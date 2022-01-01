A map showing the location of Stella's Trackside 885 Starkweather StView gallery
Southern
Seafood

Stella's Trackside 885 Starkweather St

885 Starkweather St

Plymouth, MI 48170

Appetizers

Tenders

$12.00

Traditionally prepared with garlic, fresh parsley, and butter. Served with toast points.

Shrimp App

$12.00

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Sliders-Hot

$15.00

Sliders

$15.00

Biscuits

$7.00

Escargot

$14.00

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Salads

Caesar

$17.00

Track Salad

$14.00

House

$7.00

House salad-no charge

Sandwiches & Snacks

3 Piece

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Spicy Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Gouda Burger

$17.00

Entrées

Half Slab

$20.00

Full Slab

$30.00

4 piece

$19.00

Marsala

$19.00

Alfredo

$19.00

Shrimp

$19.00

Double Filet

$28.00

Surf & Turf

$28.00

Queen prime rib

$18.00

King Prime Rib

$24.00

Mahi

$24.00

Swordfish

$26.00

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Pizza

Pepperoni

$16.00

Chicken & Pickle

$16.00

Sides

Small Baked Beans

$4.00

Large Baked Beans

$9.00

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Small Fry

$6.00

Large Fry

$9.00

Small Coleslaw

$3.00

Large Coleslaw

$7.00

Small Green Beans

$4.00

Large Green Beans

$9.00

Small Mashed Potato

$4.00

Large Mashed Potato

$9.00

Small Roasted Potato

$4.00

Large Roasted Potato

$9.00

Cocktails

Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Watermelon Mojito

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Spring Mule

$11.00

Summer Smash

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Dessert

Red velvet cake

$9.00

Growlers

Growler

Draft

20oz. Alaskan Amber

$7.00

20oz. Bells

$7.00

20oz. Blk & Tan

$7.00

20oz. Blue Moon

$7.00

20oz. Roak

$7.00

20 oz Griffin Claw

$7.00

20oz. Guinness

$7.00

20oz. Jai Alai

$7.00

20oz Labatt

$5.00

20oz. Miller Lite

$5.00

20oz. 420

$7.00

20oz. Stella

$7.00

16oz. Alaskan Amber

$5.50

16oz. Bells

$5.50

16oz Blk & Tan

$5.50

16oz. Blue Moon

$5.50

16oz. Roak

$5.50

16oz Griffin Claw

$5.50

16oz. Guinness

$5.50

16oz. Jai Alai

$5.50

16oz. Labatt

$4.00

16oz. Miller Lite

$4.00

16oz. 420

$5.50

16oz. Stella

$5.50

10oz. Alaskan Amber

$4.00

10oz. Bells

$4.00

10oz Blk & Tan

$4.00

10oz. Blue Moon

$4.00

10oz. Elvis Juice

$4.00

10oz Founders

$4.00

10oz. Jai Alai

$4.00

10oz. Labatt

$3.00

10oz. Miller Lite

$3.00

10oz. 420

$4.00

10oz. Stella

$4.00

10oz. Truly

$4.00

Pitcher Import

$22.00

Pitcher Dom

$14.00

Bottle

Amstel Light

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Blue Moon Light Sky

$4.50

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Crabbies

$6.00

Dirty Blond

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Java Porter

$5.00

Labatt

$4.00

Labatt Light

$4.00

Labatt Lime

$4.00

Labatt N/A

$4.00

Lake Brother

$4.00

MGD

$4.00

MGD 64

$4.00

Michelob Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mikes

$5.00

Miller Can

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

Molson

$4.00

New Castle

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

Sam Adams

$5.00

Soft Parade

$5.00

St. Archer

$5.00

Stella

$4.50

Stella Cidre

$5.00

Totally Roasted

$4.50

Truly

$5.00

Two Hearted

$5.00

W/Glass

White Claw

$5.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Bullet

$9.00

Bullet Rye

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Fire

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Paddy

$7.00

Red Breast

$11.00

Red Stag

$7.00

Redemption Bourbon

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Segrams 7

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Woodford

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

$20 Bloody Mary

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Clementine Martini

$7.00

Grand Mimosa

$8.00

Loaded Coffee

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Morning Margarita

$8.00

Charcuterie

Cogniac/Brandy

Blackberry Brandy

$6.00

Christian Brothers

$6.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Well Brandy

$5.50

Cordials Misc.

Am Disorona

$7.00

Amaretto Well

$5.50

B&B

$7.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Crm De Banana

$5.00

Crm De Cocoa

$5.00

Crm De Menthe

$5.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Licour 43

$7.00

Madori

$6.00

Pucker/Schnapps

$6.00

Rmpleminz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Tia Maria

$6.50

Triple Sec

$5.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Indoggo

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.50

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$6.75

Apple Mule

$7.00

Appletini

$7.75

B-52

$8.00

Baby Guiness

$6.75

Baybreeze

$5.75

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Buttery Crown

$6.75

Buttery Nipple

$5.75

Caramel Apple

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Dirty Girlscout

$5.75

Four Hourseman

$7.25

Fuzzy Navel

$5.75

Green Tea

$6.50

Greyhound

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$6.25

Hairy Navel

$6.25

Hot Toddi

$6.75

Hurricane

$6.25

Irish Carbomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Irish Mule

$6.50

Italian Coffee

$6.25

Jagerbomb

$6.75

Johnny Vegas

$6.25

Kahlua Cream

$5.75

Kamikaze

$6.25

Kamikaze Rasp

$6.25

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Beach

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.50

Mai Tai

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Mexican Coffee

$6.75

Mimosa

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.25

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Nutty Irishman

$7.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.25

Redheaded Slut

$6.50

Rum Runner

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$6.75

Salty Dog

$5.75

Screwdriver

$5.75

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Slippery Nipple

$6.75

Snake Bite

$5.75

Spanish Coffee

$6.75

Spring Mule

$7.00

Strawberry Smash

$8.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.75

Three Wise Men

$5.75

Titos Mule

$6.00

Tom Collins

$5.75

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.75

Virgin Mary

$5.75

Washington Apple

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bayou Silver

$6.00

Bayou Spice

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

LemonChatta

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Sugar Island

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.50

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$8.75

Glenlivet 15

$12.75

J&B

$7.00

J.W. Black

$9.00

J.W., Red

$7.00

Well Scotch

$5.50

Tequila

Agavero

$7.00

Cazadores Blanc

$8.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Cuervo 1800

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron XO

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

Vodka

3 Olives Berry

$7.00

3 Olives Cherry

$7.00

3 Olives Grape

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Sky

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Van

$7.00

Svedka

$6.00

Svedka Clementine

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Wine

Chardonay

$6.00

Pinto Grigo

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Sauvigon Blanc

$8.00

Sangria White

$7.00

Moscato

$6.00

7 Moons

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Sangria Red

$7.00

Riesling

$6.00

Champagne

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

885 Starkweather St, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

