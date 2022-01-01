Stella's Pizza

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.25
Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$5.00
Sausage Slice

Sausage Slice

$5.00

New Yorker Slice

$5.25

Fennel Sausage/Caramelized onions

Sausage Pepper & Onion Slice

$6.00

White Slice

$5.50

Four cheese/fresh basil

Margherita Slice

$5.50

Fresh Sauce/fresh Mozz/Fresh Basil

Brando Slice

$5.50

Roasted Mushrooms/Pepperoni

Porco Rosso Sicilian Slice

Porco Rosso Sicilian Slice

$6.00

Thick Pepperoni/Slow Cooked Sauce/provalone

Grandma Sicilian Slice

$5.50

Stella's sauce/Garlic/oregano/provalone/mozzarella/fresh basil

Crazy slice

$5.50

Round Pizza Pie

14" Classic Cheese

$24.00

Stella’s sauce, Mozzarella

14" Margherita

$27.31

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, pecorino, Stella’s sauce, fresh basil

14" White

$27.31

Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, garlic, fresh ricotta, fresh basil

14" Brando

$27.31

Mozzarella, Stella’s sauce, roasted mushrooms, pepperoni

14" New Yorker

$27.31

Mozzarella, Stella’s sauce, Fennel Sausage, caramelized onions

14" Deville

$29.61

Slow cooked sauce, provolone, pecorino, meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil

14" Vegan

$28.46

Stella’s Sauce, vegan “Please cheese”, basil

18" Classic Cheese

$29.00

Stella’s sauce, Mozzarella

18" Margherita

$38.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, garlic, pecorino, Stella’s sauce, fresh basil

18" White

$38.00

Mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, garlic, fresh ricotta, fresh basil

18" Brando

$38.00

Mozzarella, Stella’s sauce, roasted mushrooms, pepperoni

18" New Yorker

$38.00

Mozzarella, Stella’s sauce, Fennel Sausage, caramelized onions

18" Deville

$40.00

Slow cooked sauce, provolone, pecorino, meatballs, fresh ricotta, fresh basil

18" Vegan

$39.00

Stella’s Sauce, vegan “Please cheese”, basil

Sicilian Pizza Pie

18" Grandma

$42.00

Mozzarella, Stella’s sauce, garlic, provolone, pecorino, fresh basil

Porco Rosso

$46.00

Mozzarella, slow cooked sauce, thick cut pepperoni, pecorino

Carmela

$42.00

Mozzarella, slow cooked sauce, Roasted eggplant, provolone, pecorino, fresh basil

Upside Down

$42.00

Mozzarella, provolone, Stella's sauce, pecorino

Zia

$44.00

Mozzarella, slow cooked sauce, Homemade chicken cutlet, parmigiano, fresh basil

Elmont

$44.00

Mozzarella, slow cooked sauce, Caramelized onions, roasted sweet peppers, fennel sausage, provolone, pecorino

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

“a multigenerational family legacy” Welcome to Stella’s. An old school NY slice joint in the heart of Chelsea. Stella’s has been an iconic establishment for over two decades. When our family opened this shop in ‘97, it became a pillar of the neighborhood. Today, it’s still slinging some of New York’s best authentic pizza. Hailing from the island of Sicily, our family has been in the pizza business here in New York for over FOUR generations! Step foot in any one of this family’s pizzerias and you will confidently see how serious we are!

Location

110 9th Ave., New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

