Stellas 401 Main Avenue

401 Main Avenue

De Pere, WI 54115

Food

Starters

Fried Brussels Petals

$12.00

Crispy brussels petals tossed in balsamic glaze & grated pecorino cheese

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Julienne fries tossed in aged parmesan & truffle oil

Calamari

$13.00

Lightly breaded rings & tentacles tossed with pepperoncini, parmesan cheese & lemon zest, served with remoulade

Bruschetta

$14.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella with tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil, ciabatta & arugula salad

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

Shaved raw beef sirloin, truffle oil, parmesan, fried capers, crostini & arugula salad

Deep Fried Artisan Cheese Curds

$12.00

Not your typical cheese curd. 8 oz of lightly battered artisan cheese curds drizzled in sriracha aioli topped with chives

Oysters

$3.00

Rotating variety fresh-shucked oysters, served with Nam Jim sauce. Choose your quantity

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Six large shrimp served with house sauce

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Tuxedo sesame encrusted ahi tuna seared rare. Paired with cucumber slices, maple ginger glaze, and wasabi tobiko

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$8.00+

Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, & house buttermilk ranch dressing

Mixed Green Caesar

$9.00+

Chopped romaine, ciabatta crouton, parmesan crisp, hardboiled egg, aged parmesan, & house Caesar dressing

Beet Salad

$11.00

Roasted beets confit over a bed of baby arugula & red onions, with soft cheese & citrus vinaigrette, topped with crispy beets

Spinach & Berry Salad

$11.00

Baby spinach and sunflower sprouts tossed in poppyseed dressing with goat cheese, pine nuts, basil and seasonal berry

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.00

Baked French Onion Soup

$7.00

Grill

Burger Waygu

$16.00

Grilled & served on corn dusted kaiser bun with arugula, tomato, onions, & bread and butter pickles

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled 7 oz chicken breast, mozzarella, sun dried tomato, arugula and pesto wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla. Served with bread & butter pickles

Flatbreads

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Garlic, basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, finished with balsamic reduction & olive oil

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Wild crimini mushroom, pesto, mozzarella, asparagus

Brussels Flatbread

$14.00

Pecanwood smoked bacon, crispy brussels petals, parmesan, mozzarella, topped with balsamic reduction

Main Courses

Certified Prime Angus Ribeye

$41.00

12 oz grilled ribeye topped with truffle butter and onion haystacks. Served with garlic mashed Yukon potato and seasonal vegetable

Wagyu Tenderloin

$54.00

Local rock & hill 8 oz pure blood Wagyu tenderloin cast iron seared with dusted porcini mushroom crust, demi-glace, and mustard pan sauce. Served with tallow roasted one bite medley potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Cedar Plank Salmon

$31.00

8 oz fresh caught North Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank with an orange-sherry reduction. Served with tri-color quinoa and lemon parmesan brussels sprouts

Fried 1/2 Chicken

$25.00

Crispy fried chicken over veggie rice pilaf & your choice of one side

Pastas

Spicy Italian Sausage

$23.00

Creamy tomato sauce with rigatoni Italian sausage & pickled peppers, topped with melted mozzarella & parmesan

Lemon Truffle Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Large shrimp with bucatini pasta sautéed in parmesan lemon truffle & garlic sauce with spinach

Pasta Alfredo

$21.00

Bucatini pasta tossed with house-made alfredo sauce & topped with parmesan cheese

Lobster Mac

$36.00

Lobster & cavatappi pasta tossed in onion garlic mornay sauce, topped with house breadcrumbs & parmesan cheese

Cajun Andouille

$23.00

Smoked andouille sausage & bucatini pasta tossed with house Cajun cream sauce

Desserts

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Vanilla bean custard with caramelized sugar. Topped with fresh strawberries

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla cheesecake with wienke's market door county cherry pie filling

Lava Cake

$8.00

Flourless chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with luxardo cherries, cocoa whipped dots, and cocoa powder

Stella's Sundae

$11.00

Sea salt caramel chocolate gelato with marcona almonds, cocoa ribs, orange zest and soaked in amaretto liqueur

Side Dishes

Rice

$4.00

Flat Crispy Fries

$3.00

Tri Color Quinoa

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

Lemon Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Tallow Roasted One Bite Potato Medley

$5.00

Beverages

Liquor

360: Blue Rasberry

$6.00

360: Double Chocolate

$6.00

360: Madagascar Vanilla

$6.00

Absolut: Lemon

$8.00

Absolut: Mandarin

$8.00

Absolut: Swedish Vodka

$8.00

Absolut: Watermelon

$8.00

Belevedere

$8.00

Chipewa: Bacon

$8.00

Chopin

$8.00

Ciroc: Peach

$8.00

Ciroc: Pineapple

$8.00

Ciroc: Red Berry

$8.00

Crop: Spiced Pumpkin

$8.00

Gordon's

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One: Lemon Lime

$8.00

Ketel One: Regular

$8.00

Mohawk: Lime

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$6.00

Sweet Carolina: Sweet Tea

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Westernson: Blueberry

$8.00

Westernson: Cucumber

$8.00

Westernson: Lemon

$8.00

Westernson's: Prickly Pear

$8.00

DBL 360: Blue Rasberry

$12.00

DBL 360: Double Chocolate

$12.00

DBL 360: Madagascar Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Absolut: Lemon

$16.00

DBL Absolut: Mandarin

$16.00

DBL Absolut: Swedish Vodka

$16.00

DBL Absolut: Watermelon

$16.00

DBL Belevedere

$16.00

DBL Chipewa: Bacon

$16.00

DBL Chopin

$16.00

DBL Ciroc: Peach

$16.00

DBL Ciroc: Pineapple

$16.00

DBL Ciroc: Red Berry

$16.00

DBL Crop: Spiced Pumpkin

$16.00

DBL Gordon's

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Ketel One: Lemon Lime

$16.00

DBL Ketel One: Regular

$16.00

DBL Mohawk: Lime

$12.00

DBL Pink Whitney

$12.00

DBL Sweet Carolina: Sweet Tea

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Westernson: Blueberry

$16.00

DBL Westernson: Cucumber

$16.00

DBL Westernson: Lemon

$16.00

DBL Westernson's: Prickly Pear

$16.00

Bombay Bramble: Blackberry & Rasberry

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Brockmans

$8.00

Damrak NA

$6.00

Empress 1908: Indigo

$8.00

Gordon's

$8.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Tanqueray: London Dry

$8.00

DBL Bombay Bramble: Blackberry & Rasberry

$12.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Brockmans

$16.00

DBL Damrak NA

$12.00

DBL Empress 1908: Indigo

$16.00

DBL Gordon's

$12.00

DBL Hendrick's

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray: London Dry

$16.00

Appleton State

$8.00

Bacardi: Limon

$6.00

Bacardi: Superior

$6.00

Barbarossa: Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Goslings 151

$8.00

Myers's Rum

$8.00

Pyrat: XO Reserve

$10.00

Ron Matusalem

$8.00

Rumhaven

$6.00

Zaya

$8.00

DBL Appleton State

$16.00

DBL Bacardi: Limon

$12.00

DBL Bacardi: Superior

$12.00

DBL Barbarossa: Silver

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Diplomatico

$16.00

DBL Goslings 151

$16.00

DBL Myers's Rum

$16.00

DBL Pyrat: XO Reserve

$20.00

DBL Ron Matusalem

$16.00

DBL Rumhaven

$12.00

DBL Zaya

$16.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Casamigos: Anejo

$8.00

Casamigos: Blanco

$8.00

Deleon Blanco

$8.00

El Nivel: Ghost Pepper

$8.00

Jose Cuervo: Blue Agave

$6.00

Mezcal: Anejo

$6.00

Mezcal: Monte Alban

$6.00

Mezcal: Reposado

$6.00

Mezcal: Silver

$6.00

Monte Alban: Silver Agave

$6.00

Patron: Silver

$8.00

Teremana

$8.00

Don Julio: Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio: Reposado

$8.00

Mi Campo

$8.00

21 Seeds: Cucumber Jalapeno

$8.00

DBL Cabo Wabo

$16.00

DBL Casamigos: Anejo

$16.00

DBL Casamigos: Blanco

$16.00

DBL Deleon Blanco

$16.00

DBL El Nivel: Ghost Pepper

$16.00

DBL Jose Cuervo: Blue Agave

$12.00

DBL Mezcal: Anejo

$12.00

DBL Mezcal: Monte Alban

$12.00

DBL Mezcal: Reposado

$12.00

DBL Mezcal: Silver

$12.00

DBL Monte Alban: Silver Agave

$12.00

DBL Patron: Silver

$16.00

DBL Teremana

$16.00

DBL Don Julio: Anejo

$16.00

DBL Don Julio: Reposado

$16.00

DBL Mi Campo

$16.00

DBL 21 Seeds: Cucumber Jalapeno

$16.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bushmills: The Original

$8.00

Canadian Club 1858

$6.00

Caribbean Cask

$6.00

Crown Royal: Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal: Blended Canadian Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal: Peach

$8.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

High West

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels: Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Bean Kentucky Straight

$6.00

Jim Bean Rye

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$10.00

Justerini & Brooks: Rare

$6.00

Kessler

$6.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Kurvball: BBQ

$6.00

Lagavulin

$10.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark: No. 46 French Oaked

$10.00

Mitcher's Small Batch

$12.00

Mount Royal White

$6.00

Nelson's Green Brier: Sour Made Whiskey

$8.00

Octomore

$12.00

Piggy Back 100% Rye

$10.00

Rebel 100

$6.00

Redbreast

$12.00

Robber's Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Rossville Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Seagram's 7: American Blend

$6.00

Seagram's VO: Canada's Finest

$6.00

Select Club Pecan Praline

$6.00

South Comfort

$6.00

Starnahan's Colorado

$12.00

Still & Oak: Bourbon

$6.00

The Clover Single Barrel

$12.00

The Dalmore

$14.00

The Glenivet: Cognac Cask

$12.00

The Glenlivet: Double Oak

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Whicked Pickle

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$8.00

DBL Angels Envy

$20.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Bulleit 95 Rye

$16.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Bushmills: The Original

$16.00

DBL Canadian Club 1858

$12.00

DBL Caribbean Cask

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal: Apple

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal: Blended Canadian Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal: Peach

$16.00

DBL Dewar's White Label

$16.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$20.00

DBL Four Roses Single Barrel

$20.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$24.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$24.00

DBL High West

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels: Gentleman Jack

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Jim Bean Kentucky Straight

$12.00

DBL Jim Bean Rye

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red Label

$20.00

DBL Justerini & Brooks: Rare

$12.00

DBL Kessler

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Kurvball: BBQ

$12.00

DBL Lagavulin

$20.00

DBL Laphroaig

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark: No. 46 French Oaked

$20.00

DBL Mitcher's Small Batch

$24.00

DBL Mount Royal White

$12.00

DBL Nelson's Green Brier: Sour Made Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Octomore

$24.00

DBL Piggy Back 100% Rye

$20.00

DBL Rebel 100

$12.00

DBL Redbreast

$24.00

DBL Robber's Rye Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Rossville Rye Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Seagram's 7: American Blend

$12.00

DBL Seagram's VO: Canada's Finest

$12.00

DBL Select Club Pecan Praline

$12.00

DBL South Comfort

$12.00

DBL Starnahan's Colorado

$24.00

DBL Still & Oak: Bourbon

$12.00

DBL The Clover Single Barrel

$24.00

DBL The Dalmore

$28.00

DBL The Glenivet: Cognac Cask

$24.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$12.00

DBL Whicked Pickle

$12.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Rye

$16.00

Copper & Kings

$8.00

Hatch: Apple

$8.00

Jezynowka: Blackberry

$6.00

Korbel

$7.00

The Christian Brother's

$6.00

Tuaca

$8.00

DBL Copper & Kings

$16.00

DBL Hatch: Apple

$16.00

DBL Jezynowka: Blackberry

$12.00

DBL Korbel

$14.00

DBL The Christian Brother's

$12.00

DBL Tuaca

$16.00

Amaro Montenegro

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00

Art in the Age: Root

$8.00

Bailey's: Original

$8.00

Bailey's: Smores

$8.00

Barenjager

$8.00

Barrow's Intense

$6.00

Belle de Brillet

$8.00

Boracay: Capuccino

$8.00

Borghetti: Caffe Espresso

$8.00

Cachaca PITU

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Cantera Negra

$8.00

Chambord: Black Rasberry

$10.00

Chartruse

$14.00

Cointreau: L'unique

$12.00

Cointreau: Noir

$12.00

D. O. M Benedictine

$12.00

De Juyper: Amaretto

$6.00

De Kuyper: Blueberry

$6.00

De Kuyper: Buttershots

$6.00

De Kuyper: Cactus Juice

$6.00

De Kuyper: Peachtree

$6.00

De Kuyper: Razzmatazz

$6.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Domaine de Canton

$8.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's: Cherry

$6.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's: Vanilla

$6.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano: L'autentico

$8.00

Galliano: Riseretto

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Heering: Cherry

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Hiram Walker: Orange Curacao

$6.00

Hiram Walker: Triple-Sec

$6.00

Irish Manor: Irish Cream

$6.00

Irish Mist: Honey

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Jeppson's Malort

$6.00

Kahula

$8.00

Kapali: Coffee

$6.00

Midori: Melon

$8.00

Mr. Black: Coffee

$8.00

Mr. Boston: Blue Curacao

$6.00

Mr. Boston: Crème de Banana

$6.00

Mr. Boston: Crème de Cacao

$6.00

Mr. Boston: Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Ole Smoky: Mango Habenero

$6.00

Passoa: Passionfruit

$6.00

Romana Sambvca

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Skrewball: Peanut Butter

$6.00

Soho: Lychee

$8.00

Sotol: ONO

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Sweet Lucifer

$6.00

De Kuyper: Sour Apple

$6.00

Ke Ke: Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Velvet Falernum

$6.00

Dr. McIllicuddy's: Root Beer

$6.00

DBL Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Art in the Age: Root

$16.00

DBL Bailey's: Original

$16.00

DBL Bailey's: Smores

$16.00

DBL Barenjager

$16.00

DBL Barrow's Intense

$12.00

DBL Belle de Brillet

$16.00

DBL Boracay: Capuccino

$16.00

DBL Borghetti: Caffe Espresso

$16.00

DBL Cachaca PITU

$12.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Cantera Negra

$16.00

DBL Chambord: Black Rasberry

$20.00

DBL Chartruse

$28.00

DBL Cointreau: L'unique

$24.00

DBL Cointreau: Noir

$24.00

DBL D. O. M Benedictine

$24.00

DBL De Juyper: Amaretto

$12.00

DBL De Kuyper: Blueberry

$12.00

DBL De Kuyper: Buttershots

$12.00

DBL De Kuyper: Cactus Juice

$12.00

DBL De Kuyper: Peachtree

$12.00

DBL De Kuyper: Razzmatazz

$12.00

DBL Disaronno

$16.00

DBL Domaine de Canton

$16.00

DBL Dr. McGillicuddy's: Cherry

$12.00

DBL Dr. McGillicuddy's: Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Galliano: L'autentico

$16.00

DBL Galliano: Riseretto

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Heering: Cherry

$16.00

DBL Hennessy

$16.00

DBL Hiram Walker: Orange Curacao

$12.00

DBL Hiram Walker: Triple-Sec

$12.00

DBL Irish Mist: Honey

$16.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Jeppson's Malort

$12.00

DBL Kahula

$16.00

DBL Kapali: Coffee

$12.00

DBL Midori: Melon

$16.00

DBL Mr. Black: Coffee

$16.00

DBL Mr. Boston: Blue Curacao

$12.00

DBL Mr. Boston: Crème de Banana

$12.00

DBL Mr. Boston: Crème de Cacao

$12.00

DBL Mr. Boston: Peppermint Schnapps

$12.00

DBL Ole Smoky: Mango Habenero

$12.00

DBL Passoa: Passionfruit

$16.00

DBL Romana Sambvca

$16.00

DBL Rum Chata

$16.00

DBL Skrewball: Peanut Butter

$12.00

DBL Soho: Lychee

$16.00

DBL Sotol: ONO

$16.00

DBL St. Germain

$16.00

DBL Sweet Lucifer

$12.00

DBL De Kuyper: Sour Apple

$12.00

DBL Ke Ke: Key Lime Pie

$12.00

DBL Velvet Falernum

$12.00

DBL Dr. McIllicuddy's: Root Beer

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Prickly Pear Mule

$8.00

Western son prickly pear vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime juice

Sparkling Stella

$8.00

Bubbly, gin, fresh lemon juice

Red Sangria Spritzer

$8.00

Assorted liqueurs, fresh juices, red wine

Kirby

$8.00

Irish cream, coffee tequila

John Daly

$8.00

Sweet tea vodka, lemonade

Adult Slushies

Sconnie Old Fashioned

$8.00

V.S.O.P. Brandy, squirt soda, cherry juice, bitters

Piña Colada

$8.00

Coconut cream, pineapple juice, rum haven coconut water rum

Summer Hummer

$8.00

Lime vodka, lemonade

Wine

Zinfandel Ivory & Burt California 6 Oz

$8.00

Malbec Scotto California 6 Oz

$8.00

Cabernet Katherine California 6 Oz

$12.00

Red Blend Big Guy California 6 Oz

$8.00

Pinot Noir Boen California 6 Oz

$10.00

Marqs Riscal Rioja, Reserva Spain 6 Oz

$10.00

Merlot Toad Hollow California 6 Oz

$9.00

Bourbon Barrel Blend Beringer Brothers 2017 CA

$42.00

Cabernet Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Katherine' 2017 Alexander Valley

$45.00

Cabernet Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Hillary' 2015 Oakville, CA

$82.00

Cabernet Mount Veeder Winery 2018 Napa Valley, CA

$76.00

Cabernet Ravel & Stitch 'By Wente' 2018 Livermore, CA

$52.00

Cabernet Orin Swift 'Palermo' 2019 Napa Valley, CA

$69.00

Cabernet Cabernet Prisoner 'Unshackled' 2019 Oakville, CA

$56.00

Chianti Classico Santa Margherita 2017 Italy

$58.00

Pinot Noir DNA Vineyards 2018 Russian River

$52.00

Pinot Noir Nielson 2017 Santa Maria, CA

$43.00

Pinot Pinot Noir Stangeland Vineyards 2015 Willamette Valley Oregon

$43.00

Pinot Noir Flowers Vineyards 2019 Sonoma City, CA

$79.00

Merlot St Francis 2016 Sonoma City, CA

$45.00

Merlot Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Chelsea' 2016 Alexander Valley, CA

$39.00

Red Blend Orin Swift 'Machete' Napa Valley, CA

$89.00

Red Blend Orin Swift 'Abstract' Napa Valley, CA

$65.00

Sangiovese Sassoregale 2018 Toscana, Italy

$42.00

Zinfandel Mount Peak 'Rattlesnake' 2014 Sonoma, CA

$99.00

Zinfandel Orin Swift '8 Years in the Desert' 2017 St Helena, CA

$89.00

Pinot Grigio Torresella Italy 6 Oz

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo New Zealand 6 Oz

$10.00

Rosé Portlandia Oregon 6 Oz

$9.00

Moscato Golden Bubbles Italy 6 Oz

$8.00

Riesling Saint M Germany 6 Oz

$8.00

Chardonnay Franciscan California 6 Oz

$8.00

Prosecco Mionetto Italy 6 Oz

$11.00

Riesling (Ice Wine) Frost Bitten 6 Oz

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc Boulder Bank 2020 Marlborough, New Zealand

$48.00

Chardonnay Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Singing Tree' 2016 Russian River CA

$65.00

Chardonnay Neyers 2016 Carneros District, CA

$69.00

Chardonnay Flowers Vineyards 2021 Sonoma City, CA

$51.00

Chablis (Chardonnay) J. Moreau & Fills 2015 Chablis, France

$69.00

Pouilly Fuisse (Chardonnay) Bouchard & Fills 2017 Beaune, France

$75.00

White Blend Conundrum 2019 Fairfield, CA

$49.00

Prosecco Santa Margherita Veneto, Italy

$55.00

Brut Rosé Mionetto D.O.C. Italy

$39.00

Brut Rosé Santa Margherita Italy

$65.00

Champagne Moët & Chandon California

$79.00

Sparkling Wine Veuve Du Vernay France Demi-Sec (Off-dry)

$29.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

High Life

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Miller64

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

NA - O'Douls Amber

$5.00

NA - Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

New Glarus, WI Farmhouse Ale, 4.8%, New Glarus WI

Stella Artois

$6.00

Anheuser-busch, Pilsner, 5.2%, Leuven, Belgium

3 Sheeps Armchair Quarterback

$6.00

Brown Sour

$6.00

Goose Island

$6.00

Green Zebra Founders

$6.00

Hinterland: For Fruit Sakes

$6.00

New Belgium: La Folie

$6.00

New Glarus: Spotted Cow

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Titletown: Green 19

$6.00

Jack's Abby

$6.00

Asahi 12 Oz

$6.00

Asahi Brewing, Lager. 5.2%, Italy

Banana Bread 12 Oz

$6.00

Eagle Brewing, English Wheat, 5.2%, England

Blue Moon 12 Oz

$6.00

New Belgium Brewing, Witbier, 5.4%. Denver CO

Bräuweisse 12 Oz

$6.75

Ayinger, German Wheat Beer, 5.1%, Germany

Bubble Stash 12 Oz

$6.00

Hop Valley Brewing, IPA, 6.2%. Eugene OR

Delicious IPA 12 Oz

$6.00

Stone Brewing, American IPA. 7.7%, Escondido CA

Gumball Head 12 Oz

$6.00

3 Floyd Brewing, American Wheat Ale, 5.6%, Munster IN

Hoegaarden 12 Oz

$6.00

Hoegaarden, Witbier, 4.9%, Belgium

Jai Alai 12 Oz

$6.00

Cigar City, American IPA, 7.5%, Tampa FL

Johnny Blood 12 Oz

$6.00

Titletown Brewing, Irish Red, 6%, Green Bay WI

Juice Packets 16 Oz

$6.00

The Fermentorium, Juicy IPA, 6.6%, Cedarburg WI

McEwan's 12 Oz

$6.00

McEwan's, Scotch Ale, 8.0%, England

Old Rasputin 12 Oz

$6.75

North Coast Brewing, Russian Imperial Stout, 9%, Fort Bragg CA

Peanut Butter Porter 16 Oz

$6.00

Copper State, American Porter, 5.9%. Green Bay WI

Pineapple Cider 12 Oz

$6.00

Downeast Unfiltered Cider, 5.1%, Boston

Rainbows & Lollipops 16 Oz

$6.00

The Fermentorium, Double IPA, 7.7%, Cedarburg WI

Strawberry Cider 12 Oz

$6.00

Downeast Unfiltered Cider, 5.1%, Boston

Zombie Dust 12 Oz

$6.00

3 Floyd Brewing, Pale Ale, 6.2%, Munster IN

Seltzers & Ciders

White Claw Assorted Flavors

$5.50

High Noon Sun Sips Assorted Flavors

$5.50

Wood Chuck Granny Smith, Amber

$5.00

N/A Bevs

Coffee/Tea/Milk

$2.99

Juices

$2.99

Sodas

$2.99

Btl Waters

$2.99

Virgin Cocktails

$3.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Main Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115

Directions

