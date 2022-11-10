Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

Stella's Kentucky Deli

review star

No reviews yet

143 Jefferson St

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

J Street Club
Chicken Salad
BLT

Stella’s Sandwiches

Grilled PBJ

$5.95

Peanut Butter, Raspberry Preserves, Grilled French Bread *Vegan

Candy Bar Sandwich

$6.95

Peanut Butter, Nutella, Grilled French Bread *Vegan

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kenny's Farmhouse Jack, Dijon, Grilled French Bread *Vegetarian

Grilled Veg & Cheese

$8.95

Our Grilled Cheese with veggies *Vegetarian

Pimento Cheese

$8.95

House-made Pimento Cheese on Bread of Your Choice, Lettuce, Tomato

Tofu 'n Tomato

$9.95

Crispy cornmeal fried tofu, vegan cheddar, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, local sprouts *Vegan

Apple & Ky Bleu Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Apples, Kentucky Bleu Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Balsamic Mayo *Vegetarian

BLT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo, Toasted French

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Lemon & Rosemary seasoned, served as a sandwich or on greens

The Big D

$8.95

Stone Cross Farm Bratwurst, House Made Kraut, Swiss, Brown Mustard, Light Jewish Rye

Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Smoked Ky Ham, Kenny's Jack, Dijon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey & Cheese

$9.50

Kentucky Turkey, Kenny's Jack, Dijon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.50

Local Cornmeal Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce, Basil Mayo, French

Reuben

$9.50

Local Corned Beef, House Made Kraut, Swiss, House Made Thousand Island, Light Jewish Rye

Mushroom Reuben

$9.95

Grilled Criminis, Grilled Red Onion, House Made Kraut, Vegan Cheddar, Thousand Island, Light Jewish Rye *Vegan

Vegetarian Hot Brown

$9.95

Open Faced Sandwich with Grilled Veggies, Tomato, Light Jewish Rye, Mornay Sauce & Sprouts

J Street Club

$9.95

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Jack, Dijon, Basil Mayo on 3 Slices of French

Hot Brown

$11.95

Open Faced Sandwich with Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, House Made Mornay Sauce and Local Sprouts on French

Black Beans & Rice

$8.95

Burger Menu

The Kentucky Burger

$9.45

6 oz Local, Bluegrass-Finished Black Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon, Mayo, Ketchup

Lentil Burger

$9.45

House Made Lentil Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Basil Mayo *Vegan

Lamb Burger

$10.95

Rosemary & Garlic Seasoned Local Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

The Griff Burger

$11.95

Ky Burger, Grilled Apples, Kenny's Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Dijon

The Revro

$11.95

Ky Burger, Cornmeal Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce, Basil Mayo

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.95

Ky Burger, Grilled Crimini Mushrooms, Bacon, Kenny's Swiss & Shiitake Dressing

The Lentil Supreme

$11.45

Lentil Burger, Vegan Cheddar, Grilled Veggies, Basil Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion *Vegan

Special

Spicy Turkey Melt

$10.95Out of stock

Veggie Stirfry

$10.95

Breakfast Scramble

$10.95

Soups

Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.50

Tomato Bisque with Artichoke Hearts

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$4.50

Tomato Bisque with Artichoke Hearts

Quart Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Tomato Bisque with Artichoke Hearts

Cup Lentil Stew

$3.50

Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme

Bowl Lentil Stew

$4.50

Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme

Quart To Go Lentil Stew

$10.00

Lentil Stew with Sherry & Thyme

Cup Spanish Garbanzo

$3.50Out of stock

Chorizo, Ham, Smoked Sausage, Bacon, Tomatoes, Saffron, Garbanzo Beans. Heaven. *Seasonal

Bowl Spanish Garbanzo

$4.50Out of stock

Chorizo, Ham, Smoked Sausage, Bacon, Tomatoes, Saffron, Garbanzo Beans. Heaven. *Seasonal

Quart To Go Spanish Garbanzo

$10.00Out of stock

Chorizo, Ham, Smoked Sausage, Bacon, Tomatoes, Saffron, Garbanzo Beans. Heaven. *Seasonal

Cup Burgoo

$4.00

Ky Classic with Pork, Beef, Chicken, Potatoes, Green Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Spices

Bowl Burgoo

$6.00

Ky Classic with Pork, Beef, Chicken, Potatoes, Green Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Spices

Quart Burgoo

$15.00

Ky Classic with Pork, Beef, Chicken, Potatoes, Green Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Spices

Cup of Soup & Small Salad

$8.00

Bowl of Soup & Small Salad

$9.00

Cup of Soup & Large Salad

$11.50

Bowl of Soup & Large Salad

$12.50

Salads

Small House

$4.50

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

Small Apple & Bleu

$5.00

Romaine, Apples, Kenny's Bleu Cheese, Walnuts, House Made Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Crouton, Kenny's Asiago, House Made Caesar

Small Greek

$5.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

Small Shiitake

$5.00

Kale, Carrot, Garlic Crouton, Feta, Grilled Shiitakes, House Made Sesame Shiitake Dressing

Large House

$8.45

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

Large Apple & Bleu

$8.95

Romaine, Apples, Kenny's Bleu Cheese, Walnuts, House Made Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette

Large Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Crouton, Kenny's Asiago, House Made Caesar

Large Greek

$8.95

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

Large Shiitake

$8.95

Kale, Carrot, Garlic Crouton, Feta, Grilled Shiitakes, House Made Sesame Shiitake Dressing

Cup of Soup & Small Salad

$8.00

Bowl of Soup & Small Salad

$9.00

Cup of Soup & Large Salad

$11.50

Bowl of Soup & Large Salad

$12.50

Dessert

Chess Pie - Slice

$4.00

Chess Pie - Whole

$26.00

Chocolate Bourbon Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Kentucky Pie - Slice

$4.50

Pecan Pie with Bourbon & Chocolate

Kentucky Pie - Whole

$30.00

Pecan Pie with Bourbon & Chocolate

Lemon Ice Box Pie - Slice

$4.00

Lemon Ice Box Pie - Whole

$26.00

Mary Porter - Slice

$5.00

Layered Chocolate Ganache, Sliced Almonds, Whipped Cheesecake, Crushed Toffee, Whipped Cream & Drizzled Chocolate in a Pastry Shell

Mary Porter - Whole

$35.00

Layered Chocolate Ganache, Sliced Almonds, Whipped Cheesecake, Crushed Toffee, Whipped Cream & Drizzled Chocolate in a Pastry Shell

Pecan Pie - Slice

$4.00

Pecan Pie - Whole

$26.00

Sides

Grits

$4.00

Spicy Kale Greens

$3.00

Vegan

Potato Salad

$3.00

Seasonal: Summer (April - October) Greek Style with Cucumber, yogurt & Dill; Winter (Nov. - March) German Style with brown mustard, caraway & pickles

Miso Slaw

$3.00

Seasonally Available

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

$0.01

Organic, Fair-Trade Coffee

$2.50

Blackberry Soda

$2.50

House Made Soda with Cane Sugar and Blackberries

Ginger Mint Soda

$2.50

House Made Soda with Cane Sugar, Ginger and Mint

Strawberry Aronia Soda

$2.50

House Made Soda with Cane Sugar, Strawberries and Aronia Berries

Jalapeño Lime Soda

$2.50

House Made Soda with Cane Sugar, lime juice and Jalapeño

Rose Geranium Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Ale-8

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lg Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Beer

W 6th IPA

$4.50

W 6th Amber

$4.50

W 6th Cocoa Porter

$4.50

W 6th Cervesa

$4.50

Bud Lite

$3.00

Braxton Garage Beer

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

House Cocktails

Bourbon Ball Coffee

$5.00+

Mimosa

$5.00+

Pomegranate Mimosa

$6.00+

Bloody Mary

$5.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00+

Bourbon Peach Tea

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

143 Jefferson St, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Stella's Kentucky Deli image
Stella's Kentucky Deli image
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zim's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 657
215 W Main St Suite 25 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
favor
orange starNo Reviews
574 N. Limestone Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
The Southern Deli & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 401
207 South Limestone St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
County Club
orange star4.5 • 1,048
555 Jefferson St Lexington, KY 40508
View restaurantnext
OV- Old Vine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
400 Old Vine St #108 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes
orange starNo Reviews
800 North Limestone Lexington, KY 40505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston