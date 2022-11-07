Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stella’s Diner 3042 N Broadway

3042 N Broadway

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

2 Eggs

Eggs served with hash browns and toast.

2 Eggs Any Way You Like 'Em

$9.95

2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage

$13.95

2 Eggs with Ham off the Bone

$14.95

2 Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$14.95

2 Eggs with Turkey Sausage Patties

$13.95

2 Eggs with Chicken Apple Sausage

$12.95

2 Eggs with Chicken Breast

$14.95

2 Eggs with Skirt Steak

$23.95

2 Eggs with Pork Chop

$15.95

3 Egg Omelets

Omelets served with hash browns and toast.

Western Omelet

$14.95

Ham, green pepper and onion.

Vegetarian Omelet

$14.95

Tomato, broccoli, mushroom and spinach.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$13.95

Broccoli and Muenster Omelet

$13.95

Feta, Tomato and Onion Omelet

$14.95

Spinach and Feta Omelet

$13.95

Smoked Lox and Onion Omelet

$14.95

Cheese Omelet

$12.95

Avocado, Tomato & Onion Omelet

$14.95

Scramble 'Em

3 Eggs served with hash browns and toast.

Scrambled Eggs with Lox & Onion

$15.95

Scrambled Eggs with Minced Ham

$13.95

Breakfast Specials

Firehouse

$13.95

Three scrambled eggs with onion, green pepper and mushrooms, hash browns and toast.

Eggs Hudson

$14.95

English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs and cheddar cheese with hash browns.

Eggs Salsa

$14.95

Scrambled eggs, melted cheese, spicy pico de gallo, sausage, hash browns and tortillas.

Nova Lox Platter

$18.95

Hungry Person

$15.50

Three eggs, bacon and sausage and ham, hash browns and toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Denver Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Onion, pepper and ham.

Sides

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Ham

$6.00

Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Chicken & Apple Sausage

$6.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Toast

$2.00

Stella's Egg Skillets

All skillets start with hash browns covered in melted cheese and topped with two eggs. No substitutions, please.

The Hobo

$11.95

A skillet full of hash browns, smothered with melted cheese and topped with two eggs.

The Gypsy

$13.95

Start with a Hobo and add a combination of diced ham, chopped onions and sliced mushrooms.

The Vegetarian

$13.95

A Hobo with a medley of chopped broccoli, diced tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, julienne onions and green peppers.

The West Coaster

$13.95

Take a Hobo and add scrumptious slices of avocado.

The Mexican Jolt

$14.95

Start with a Hobo and add a fiesta of fresh ground beef, jumpin' jalapeño peppers and chopped onions.

The Mad Texan

$13.95

A Hobo. with a rodeo of homemade chili, chopped onions and jumpin' jalapeño peppers.

Chorizo Skillet

$14.95

Chorizo, jalapeños and onions.

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$14.95

Take a hobo and add a mound of corn beef hash.

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits 'N Gravy

$9.95
Country Style Eggs Benedict

Country Style Eggs Benedict

$14.95

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.95

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$14.95

With citrus cream cheese and topped with orange marmalade and side of chicken apple sausage.

French Toast

$10.95

French Toast Special

$14.50

Two eggs with ham or bacon or sausage.

Stella's French Toast

$11.95

With blueberries and nuts.

French Toast with Fresh Fruit

$11.95

With bananas or blueberries or strawberries.

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$10.95

Fruity French Toast

$12.95

With bananas and blueberries and strawberries.

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$10.00

Belgian Waffles with Strawberries

$11.95

Belgian Waffles with Blueberries

$11.95

Belgian Waffles with Bananas

$11.95

Belgian Waffles with Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas

$11.95

Bananas & Nuts Waffles

$12.95

Bacon Waffle

$11.95

Waffle Special

$14.95

Two eggs with ham, bacon or sausage.

Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$10.00

Pancakes with Strawberries

$11.95

Pancakes with Blueberries

$11.95

Pancakes with Bananas

$11.95

Pancakes with Strawberries, Blueberries and Bananas

$11.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.95

House Specialty

$14.00

Two eggs, two pancakes, sausage or bacon or ham.

Yogurt and more

Yogurt with Granola

$5.50

Yogurt with Fresh Fruit

$6.95

Fresh Cut Fruit (Seasonal)

$3.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.50

Chicken Popeye

$15.50

Spinach, red pepper, mozzarella, balsamic and mayo.

Avocado BLT

$15.75

BLT Club

$16.50

Triple decker with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast.

Turkey Bacon Club

$16.50

Triple decker with fresh turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast.

Junior Turkey Bacon Club

$14.95

Sliced Roasted Turkey

$13.95

Fresh baked daily.

Turkey Reuben

$15.95

Turkey breast and swiss topped with cool cole slaw on grilled marble rye.

Grilled Pesto Turkey

$15.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onion and mozzarella with fresh pesto on whole wheat toast.

Monte Cristo

$16.95

Fresh roast turkey, ham, melted swiss on golden brown french toast.

Reuben

$16.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss on grilled dark rye.

Corned Beef on Rye

$15.95

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Croissant

$15.95

With swiss cheese and crisp bacon.

Granny Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Green apple, cheddar, bacon, grilled onion, greek toast.

Portabella Mushroom

$14.95

Roasted red peppers, bleu cheese and spinach on multi grain whole wheat toast.

Skirt Steak Sandwiches

Greek Steak Sandwich

$23.95

On french bread with Greek salad and fries.

Smothered Steak Sandwich

$22.95

Grilled onions and sautéed mushrooms.

Garlic Butter Steak Sandwich

$22.95

Bleu Cheese Crusted Steak Sandwich

$22.95

Spicy Cajun Steak Sandwich

$22.95

Blackened with pico de gallo.

Wraps

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado.

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.95

Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Cobb Salad Wrap

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Greek Salad Wrap

$13.95

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mash & Gravy

$4.00

Whole Pickle

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Cajun Rice

$3.50

Cup o' Chili

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cup o' Soup

$3.50

Side of Veggies

$3.50

1/2 LB Burgers

BLT Burger with Fried Avocado

$16.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.95

Avocado Cheese Burger

$15.95

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.95

Quesadillas Burger

$15.95

Tortillas, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, jalapeños and tomato.

Smothered Burger

$15.95

Sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions.

Jalapeño Business Burger

$15.95

Jalapeño, salsa, jack cheese, sriracha.

Egg in the Hole Burger

$15.95

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar with sriracha mayo.

Reuben Burger

$16.00

Topped with corned beef, kraut and swiss cheese.

Cheese Burger

$14.95

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Hamburger

$14.95

Munchies

Portabella Blues - APP

$7.00

Portabella mushroom, bleu cheese crust and red peppers on a bed of spinach.

Spinach Spinwheels

$6.50

Creamy spinach rolled in tortillas with a spicy kick.

Quesadillas with Grilled Veggies - APP

$7.95

Monster Mozzarella Stick

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Feta Cheese & Olives

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95

Dracula's Garlic Bread

$6.50

Drenched in olive oil, garlic, butter and herbs. (So good even he likes it!)

Buffalo Chicken - APP

$7.50

Hot and spicy chicken tenders.

Mac and Cheese - APP

$5.00

Salads

Julienne Salad

$14.95

Ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese.

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Turkey, bleu cheese, avocado, bacon.

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.50

Tomato, cucumber and cheddar.

Chef Salad

$10.50

Tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber.

Blackened Chicken & Spinach Salad

$15.95

Warm with olive oil, lemon and red peppers.

Greek Salad

$11.95

Totally Tasty Taco Salad

$15.50

Cajun chicken, beef chili, tomato, spicy salsa in a taco shell, avocado and sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.50

Hot and spicy crispy chicken, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese.

Bleu Cheese Pecan Salad

$15.50

Toasted spiced pecans, bleu cheese, green apples and golden raisins.

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Good Health Plate

$14.95

Chicken breast, cottage cheese and fresh fruit.

Side Salad

$5.00

Soups

Made with Mama Stella's Original Recipes.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50

Sweet & Sour Cabbage Soup

$5.50

Stella's Soup of the Day

$5.50

French Onion Soup

$6.50

Mucho Meaty Chili

$6.50

Classic Comfort Foods

Mom's Meatloaf Dinner

$18.50

Mashed 'taters, gravy and veggies.

Roast Turkey Dinner

$18.50

Stuffing, 'taters, gravy, veggies, cranberry.

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$18.50

Sausage gravy, mashed 'taters and spinach.

Portabella Mushroom Blues Dinner

$18.50

Roasted red peppers, and a bleu cheese crust on a bed of spinach.

Fishy, Fish, Fish

Fish-N-Chips

$17.50

Cole slaw and french fries.

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

Grilled or with Garlic Butter.

Blackened Catfish

$18.95

Veggies and cajun rice.

Fried Catfish

$18.95

Veggies, mashed 'taters and brown gravy.

Poultry in Motion

Mushroom Chicken

$18.95

Pan seared and smothered in a creamy garlic mushroom sauce with horseradish mashed potatoes and veggies.

Feta Up Chicken Dinner

$18.95

Greek herbs in olive oil with green peppers, tomatoes, onions and crumbled feta cheese.

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$18.95

Sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Fiesta Chicken

$18.95

Spicy salsa, jack cheese with cajun rice and veggies.

Blackened Chicken

$18.95

Sautéed spinach and cajun rice.

Broiled Chicken Breast

$18.95

A healthy choice with lots of vegetables. (No potato.)

Steaks

Bleu Cheese Crusted Steak

$24.00

Garlic Butter Steak

$24.00

Smothered Steak

$24.00

Grilled onions and sautéed mushrooms.

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$21.00

Two hand cut pork chops, potatoes and vegetables.

"I Got Your Pasta, Right Here!"

Penne di Portabella

$18.50

Spinach and tomato with a touch of cream.

Fettuccini Chicken Broccoli

$17.50

In a light garlic sauce.

Pesto Penne Pasta

$17.00

Served in a pesto cream sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Spaghetti Aglio Olio

$17.00

Olive oil, garlic and fresh parsley.

Baked Mostacciolli

$17.00

Meat sauce or marinara and melted mozzarella.

Balsamic Alfredo Penne Chicken

$18.50

Balsamic alfredo sauce with mushrooms.

Spaghetti

$15.00

Choose meat sauce or marinara.

Mostacciolli

$15.00

Choose meat sauce or marinara.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Served with pasta.

Ravioli

$16.00

Spinach or cheese.

Chicken Sandwiches

Cajun Fried Chicken

$16.50

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Cheddar, grilled onion, jalapeño.

Avocado and Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Chicken BLT

$16.95

Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and sriracha mayo.

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled onion and sautéed mushrooms.

Feta UP Sandwich

$15.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Diner Delights

Chicken Melt

$15.50

Served on marble rye with choice of side.

Patty Melt

$15.50

With grilled onions. Served on marble rye with choice of side.

Turkey Melt

$15.50

Served on marble rye with choice of side.

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Served on marble rye with choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$10.95

Grilled Cheese with Avocado

$13.50

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$13.50

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$13.50

Chicken Finger Basket

$13.00

With fresh cut fries and barbecue sauce or ranch dressing.

Fresh Roast Turkey Open Face Sandwich

$14.50

With turkey gravy. Over sliced bread with real mashed potatoes and our homemade gravy.

Meat Loaf Open Face Sandwich

$14.50

With brown gravy. Over sliced bread with real mashed potatoes and our homemade gravy.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese only. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled veggies and cheese. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Grilled veggies and cheese. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.

Cajun Steak Quesadilla

$16.50

Grilled veggies and cheese. Served with cajun rice, salsa and sour cream.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

With french fries.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00

With french fries.

Kid's Junior Pasta

$6.00

Marinara or buttered noodles.

Kid's Junior Plate

$5.50

1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 sausage.

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.00

Kid's Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

With hash browns or toast.

Kid's French Toast

$4.00

Kid's Kup

$1.50

Marvelous Milkshakes or Malts

Simple Shake

$6.50

Old fashioned hand dipped ice cream. Thick, rich and velvety smooth especially when topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a little ripe cherry. Make it malted for 50c and let us know if you need 2 straws!

Earthquake Shake

$7.00

A fun and unusual frozen blend of vanilla ice cream with crushed oreos or butterfingers or brownie with whipped cream and a cherry to chill you right down to your toesies and cool you from the inside out.

South Beach Shake

$7.00

It's a ride down ocean drive on the back of a motorcycle, a liquid creamsicle. Orange soda and orange sherbet and an abundant scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and a little red cherry.

Maria's Mystery

$7.00

Roll the dice for this. It's silky sweet and ambrosia blended into creamy frozen goodness. Honest vanilla ice cream, creamy peanut butter, Carmen's bananas and sin-sational chocolate syrup with whipped cream and a cherry.

Root Beer Float

$5.00

S'more Shake

$7.00

Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.00

German Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Coconut Custard Cake

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Cake

$5.00

Lemon Custard Cake

$5.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

V8

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Whole Milk

$3.00

Skim Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Sundaes

Small

$4.00

Large

$6.00

Ice Cream

One Scoop

$2.00

Two Scoop

$4.00

Pies

Apple Pie

$5.00

Cherry Pie

$5.00

Blueberry Pie

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Lemon Meringue

$5.00

Addon/Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.50

Bgl Cream Cheese

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Burger N Eggs

$13.95

Burger Patty

$7.00

Carafe

$7.50

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Catfish

$9.00

Chili

$1.50

Chix App Sausage

$6.00

Chix Breast

$3.95

Chorizo

$3.95

Corn Beef Hash

$5.00

Egg

$1.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fruit Add-On

$1.50

Ham

$4.50

Link Sausage

$4.00

Lox

$10.50

Lox Sandwich

$14.95

Meatloaf 1 Pc

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Phosphate

$3.25

Pie

$5.00

Pork Chop

$6.00

Salmon

$8.00

Short Stack

$6.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Special It Up

$6.00

Spinach

$1.00

Steak

$10.00

Toast

$2.00

Tuna

$4.50

Turkey Patty

$5.00

Tomatoes

$2.00

Country Steak

$7.00

Feta

$1.00

Pancake

$2.50

Granola

$2.00