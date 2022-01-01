Southern
Seafood
Stella's Trackside 885 Starkweather St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
885 Starkweather St, Plymouth, MI 48170
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
No Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth
4.5 • 2,073
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurant