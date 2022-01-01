Stellas Black Dog Tavern 860 Fralick
588 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Stella’s Black Dog Tavern! Named after Plymouth's most beloved pup, we are proud to be a full-service restaurant and bar serving families, private parties, and friends throughout the Plymouth community. We serve fresh, local food prepared by our skilled culinary team. Many items on our menu are made from scratch including all our soups, daily specials, chicken strips, and others.
860 Fralick, Plymouth, MI 48170
