Stellas Black Dog Tavern 860 Fralick

588 Reviews

$$

860 Fralick

Plymouth, MI 48170

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Clares Chicken Sand
Fried Chicken Salad
Basket of Fries

Appetizers & Small Plates

Basket of Tots

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket of Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Basket Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Chicken Strip App

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.00

Mexicali Dip & Chips

$12.00

Mozzerella Sticks

$11.00

Pot Stickers

$12.00

Pretzel Cheese Bites

$11.00

Queso & Chips

$9.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Tots

$6.00

Burgers

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$15.00

Sliders

$13.00

Slop Burger

$15.00

Smash Burger

$14.00

Tavern Burger

$12.00

Entrees

Beef Nachos

$15.00

Beef Quesadilla

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Basket

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Wing Basket

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$14.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

Regular Clares Chicken Sand

$14.00

Spicy Clares Chicken Sand

$14.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Cup Chili

$4.00Out of stock

Takeout Drinks

Can of Coke

$2.00

Can of Diet Coke

$2.00

Can of Sprite

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Faygo Rock & Rye

$2.00

Faygo Redpop

$2.00

Merchandise

Book

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Stella’s Black Dog Tavern! Named after Plymouth's most beloved pup, we are proud to be a full-service restaurant and bar serving families, private parties, and friends throughout the Plymouth community. We serve fresh, local food prepared by our skilled culinary team. Many items on our menu are made from scratch including all our soups, daily specials, chicken strips, and others.

Website

Location

860 Fralick, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

