Bars & Lounges

Stella's 9 Matchette Road

review star

No reviews yet

9 Matchette Road

Clinton, PA 15026

Appetizers

3 Homemade Meatballs

$4.95

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$6.95

A blend of cheese, artichoke & spinach. Served with bread.

Buffalo Dip

$6.95

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.95

Hot Pepper Cheeseballs

$7.95

Served with Ranch.

Onion Rings

$5.95

Nachos

$6.99

Potato Skins

$8.95

Bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with sour cream or ranch.

Pretzels

$5.25

Provolone Wedges

$7.95

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$9.95

House made and delicious.

The Sampler

$10.95

Zucchini Strips

$9.95

Deep fried then topped with Romano cheese and lemon. Served with Ranch or Marinara.

Salads & Sides

Side Salad

$3.95

Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, cucumbers & cheese blend.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, cucumbers, fries and cheese blend.

Breaded Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach topped with chicken, bacon pieces, onions, mushrooms, egg and our homemade spinach dressing.

Side Of Fries

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Cup of Soup

$2.95

Cheese Fries

$3.75

Disco Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese ( Friday Only)

$3.95

Steak Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Hoagies

Italian

$8.95+

Ham, salami, capicola, & pepperoni stacked high. Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing.

Steak & Cheese

$8.95+

Sliced steak and provolone baked on a hoagie roll and topped with lettuce and tomato.

French Dip

$8.95+

Sandwiches & Burgers

Hot Roast Beef

$9.95

Tender stack of roast beef on fresh Italian bread. Smothered in gravy and served with mashed potatoes or fries

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast served with lettuce and tomat

Hamburger

$8.95

All homemade. Need we say more?

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95

An 8 oz. burger topped with thick sliced bacon.

Double Burger

$13.95

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, American, Swiss, lettuce and tomato.

BLT

$8.95

Choice bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.95

Rodeo Burger

$11.95

Pastas

Spaghetti

$9.95

Penne

$9.95

Penne tossed with homemade marinara, topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and baked until golden brown

Stuffed Shells

$11.95

Pizza & Wings

Bar Pie 8" (4 cut)

$5.95

Additional toppings .75.

Small 12"

$7.95

Additional Toppings 1.00

Large 16"

$11.95

Additional Toppings 1.50

Stromboli

$9.95

Oven baked dough pocket stuffed with ham, capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, provolone and Italian dressing.

Calzone

$9.95

Steak Onion Ranch Pizza 12"

$14.95

Steak Onion Ranch 16"

$18.95

Garbage PIe 12"

$16.95

Garbage Pie 16"

$25.95

6 Wings

$7.95

12 Wings

$13.95

20 Wings

$23.30

30 Wings

$32.80

Desserts

Almond Torte

$4.50

Apple Pie

$2.95

Banana Cream Pie

$2.95

Black Widow

$2.95

Brownie

$1.50

Buckeye

$2.95

Cake Slice

$1.50

Carrot Cake

$2.95

Cheesecake

$2.95

Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Cream Pie

$2.95

Confetti Cake

$2.95

Coconut Cream Pie

$2.95

Death by Chocolate

$2.95

Lemon Cloud

$2.95

Oreo

$2.95

Orange Cream Cake

$2.95

Rainbow Cake

$2.95

Red Velvet

$4.50

Raspberry Mango

$2.95

Cream Filled Logs

$9.95

Whole Cream Pie

$12.95

Whole Fruit Pie

$10.95

Tiramisu

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$2.95

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$2.95

Cherry Pie

$2.95

White Chocolate Raspberry

$4.50

Daily Specials

Friday Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.95

Stuffed Pork Chop

$11.95

Baked Scrod

$12.95

Tues Ribeye Special

$24.95

Turkey Thurs, Special

$9.95

Dine In Wings

$0.89

Take Out Wings

$0.89

Misc.

Dressings

$0.75

6 Pierogies

$4.95

12 Pierogies

$7.95

To Go Pepsi Products

Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.25
2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.75
2 Liter Mt Dew

2 Liter Mt Dew

$2.75
Tea Gallon

Tea Gallon

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
9 Matchette Road, Clinton, PA 15026

