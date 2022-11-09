Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stella's Fried Pork Tenderloins Stella's @ The Rail

No reviews yet

476 28 Road

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Popular Items

Hawkeye
Fried Pork Tenderloin Strips
Chicago Italian Beef

Fried Pork Tenderloins

Hawkeye

Hawkeye

$13.99

How Tyler and I prefer it! Mustard, pickle and onion.

The Hoosier

The Hoosier

$14.99

Fully loaded... Lettuce, Tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo.

The Wildkat

The Wildkat

$15.99Out of stock

A breaded pork tenderloin with an Asian twist! This tenderloin has a Katsu breading and comes with Kim chi, house pickled onions and our house wasabi mayo.

The Badger

The Badger

$14.99

With more of a classic schnitzel breading, this tenderloin is topped with sauerkraut and German Mustard.

Hawaiian Tenderloin

$14.99Out of stock

Panko breaded tenderloin, pineapple, red onion & house teriyaki sauce.

The Husker

$14.99

Our schnitzel battered tenderloin, spicy bbq sauce, onion & pickle.

Sandwich

Brass Rail Burger

Brass Rail Burger

$12.99

The classic American Cheeseburger! 6 0z patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Think Chic - Fil- A... but homemade. Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickles, Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce,onion, tomato, pickle & special sauce.

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and our house mayo served on ciabatta.

Cuban

Cuban

$14.99Out of stock

Mojo pork, Swiss cheese, ham, pickles and Cuban mustard.

Maid Rite Special

Maid Rite Special

$8.99

A classic midwestern loose meat sandwich. Lightly seasoned ground beef, pickle, mustard & onion.

Reys Tacos

Reys Tacos

$9.99

3 corn tortillas filled with cheese, big chunks of our pork tenderloin strips tossed in spicy bbq sauce and topped with our house made coleslaw.

Chicago Italian Beef

Chicago Italian Beef

$14.99

Slow roasted beef, onions, sweet bell peppers & giardiniera on a toasted French roll. Served with au jus.

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99Out of stock
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

Our burger patty topped with grilled onions, Swiss & American cheese grilled on sourdough bread.

Beef & Brie

$13.99

Seasoned roast beef, Brie cheese, tomato & horseradish mustard.

Chicken Salad

$9.99Out of stock

Starters

Fried Pork Tenderloin Strips

$8.99

Huge strips of pork loin battered and fried for your dipping pleasure. Served with our house made raspberry dipping sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.99

Wisconsin squeeky cheese curds dipped in our house made batter and quickly fried to perfection. Served with our house raspberry dipping sauce.

Fries Basket

$3.99

Hand - cut in house and lightly salted. These are the real deal! Served with Ketchup.

Bowl Soup

$6.99

Cup Soup

$3.99

Fried Cheese Wontons

$7.99Out of stock

Nachos

$9.99

Chips & Queso

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

A classic. Made right here in house.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Mexican Street Corn Salad

$3.99Out of stock

sweet corn, Serrano, cucumber & Cotija cheese with mayo and spices.

Potato Salad

$3.99

A classic. Made in house.

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Our rotating home - made soup. Check social media, our door chalkboard or just ask.

Fries

$3.99

Hand cut here at Stella's.

NO SIDE

Mixed Greens

$3.99

Chips

$2.99Out of stock

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and parsley served with our home made blue cheese dressing.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber & radish. Served with your choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Lime Vinaigrette dressing.

Caprese

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh tomato, basil and Mozzarella cheese served with a aged balsamic reduction.

Chicken Cobb

$13.99

Chopped Iceberg lettuce topped with chicken, red onion, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and hardboiled egg. Served with ranch dressing.

Brie & Cashew

Brie & Cashew

$12.99

Mixed Greens, red onion, radish, roasted cashews, craisins and Brie Cheese. Served with Blue Cheese & French dressing.

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

German Mustard

$0.25

Onion

$0.25

Pickle

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Lettuce

$0.25

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Mayo

Kimchi

$1.50

Sauerkraut

$1.00

Raspberry Sauce

$0.50

American Cheese

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$4.99

served with fresh berries and mint.

Brownie

$3.00

Pumpkin Cake

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Handcrafted sandwiches, salads and appetizers! Mouth-watering pork tenderloins are our specialty and the crunchy chicken sandwiches, fries and cheese curds are also getting rave reviews. Dine in or Take Out!

476 28 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501

