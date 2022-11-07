Stella’s Diner 3042 N Broadway
3042 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
2 Eggs
2 Eggs Any Way You Like 'Em
2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage
2 Eggs with Ham off the Bone
2 Eggs with Corned Beef Hash
2 Eggs with Turkey Sausage Patties
2 Eggs with Chicken Apple Sausage
2 Eggs with Chicken Breast
2 Eggs with Skirt Steak
2 Eggs with Pork Chop
3 Egg Omelets
Western Omelet
Ham, green pepper and onion.
Vegetarian Omelet
Tomato, broccoli, mushroom and spinach.
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Broccoli and Muenster Omelet
Feta, Tomato and Onion Omelet
Spinach and Feta Omelet
Smoked Lox and Onion Omelet
Cheese Omelet
Avocado, Tomato & Onion Omelet
Scramble 'Em
Breakfast Specials
Firehouse
Three scrambled eggs with onion, green pepper and mushrooms, hash browns and toast.
Eggs Hudson
English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs and cheddar cheese with hash browns.
Eggs Salsa
Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, spicy pico de gallo, sausage, hash browns and tortillas.
Nova Lox Platter
Hungry Person
Three eggs, bacon and sausage and ham, hash browns and toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sides
Stella's Egg Skillets
The Hobo
A skillet full of hash browns, smothered with melted cheese and topped with two eggs.
The Gypsy
Start with a Hobo and add a combination of diced ham, chopped onions and sliced mushrooms.
The Vegetarian
A Hobo with a medley of chopped broccoli, diced tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, julienne onions and green peppers.
The West Coaster
Take a Hobo and add scrumptious slices of avocado.
The Mexican Jolt
Start with a Hobo and add a fiesta of fresh ground beef, jumpin' jalapeño peppers and chopped onions.
The Mad Texan
A Hobo. with a rodeo of homemade chili, chopped onions and jumpin' jalapeño peppers.
Chorizo Skillet
Chorizo, jalapeños and onions.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Take a hobo and add a mound of corn beef hash.
Biscuits and Gravy
French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
With citrus cream cheese and topped with orange marmalade and side of chicken apple sausage.
French Toast
French Toast Special
Two eggs with ham or bacon or sausage.
Stella's French Toast
With blueberries and nuts.
French Toast with Fresh Fruit
With bananas or blueberries or strawberries.
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Fruity French Toast
With bananas and blueberries and strawberries.
Belgian Waffles
Pancakes
Sandwiches
BLT
Chicken Popeye
Spinach, red pepper, mozzarella, balsamic and mayo.
Avocado BLT
BLT Club
Triple decker with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast.
Turkey Bacon Club
Triple decker with fresh turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast.
Junior Turkey Bacon Club
Sliced Roasted Turkey
Fresh baked daily.
Turkey Reuben
Turkey breast and swiss topped with cool cole slaw on grilled marble rye.
Grilled Pesto Turkey
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and mozzarella with fresh pesto on whole wheat toast.
Monte Cristo
Fresh roast turkey, ham, melted swiss on golden brown french toast.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss on grilled dark rye.
Corned Beef on Rye
Tuna Salad
Grilled Chicken Croissant
With swiss cheese and crisp bacon.
Granny Grilled Cheese
Green apple, cheddar, bacon, grilled onion, greek toast.
Portabella Mushroom
Roasted red peppers, bleu cheese and spinach on multi grain whole wheat toast.
Skirt Steak Sandwiches
Wraps
Sides
1/2 LB Burgers
BLT Burger with Fried Avocado
Bacon Cheese Burger
Avocado Cheese Burger
Bleu Cheese Burger
Quesadillas Burger
Tortillas, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, jalapeños and tomato.
Smothered Burger
Sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions.
Jalapeño Business Burger
Jalapeño, salsa, jack cheese, sriracha.
Egg in the Hole Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar with sriracha mayo.
Reuben Burger
Topped with corned beef, kraut and swiss cheese.
Cheese Burger
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Hamburger
Munchies
Portabella Blues - APP
Portabella mushroom, bleu cheese crust and red peppers on a bed of spinach.
Spinach Spinwheels
Creamy spinach rolled in tortillas with a spicy kick.
Quesadillas with Grilled Veggies - APP
Monster Mozzarella Stick
Onion Rings
Feta Cheese & Olives
Chili Cheese Fries
Dracula's Garlic Bread
Drenched in olive oil, garlic, butter and herbs. (So good even he likes it!)
Buffalo Chicken - APP
Hot and spicy chicken tenders.
Mac and Cheese - APP
Salads
Julienne Salad
Ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese.
Cobb Salad
Turkey, bleu cheese, avocado, bacon.
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
Tomato, cucumber and cheddar.
Chef Salad
Tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber.
Blackened Chicken & Spinach Salad
Warm with olive oil, lemon and red peppers.
Greek Salad
Totally Tasty Taco Salad
Cajun chicken, beef chili, tomato, spicy salsa in a taco shell, avocado and sour cream.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Hot and spicy crispy chicken, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese.
Bleu Cheese Pecan Salad
Toasted spiced pecans, bleu cheese, green apples and golden raisins.
Caesar Salad
Good Health Plate
Chicken breast, cottage cheese and fresh fruit.
Side Salad
Soups
Classic Comfort Foods
Mom's Meatloaf Dinner
Mashed 'taters, gravy and veggies.
Roast Turkey Dinner
Stuffing, 'taters, gravy, veggies, cranberry.
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Sausage gravy, mashed 'taters and spinach.
Portabella Mushroom Blues Dinner
Roasted red peppers, and a bleu cheese crust on a bed of spinach.
Fishy, Fish, Fish
Poultry in Motion
Mushroom Chicken
Pan seared and smothered in a creamy garlic mushroom sauce with horseradish mashed potatoes and veggies.
Feta Up Chicken Dinner
Greek herbs in olive oil with green peppers, tomatoes, onions and crumbled feta cheese.
Smothered Chicken Dinner
Sautéed mushrooms and onions.
Fiesta Chicken
Spicy salsa, jack cheese with cajun rice and veggies.
Blackened Chicken
Sautéed spinach and cajun rice.
Broiled Chicken Breast
A healthy choice with lots of vegetables. (No potato.)
Steaks
"I Got Your Pasta, Right Here!"
Penne di Portabella
Spinach and tomato with a touch of cream.
Fettuccini Chicken Broccoli
In a light garlic sauce.
Pesto Penne Pasta
Served in a pesto cream sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Spaghetti Aglio Olio
Olive oil, garlic and fresh parsley.
Baked Mostacciolli
Meat sauce or marinara and melted mozzarella.
Balsamic Alfredo Penne Chicken
Balsamic alfredo sauce with mushrooms.
Spaghetti
Choose meat sauce or marinara.
Mostacciolli
Choose meat sauce or marinara.
Chicken Parmigiana
Served with pasta.
Ravioli
Spinach or cheese.
Chicken Sandwiches
Cajun Fried Chicken
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Cheddar, grilled onion, jalapeño.
Avocado and Swiss Chicken Sandwich
Chicken BLT
Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and sriracha mayo.
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Grilled onion and sautéed mushrooms.
Feta UP Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Diner Delights
Chicken Melt
Served on marble rye with choice of side.
Patty Melt
With grilled onions. Served on marble rye with choice of side.
Turkey Melt
Served on marble rye with choice of side.
Tuna Melt
Served on marble rye with choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Grilled Cheese with Avocado
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Chicken Finger Basket
With fresh cut fries and barbecue sauce or ranch dressing.
Fresh Roast Turkey Open Face Sandwich
With turkey gravy. Over sliced bread with real mashed potatoes and our homemade gravy.
Meat Loaf Open Face Sandwich
With brown gravy. Over sliced bread with real mashed potatoes and our homemade gravy.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese only. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.
Vegetable Quesadilla
Grilled veggies and cheese. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled veggies and cheese. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.
Cajun Steak Quesadilla
Grilled veggies and cheese. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Grilled Cheese
With french fries.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
With french fries.
Kid's Junior Pasta
Marinara or buttered noodles.
Kid's Junior Plate
1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 sausage.
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Kid's Scrambled Eggs
With hash browns or toast.
Kid's French Toast
Kid's Kup
Marvelous Milkshakes or Malts
Simple Shake
Old fashioned hand dipped ice cream. Thick, rich and velvety smooth especially when topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a little ripe cherry. Make it malted for 50c and let us know if you need 2 straws!
Earthquake Shake
A fun and unusual frozen blend of vanilla ice cream with crushed oreos or butterfingers or brownie with whipped cream and a cherry to chill you right down to your toesies and cool you from the inside out.
South Beach Shake
It's a ride down ocean drive on the back of a motorcycle, a liquid creamsicle. Orange soda and orange sherbet and an abundant scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and a little red cherry.
Maria's Mystery
Roll the dice for this. It's silky sweet and ambrosia blended into creamy frozen goodness. Honest vanilla ice cream, creamy peanut butter, Carmen's bananas and sin-sational chocolate syrup with whipped cream and a cherry.