Stellas 401 Main Avenue
No reviews yet
401 Main Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
Fried Brussels Petals
Crispy brussels petals tossed in balsamic glaze & grated pecorino cheese
Truffle Fries
Julienne fries tossed in aged parmesan & truffle oil
Calamari
Lightly breaded rings & tentacles tossed with pepperoncini, parmesan cheese & lemon zest, served with remoulade
Bruschetta
Fresh buffalo mozzarella with tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic reduction, olive oil, ciabatta & arugula salad
Beef Carpaccio
Shaved raw beef sirloin, truffle oil, parmesan, fried capers, crostini & arugula salad
Deep Fried Artisan Cheese Curds
Not your typical cheese curd. 8 oz of lightly battered artisan cheese curds drizzled in sriracha aioli topped with chives
Oysters
Rotating variety fresh-shucked oysters, served with Nam Jim sauce. Choose your quantity
Shrimp Cocktail
Six large shrimp served with house sauce
Ahi Tuna
Tuxedo sesame encrusted ahi tuna seared rare. Paired with cucumber slices, maple ginger glaze, and wasabi tobiko
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, & house buttermilk ranch dressing
Mixed Green Caesar
Chopped romaine, ciabatta crouton, parmesan crisp, hardboiled egg, aged parmesan, & house Caesar dressing
Beet Salad
Roasted beets confit over a bed of baby arugula & red onions, with soft cheese & citrus vinaigrette, topped with crispy beets
Spinach & Berry Salad
Baby spinach and sunflower sprouts tossed in poppyseed dressing with goat cheese, pine nuts, basil and seasonal berry
Soup of the Day - Cup
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Baked French Onion Soup
Grill
Flatbreads
Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread
Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella
Margherita Flatbread
Garlic, basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella, finished with balsamic reduction & olive oil
Wild Mushroom Flatbread
Wild crimini mushroom, pesto, mozzarella, asparagus
Brussels Flatbread
Pecanwood smoked bacon, crispy brussels petals, parmesan, mozzarella, topped with balsamic reduction
Main Courses
Certified Prime Angus Ribeye
12 oz grilled ribeye topped with truffle butter and onion haystacks. Served with garlic mashed Yukon potato and seasonal vegetable
Wagyu Tenderloin
Local rock & hill 8 oz pure blood Wagyu tenderloin cast iron seared with dusted porcini mushroom crust, demi-glace, and mustard pan sauce. Served with tallow roasted one bite medley potatoes and seasonal vegetable
Cedar Plank Salmon
8 oz fresh caught North Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank with an orange-sherry reduction. Served with tri-color quinoa and lemon parmesan brussels sprouts
Fried 1/2 Chicken
Crispy fried chicken over veggie rice pilaf & your choice of one side
Pastas
Spicy Italian Sausage
Creamy tomato sauce with rigatoni Italian sausage & pickled peppers, topped with melted mozzarella & parmesan
Lemon Truffle Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp with bucatini pasta sautéed in parmesan lemon truffle & garlic sauce with spinach
Pasta Alfredo
Bucatini pasta tossed with house-made alfredo sauce & topped with parmesan cheese
Lobster Mac
Lobster & cavatappi pasta tossed in onion garlic mornay sauce, topped with house breadcrumbs & parmesan cheese
Cajun Andouille
Smoked andouille sausage & bucatini pasta tossed with house Cajun cream sauce
Desserts
Crème Brulee
Vanilla bean custard with caramelized sugar. Topped with fresh strawberries
Cherry Cheesecake
Vanilla cheesecake with wienke's market door county cherry pie filling
Lava Cake
Flourless chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with luxardo cherries, cocoa whipped dots, and cocoa powder
Stella's Sundae
Sea salt caramel chocolate gelato with marcona almonds, cocoa ribs, orange zest and soaked in amaretto liqueur
Side Dishes
Beverages
Liquor
360: Blue Rasberry
360: Double Chocolate
360: Madagascar Vanilla
Absolut: Lemon
Absolut: Mandarin
Absolut: Swedish Vodka
Absolut: Watermelon
Belevedere
Chipewa: Bacon
Chopin
Ciroc: Peach
Ciroc: Pineapple
Ciroc: Red Berry
Crop: Spiced Pumpkin
Gordon's
Grey Goose
Ketel One: Lemon Lime
Ketel One: Regular
Mohawk: Lime
Pink Whitney
Sweet Carolina: Sweet Tea
Tito's
Westernson: Blueberry
Westernson: Cucumber
Westernson: Lemon
Westernson's: Prickly Pear
DBL 360: Blue Rasberry
DBL 360: Double Chocolate
DBL 360: Madagascar Vanilla
DBL Absolut: Lemon
DBL Absolut: Mandarin
DBL Absolut: Swedish Vodka
DBL Absolut: Watermelon
DBL Belevedere
DBL Chipewa: Bacon
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc: Peach
DBL Ciroc: Pineapple
DBL Ciroc: Red Berry
DBL Crop: Spiced Pumpkin
DBL Gordon's
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One: Lemon Lime
DBL Ketel One: Regular
DBL Mohawk: Lime
DBL Pink Whitney
DBL Sweet Carolina: Sweet Tea
DBL Tito's
DBL Westernson: Blueberry
DBL Westernson: Cucumber
DBL Westernson: Lemon
DBL Westernson's: Prickly Pear
Bombay Bramble: Blackberry & Rasberry
Bombay Saphire
Brockmans
Damrak NA
Empress 1908: Indigo
Gordon's
Hendrick's
Tanqueray: London Dry
DBL Bombay Bramble: Blackberry & Rasberry
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Brockmans
DBL Damrak NA
DBL Empress 1908: Indigo
DBL Gordon's
DBL Hendrick's
DBL Tanqueray: London Dry
Appleton State
Bacardi: Limon
Bacardi: Superior
Barbarossa: Silver
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Goslings 151
Myers's Rum
Pyrat: XO Reserve
Ron Matusalem
Rumhaven
Zaya
DBL Appleton State
DBL Bacardi: Limon
DBL Bacardi: Superior
DBL Barbarossa: Silver
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Diplomatico
DBL Goslings 151
DBL Myers's Rum
DBL Pyrat: XO Reserve
DBL Ron Matusalem
DBL Rumhaven
DBL Zaya
Cabo Wabo
Casamigos: Anejo
Casamigos: Blanco
Deleon Blanco
El Nivel: Ghost Pepper
Jose Cuervo: Blue Agave
Mezcal: Anejo
Mezcal: Monte Alban
Mezcal: Reposado
Mezcal: Silver
Monte Alban: Silver Agave
Patron: Silver
Teremana
Don Julio: Anejo
Don Julio: Reposado
Mi Campo
21 Seeds: Cucumber Jalapeno
DBL Cabo Wabo
DBL Casamigos: Anejo
DBL Casamigos: Blanco
DBL Deleon Blanco
DBL El Nivel: Ghost Pepper
DBL Jose Cuervo: Blue Agave
DBL Mezcal: Anejo
DBL Mezcal: Monte Alban
DBL Mezcal: Reposado
DBL Mezcal: Silver
DBL Monte Alban: Silver Agave
DBL Patron: Silver
DBL Teremana
DBL Don Julio: Anejo
DBL Don Julio: Reposado
DBL Mi Campo
DBL 21 Seeds: Cucumber Jalapeno
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit 95 Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Bushmills: The Original
Canadian Club 1858
Caribbean Cask
Crown Royal: Apple
Crown Royal: Blended Canadian Whiskey
Crown Royal: Peach
Dewar's White Label
Eagle Rare
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Glenfiddich
High West
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels: Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels: Special Release
Jameson
Jim Bean Kentucky Straight
Jim Bean Rye
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Red Label
Justerini & Brooks: Rare
Kessler
Knob Creek
Kurvball: BBQ
La Crosse Light Whiskey
Lagavulin
Laphroaig
Makers Mark
Makers Mark: No. 46 French Oaked
Mitcher's Small Batch
Mount Royal White
Nelson's Green Brier: Sour Made Whiskey
Octomore
Piggy Back 100% Rye
Rebel 100
Redbreast
Robber's Rye Whiskey
Rossville Rye Whiskey
Seagram's 7: American Blend
Seagram's VO: Canada's Finest
Select Club Pecan Praline
South Comfort
Starnahan's Colorado
Still & Oak: Bourbon
The Clover Single Barrel
The Dalmore
The Glenivet: Cognac Cask
The Glenlivet: Double Oak
Tullamore Dew
Whicked Pickle
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulleit 95 Rye
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Bushmills: The Original
DBL Canadian Club 1858
DBL Caribbean Cask
DBL Crown Royal: Apple
DBL Crown Royal: Blended Canadian Whiskey
DBL Crown Royal: Peach
DBL Dewar's White Label
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL Four Roses Single Barrel
DBL Four Roses Small Batch
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL High West
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Daniels: Gentleman Jack
DBL Jack Daniels: Special Release
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Bean Kentucky Straight
DBL Jim Bean Rye
DBL Johnnie Walker Black Label
DBL Johnnie Walker Red Label
DBL Justerini & Brooks: Rare
DBL Kessler
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Kurvball: BBQ
DBL La Crosse Light Whiskey
DBL Lagavulin
DBL Laphroaig
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Makers Mark: No. 46 French Oaked
DBL Mitcher's Small Batch
DBL Mount Royal White
DBL Nelson's Green Brier: Sour Made Whiskey
DBL Octomore
DBL Piggy Back 100% Rye
DBL Rebel 100
DBL Redbreast
DBL Robber's Rye Whiskey
DBL Rossville Rye Whiskey
DBL Seagram's 7: American Blend
DBL Seagram's VO: Canada's Finest
DBL Select Club Pecan Praline
DBL South Comfort
DBL Starnahan's Colorado
DBL Still & Oak: Bourbon
DBL The Clover Single Barrel
DBL The Dalmore
DBL The Glenivet: Cognac Cask
DBL The Glenlivet: Double Oak
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Whicked Pickle
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Woodford Reserve Rye
Copper & Kings
Hatch: Apple
Jezynowka: Blackberry
Korbel
Pennsylvania Dutch: Pumpkin Spice
St. George
The Christian Brother's
The Christian Brother's
Tuaca
DBL Copper & Kings
DBL Hatch: Apple
DBL Jezynowka: Blackberry
DBL Korbel
DBL Pennsylvania Dutch: Pumpkin Spice
DBL St. George
DBL The Christian Brother's
DBL The Christian Brother's
DBL Tuaca
Amaro Montenegro
Aperol
Art in the Age: Root
Bailey's: Original
Bailey's: Smores
Barenjager
Barrow's Intense
Belle de Brillet
Boracay: Capuccino
Borghetti: Caffe Espresso
Cachaca PITU
Campari
Cantera Negra
Chambord: Black Rasberry
Chartruse
Cointreau: L'unique
Cointreau: Noir
D. O. M Benedictine
De Juyper: Amaretto
De Kuyper: Blueberry
De Kuyper: Buttershots
De Kuyper: Cactus Juice
De Kuyper: Peachtree
De Kuyper: Razzmatazz
Disaronno
Domaine de Canton
Dr. McGillicuddy's: Cherry
Dr. McGillicuddy's: Vanilla
Drambuie
Frangelico
Galliano: L'autentico
Galliano: Riseretto
Grand Marnier
Heering: Cherry
Hennessy
Hiram Walker: Orange Curacao
Hiram Walker: Triple-Sec
Irish Manor: Irish Cream
Irish Mist: Honey
Jagermeister
Jeppson's Malort
Kahula
Kapali: Coffee
Midori: Melon
Mr. Black: Coffee
Mr. Boston: Blue Curacao
Mr. Boston: Crème de Banana
Mr. Boston: Crème de Cacao
Mr. Boston: Peppermint Schnapps
Ole Smoky: Mango Habenero
Passoa: Passionfruit
Romana Sambvca
Rum Chata
Skrewball: Peanut Butter
Soho: Lychee
Sotol: ONO
St. Germain
Sweet Lucifer
De Kuyper: Sour Apple
Ke Ke: Key Lime Pie
Velvet Falernum
Dr. McIllicuddy's: Root Beer
Liquor 43
DBL Amaro Montenegro
DBL Aperol
DBL Art in the Age: Root
DBL Bailey's: Original
DBL Bailey's: Smores
DBL Barenjager
DBL Barrow's Intense
DBL Belle de Brillet
DBL Boracay: Capuccino
DBL Borghetti: Caffe Espresso
DBL Cachaca PITU
DBL Campari
DBL Cantera Negra
DBL Chambord: Black Rasberry
DBL Chartruse
DBL Cointreau: L'unique
DBL Cointreau: Noir
DBL D. O. M Benedictine
DBL De Juyper: Amaretto
DBL De Kuyper: Blueberry
DBL De Kuyper: Buttershots
DBL De Kuyper: Cactus Juice
DBL De Kuyper: Peachtree
DBL De Kuyper: Razzmatazz
DBL Disaronno
DBL Domaine de Canton
DBL Dr. McGillicuddy's: Cherry
DBL Dr. McGillicuddy's: Vanilla
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Galliano: L'autentico
DBL Galliano: Riseretto
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Heering: Cherry
DBL Hennessy
DBL Hiram Walker: Orange Curacao
DBL Hiram Walker: Triple-Sec
DBL Irish Manor: Irish Cream
DBL Irish Mist: Honey
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Jeppson's Malort
DBL Kahula
DBL Kapali: Coffee
DBL Midori: Melon
DBL Mr. Black: Coffee
DBL Mr. Boston: Blue Curacao
DBL Mr. Boston: Crème de Banana
DBL Mr. Boston: Crème de Cacao
DBL Mr. Boston: Peppermint Schnapps
DBL Ole Smoky: Mango Habenero
DBL Passoa: Passionfruit
DBL Romana Sambvca
DBL Rum Chata
DBL Skrewball: Peanut Butter
DBL Soho: Lychee
DBL Sotol: ONO
DBL St. Germain
DBL Sweet Lucifer
DBL De Kuyper: Sour Apple
DBL Ke Ke: Key Lime Pie
DBL Velvet Falernum
DBL Dr. McIllicuddy's: Root Beer
DBL Liquor 43
Specialty Cocktails
Adult Slushies
Wine
Zinfandel Ivory & Burt California 6 Oz
Malbec Scotto California 6 Oz
Cabernet Katherine California 6 Oz
Red Blend Big Guy California 6 Oz
Pinot Noir Boen California 6 Oz
Marqs Riscal Rioja, Reserva Spain 6 Oz
Merlot Toad Hollow California 6 Oz
Bourbon Barrel Blend Beringer Brothers 2017 CA
Cabernet Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Katherine' 2017 Alexander Valley
Cabernet Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Hillary' 2015 Oakville, CA
Cabernet Mount Veeder Winery 2018 Napa Valley, CA
Cabernet Ravel & Stitch 'By Wente' 2018 Livermore, CA
Cabernet Orin Swift 'Palermo' 2019 Napa Valley, CA
Cabernet Cabernet Prisoner 'Unshackled' 2019 Oakville, CA
Chianti Classico Santa Margherita 2017 Italy
Pinot Noir DNA Vineyards 2018 Russian River
Pinot Noir Nielson 2017 Santa Maria, CA
Pinot Pinot Noir Stangeland Vineyards 2015 Willamette Valley Oregon
Pinot Noir Flowers Vineyards 2019 Sonoma City, CA
Merlot St Francis 2016 Sonoma City, CA
Merlot Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Chelsea' 2016 Alexander Valley, CA
Red Blend Orin Swift 'Machete' Napa Valley, CA
Red Blend Orin Swift 'Abstract' Napa Valley, CA
Sangiovese Sassoregale 2018 Toscana, Italy
Zinfandel Mount Peak 'Rattlesnake' 2014 Sonoma, CA
Zinfandel Orin Swift '8 Years in the Desert' 2017 St Helena, CA
Pinot Grigio Torresella Italy 6 Oz
Sauvignon Blanc Nobilo New Zealand 6 Oz
Rosé Portlandia Oregon 6 Oz
Moscato Golden Bubbles Italy 6 Oz
Riesling Saint M Germany 6 Oz
Chardonnay Franciscan California 6 Oz
Prosecco Mionetto Italy 6 Oz
Riesling (Ice Wine) Frost Bitten 6 Oz
Sauvignon Blanc Boulder Bank 2020 Marlborough, New Zealand
Chardonnay Goldschmidt Vineyards 'Singing Tree' 2016 Russian River CA
Chardonnay Neyers 2016 Carneros District, CA
Chardonnay Flowers Vineyards 2021 Sonoma City, CA
Chablis (Chardonnay) J. Moreau & Fills 2015 Chablis, France
Pouilly Fuisse (Chardonnay) Bouchard & Fills 2017 Beaune, France
White Blend Conundrum 2019 Fairfield, CA
Prosecco Santa Margherita Veneto, Italy
Brut Rosé Mionetto D.O.C. Italy
Brut Rosé Santa Margherita Italy
Champagne Moët & Chandon California
Sparkling Wine Veuve Du Vernay France Demi-Sec (Off-dry)
Beer
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Mich Ultra
Budweiser
High Life
MGD
Sam Adams
Miller64
Heineken
Corona
Corona Premier
Modelo
Modelo Negra
Dos Equis
NA - O'Douls Amber
NA - Heineken 0.0
Spotted Cow
New Glarus, WI Farmhouse Ale, 4.8%, New Glarus WI
Stella Artois
Anheuser-busch, Pilsner, 5.2%, Leuven, Belgium
3 Sheeps Armchair Quarterback
Brown Sour
Goose Island
Green Zebra Founders
Hinterland: For Fruit Sakes
New Belgium: La Folie
New Glarus: Spotted Cow
Stella Artois
Titletown: Green 19
Jack's Abby
Asahi 12 Oz
Asahi Brewing, Lager. 5.2%, Italy
Banana Bread 12 Oz
Eagle Brewing, English Wheat, 5.2%, England
Blue Moon 12 Oz
New Belgium Brewing, Witbier, 5.4%. Denver CO
Bräuweisse 12 Oz
Ayinger, German Wheat Beer, 5.1%, Germany
Bubble Stash 12 Oz
Hop Valley Brewing, IPA, 6.2%. Eugene OR
Delicious IPA 12 Oz
Stone Brewing, American IPA. 7.7%, Escondido CA
Gumball Head 12 Oz
3 Floyd Brewing, American Wheat Ale, 5.6%, Munster IN
Hoegaarden 12 Oz
Hoegaarden, Witbier, 4.9%, Belgium
Jai Alai 12 Oz
Cigar City, American IPA, 7.5%, Tampa FL
Johnny Blood 12 Oz
Titletown Brewing, Irish Red, 6%, Green Bay WI
Juice Packets 16 Oz
The Fermentorium, Juicy IPA, 6.6%, Cedarburg WI
McEwan's 12 Oz
McEwan's, Scotch Ale, 8.0%, England
Old Rasputin 12 Oz
North Coast Brewing, Russian Imperial Stout, 9%, Fort Bragg CA
Peanut Butter Porter 16 Oz
Copper State, American Porter, 5.9%. Green Bay WI
Pineapple Cider 12 Oz
Downeast Unfiltered Cider, 5.1%, Boston
Rainbows & Lollipops 16 Oz
The Fermentorium, Double IPA, 7.7%, Cedarburg WI
Strawberry Cider 12 Oz
Downeast Unfiltered Cider, 5.1%, Boston
Zombie Dust 12 Oz
3 Floyd Brewing, Pale Ale, 6.2%, Munster IN
Ayinger
Busch Light
Elysian Space Dust
High Noon: Black Cherry
High Noon: Mango
High Noon: Peach
High Noon: Pineapple
Leinenliugel's Berry Weiss
Seltzers & Ciders
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
401 Main Avenue, De Pere, WI 54115
Photos coming soon!