

$6.75

Caramel Frappe

$6.75

Vanilla Frappe

$6.75

Mocha Frappe

$6.75

White Chocolate Frappe

$6.75

Cookie Crème Frappe

$6.95

King Cake Frappe

$6.95

CREAM Frappe

$5.75

Chai Tea Frappe

$6.75

Cold Brew

Our cold brew is rich, full-bodied & smooth and steeped for 24 hours; using our gourmet Dark Side espresso.

24 Hour Cold Brew

$5.25

Stellar Ice Cold Brew

$5.75

Nitreaux

Nitreaux

$6.75

Stellar Nitreaux

$6.75

TEAS - Hot / Iced

Black / White & Green Teas

$2.99

Herbal Teas

$2.99

Hibiscus Bloom

$4.50

London Fog

$3.15

COLD Chai Tea Latte

$5.99

HOT Chai Tea Latte

$5.99
COLD Matcha Tea Latte

COLD Matcha Tea Latte

$6.50

Sweet matcha powder with steamed milk.

HOT Matcha Tea Latte

HOT Matcha Tea Latte

$5.99

Sweet matcha powder with steamed milk.

COLD Turmeric Chai Tea Latte

$6.99

HOT Turmeric Chai Tea Latte

$6.99

Hot Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

$6.99

COLD Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte

$6.99

Smoothies

Acai Smoothie

$7.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Wild Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Chocolate Smoothie

$6.50

Maple, Bacon, Banana Smoothie

$7.25

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Steamer

$3.25

Vanilla Steamer

$3.25

Seasonal Drinks

Celestial Cider

$4.25

Italian Sodas, Lemonades and Waters

Italian Soda

$2.75

Strawberry Cream Italian Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Flavored Water

$1.50

Strawberry Hyper Sprite

$3.95

Sprite, Strawberry Syrup, 1 shot of HyperDrive energy boost.

Cup Of Water

Apple Juice

$2.00

Watermelon Splash Cream Soda

$3.25

Peach Ring Italian Cream Soda

$3.25

Orange Creamsicle

$3.25Out of stock

Bottled

Coke

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Barqs Root Beer

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Orange Juice

$1.25Out of stock

Water Box

$2.50

12oz Milk

$2.25

12oz Chocolate Milk

$2.50

12oz Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Breakfast

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

The best breakfast sandwich in town! Choose your bread, proteins, cheeses, vegetables and delicious sauces and spreads ; like our spicy Titan sauce, or a savory Pesto and more.

The Titan

$7.99

2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 4 Strips of Bacon, Red onion and Spicy Titan sauce on Whole Grain Bread.

New Yorker

New Yorker

$7.99

2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 4 Strips of Bacon and Tomato Jam served on a fresh, house baked Ciabatta.

Orions B.E.L.T.

Orions B.E.L.T.

$6.99

Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato with Orion sauce, served on brioche beard.

Meat / Cheese Egg Stack - Carb Free

$6.50

Two baked eggs, two choices of meat and two choices of cheese. Add veggies and a sauce to kick it up.

Spinach, Gouda, Bacon, Avocado Egg Stack - Carb Free

$7.25

2 eggs, double bacon, double gouda cheese, spinach and fresh avocados. Add a sauce to make it extra yummy.

Build Your Own - Egg Stack - Carb Free

$3.50

Start with two eggs and add proteins, cheese, veggies and sauces.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.25

Your choice of wheat or gluten free white bread with smashed avocado and your choice of extras and toppings.

French Beignets

French Beignets

$4.99

French donuts. Light, sweet airy pillows and topped with a generous dusting of powdered sugar.

InterStellar Cristo

InterStellar Cristo

$6.99

Crispy Bacon, smoked ham, smoked gouda cheese and tomato jam served on a couple of fresh baked beignets topped with powder sugar.

Bagel

$2.95

Lunch

Jalapeno Chicken Salad Sandwich

Jalapeno Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Our famous Jalapeno chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.

Southern Style Chicken Salad Sandwich

Southern Style Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Southern Style Chicken salad with celery, hard boiled egg and our special blend of herbs and seasoning, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.

Southwest Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Chipotle Chicken served on a bed of lettuce and Avocado on a toasted croissant.

Brie LT

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Brie Cheese , sliced green grapes and Mayo on Toasted Wheat Bread.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.25

Your choice of wheat or gluten free white bread with smashed avocado and your choice of extras and toppings.

A la Carte

Croissant

$2.99

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Wheat Toast Slice

$1.99

Strawberry Blueberry Pecan Oats

$3.99

Chocolate Chip, Banana, Walnut Oats

$3.99

Maple, Pecan, Date, Apple Oats

$3.99

Sausage

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Baked Egg

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh roasted fair trade, organic coffee, out of this world French Beignets, amazing sandwiches and yummy treats!

Website

Location

319 Broad St, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Directions

