Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Stella's

887 Reviews

$

2914 Beach Blvd S

Gulfport, FL 33707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Morgan's Avocado Toast
Mel's Breakfast Burrito
Simple Breakfast Sandwich

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomato Appetizer

$6.95

Green tomatoes marinated in buttermilk, breaded in our secret seasoning and served with chipotle aioli or ranch.

Tater Tots LOADED

$8.95

Fries Basket topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.

Black Bean Cakes

$8.95

2 crispy black bean cakes with salsa verde and crumbled feta

Pierogies

$6.95

Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour cream.

Pierogies LOADED

$8.95

Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served with sour cream.

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.95

Simple Egg Breakfast

(1) Egg Breakfast

$7.95

1 Egg Breakfast served with your choice of meat, side and toast.

(2) Egg Breakfast

$8.95

2 Egg Breakfast served with your choice of meat, side and toast.

Stella's Sweet Stuff

Pancakes

$4.50+

Served with a side of Stella's cinnamon sugar butter.

French Toast

$8.95+

Slices of Texas toast soaked in our secret recipe sweet batter and grilled, served with cinnamon sugar butter and powdered sugar.

Banana Bread French Toast Breakfast

$11.95

Fresh banana nut bread dipped into our secret recipe sweet batter and grilled, served with 2 eggs, choice of meat and cinnamon sugar butter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Banana Bread French Toast - Side

$5.95

Half order of Banana Nut Bread French Toast

Breakfast Favorites

Housemade Corned Beef Hash

$12.95

Hand-chopped corned beef hash. Served with 2 eggs and toast.

Morgan's Avocado Toast

$12.95

Rustic sourdough topped with avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, 2 eggs, and chipotle aioli. Served with choice of side.

Traditional Biscuits & Gravy

$3.95+

Two toasted biscuits topped with our house made sausage gravy.

Black Bean Cake Breakfast

$11.95

2 homemade black beans cakes topped with salsa verde and crumbled feta cheese. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of toast.

Mel's Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Housemade chorizo sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side.

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Chicken fried beef fritter topped with sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs, side and your choice of toast.

Stella's Ham Stack

$10.95

Shredded potatoes with onions and ham, topped with American cheese and 2 eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast.

Veggie Stack

$11.95

Shredded potatoes with onions, peppers, tomato, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with American cheese and 2 eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast.

Simple Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

1 egg with your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.

Gulfport Beach Lox Platter

$15.95

Atlantic salmon garnished with sliced tomato, lettuce, capers, & shaved red onion. Served with cream cheese and a toasted bagel. Contains undercooked salmon

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$15.95

Sauteed shrimp in a sherry cream sauce with andouille sausage and onions served over homemade cheesy grits.

Omelettes

Omelette Station

$10.95

Create your own 3 Egg Omelette. Choose any 2 items.

Fried Green Tomato Omellete

$12.95

2 Fried green tomatoes, onions, peppers, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and spicy mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Greek Omelette

$11.90

Fresh spinach, tomato, and feta cheese.

Irish Omelette

$13.95

Oven roasted corned beef and Swiss cheese

Nola Omelette

$14.95

Andouille sausage, shrimp, onions, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese

Western Omelette

$12.85

Diced ham, onion, green peppers and cheddar cheese.

Spanish Omelette

$13.95

Housemade chorizo sausage, onion, pepper, cheddar cheese and topped with salsa verde.

Vegan

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Vegan Stack

$13.95

Shredded potatoes with onions, peppers, tomato, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with American cheese and 2 eggs your way. Served with your choice of toast.

Vegan Avocado Toast

$13.95

Rustic sourdough topped with avocado mash, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, 2 eggs, and chipotle aioli. Served with choice of side.

Vegan Black Bean Cake Wrap

$14.95

A La Carte Breakfast

Eggs

A La Carte Eggs

Side

A La Carte Sides

Toast

A La Carte Bread

Meat

A La Carte Meat

Lunch Favorites

Ro Ro Reuben

$13.95

Award-winning corned beef brisket stacked on grilled marble rye bread with kraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese.

Turkey Reuben

$11.95

Roast turkey breast, seared & served on marble rye with kraut, 1000 Island and Swiss cheese.

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.95

REAL southern fried green tomatoes, with crisp iceberg lettuce and smoked bacon served on rustic sourdough bread with spicy mayo.

Key West BLT

$15.95

Choice of blackened mahi mahi or shrimp loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and garlic aioli on toasted rustic sourdough bread.

Traditional BLT

$11.95

Jen's Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Melted cheddar, Swiss and provolone cheeses with spicy mayo on grilled Texas toast.

Gulfport Turkey Club

$12.95

Sliced turkey piled high with bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese and mayo. Served on rustic sourdough bread.

Burgers

Beach Boulevard Burger

$12.95

Choice of 100% Angus beef hamburger cooked to your liking or a Vegan veggie burger served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle and choice of side:

Deep South Burger

$14.95

Stella’s fried green tomatoes, spinach, goat cheese & spicy mayo

Hangover Burger

$14.95

Bacon, cheddar cheese, 1 egg, and lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Mexi Burger

$14.95

House made chorizo, fresh jalapeño pepper, avocado, cheddar cheese, spicy mayo, and lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Fresh mixed salad with tomato, cucumber, and onion

Cobb Salad

$11.95

House salad, turkey, ham, avocado, cheddar cheese, and hard boiled egg.

Greek Salad

$11.95

Deli Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Hot Corned Beef

$9.95

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Extra Condiments

Chipolte Ailoli

$0.95

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Chive Cream Cheese

$0.75

Hollandaise

$1.50

Cinnamon Sweet Butter

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Kids Breakfast

Kids 1- Egg Breakfast with Bacon

$7.50

Kids 1- Egg Breakfast with Sausage

$7.50

Kids Silver $ Pancake with Bacon

$7.50

Kids Silver $ Pancake with Sausage

$7.50

Kids French Toast with Bacon

$7.50

Kids French Toast with Sausage

$7.50

Kids Cheese Omelette

$7.50

Kids Lunch

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids PB & J

$7.50

Kids Turkey & Prov

$7.50Out of stock

Dog Menu

Bacon! Bacon! & Eggs

$3.50

Meat Sticks

$2.50

PB & T

$2.25

Pup Patty

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted by Creative Loafing critics as Best Breakfast of the Bay! Stella's is Gulfport's prime dining spot for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.

Location

2914 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707

Directions

Gallery
Stella's image
Stella's image
Stella's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gulfport Brewery + Eatery
orange star4.9 • 96
3007 Beach Blvd Gulfport, FL 33707
View restaurantnext
Caddy's Gulfport
orange star4.1 • 795
3128 Beach Blvd S Gulfport, FL 33707
View restaurantnext
Skyway Jacks Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2795 34th street south Saint Petersburg, FL 33711
View restaurantnext
Caddy's St. Pete Beach
orange star4.0 • 340
5501 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
The Crumb Factory - 5701 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5701 Central Ave Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Wings Tyrone - Whiskey Wings Tyrone #105
orange starNo Reviews
7022 22nd ave North St. Petersberg, FL 33710
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gulfport

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gulfport
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston