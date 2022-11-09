Stella's Fried Pork Tenderloins Stella's @ The Rail
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handcrafted sandwiches, salads and appetizers! Mouth-watering pork tenderloins are our specialty and the crunchy chicken sandwiches, fries and cheese curds are also getting rave reviews. Dine in or Take Out!
Location
476 28 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Grand Junction
Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
4.4 • 1,286
2565 American Way Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurant
More near Grand Junction