JJ's Crumstown Tavern 59400 Crumstown Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

59400 Crumstown Hwy

North Liberty, IN 46554

Main Menu

Appetizers

Nachos & Cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$3.50

Potato Wedges

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Mini Tacos

$3.50

Mushrooms

$4.00

Cauliflower

$3.50

(6) Hot Wings

$6.00

(6) Regular Wings

$6.00

Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Tater Tots

$3.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.50

Combo Basket

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.00

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Build-a-Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Southwest Chicken Philly Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich

$6.50

Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$4.50

B.L.T.

$5.50

Super Beef

$7.50

Super Ham

$7.50

Pollock Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Frisco Chicken

$6.00

Burgers

Build-a-Burger

$5.00

Jalapeno Burger

$6.00

Bourbon Burger

$6.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$6.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.00

Specialties

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.00

Pierogi's

$5.00

Popcorn Shrimp & Fries

$9.75

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$12.50

Popcorn Shrimp Only

$6.50

Sides

Cup Chili

$3.00

Bowl Chili

$4.00

Large Bowl Chili

$6.00

Cup Soup of Day

$3.00

Bowl Soup of Day

$4.00

Large Bowl Soup of Day

$6.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Applesauce

$2.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.50

N/A Beverages

CItrus Mist

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Cola

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Dog n Suds Root Beer

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Energy Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Bar Menu

Beer

4pk Wine

$9.00

Amberbock Bottle Carryout

$12.00+

Angry Orchard Can Carryout

$18.00+

Bud Light Bottle Carryout

$10.50+

Bud Light Cans Carrryout

$10.50+

Bud Light Next Bottle Carryout

$12.00+

Budweiser Bottle Carryout

$10.50+

Budweiser Cans Carryout

$10.50+

Busch Light Can Carryout

$9.00+

Busch N/A Carryout

$9.00+

Coors Lt Bottle Carryout

$10.50+

Corona Bottle Carryout

$13.50+

Gumball Head Bottle Carryout

$18.00+

MGD Bottle Carryout

$10.50+

Miller High Life Bottle Carryout

$10.50+

Miller Light Bottle Carryout

$10.50+

Miller Light Can Carryout

$10.50+

Natty Light Can Carryout

$9.00+

PBR Can Carryout

$9.00+

Rebel Hard Coffee Can Carryout

$18.00+

Rolling Rock Bottle Carryout

$10.50+

Smirnoff Ice Bottle Carryout

$12.00+

Truly Can Carryout

$12.00+

Twisted Tea Can Carryout

$13.50+

White Claw Can Carryout

$18.00+

Yeungling Bottle Carryout

$12.00+

Friday Specials

Fish Friday

Blue Gill and Fries

$16.50

Blue Gill Dinner

$17.50

Blue Gill Only

$14.55

Butterfly Shrimp and Fries

$11.50Out of stock

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$13.50

Frog Leg and Fries

$18.50

Frog Leg Dinner

$19.50

Frog Legs Only

$16.00

Perch and Fries

$14.50

Perch Dinner

$15.50

Perch Only

$11.50

Perch Sandwich

$6.50

Pollock Dinner

$13.50

Pollock Sandwich

$7.50

Popcorn Shrimp and Fries

$9.75

Popcorn Shrimp Only

$6.50

Walleye and Fries

$18.00

Walleye Dinner

$20.00

Walleye Only

$16.00

Daily Specials

Smoked Chops

$14.95

Misc

Odds and Ends

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Cherry Bombs (5)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
