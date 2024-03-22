- Home
Stella’s Bakery
2305 US Hwy 190 W
Livingston, TX 77351
Main Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch/Dinner Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Croissant$11.00
French grilled cheese with ham, gruyere & béchamel
- Country Ham & Swiss Croissant$9.00
Fresh baked ciabatta roll with smoked turkey, pecan pesto, roasted tomatos and arugula
- Croque Monsieur$9.50
Fresh baked baguette with smoked ham, swiss, romaine lettuce, tomato & cucumber
- Italian Grinder on New Orleans Style Baguette$12.00
Fresh baked baguette with smoked Turkey, bacon, cheddar, & Tomato
- BLT on Traditional French Baguette$11.50
Tomato, mozzerella & basil
- Turkey Pecan Pesto on Traditional French Baguette$11.00
- Fougasse - Pesto$7.00
- Fougasse - Marinera$7.00
- Cajon Sandwich$13.00
- Brisket Sandwich$13.50
Soup & Salad
- French Onion Soup Bowl$7.50
- Avocado Zuccini Soup Bowl$7.50
- Tomato Basil Soup Bowl$7.50
- V Soup Bowl$7.50
- Taco Soup Bowl$7.50
- French Onion Soup Cup$5.00
- Avocado Zucchini Soup Cup$5.00
- Tomato Basil Soup Cup$5.00
- V Soup Cup$5.00
- Taco Soup Cup$5.00
- Broccoli Cheddar Bowl$7.50
- French Onion Soup Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Avocado Zucchini Soup Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Tomato Basil Soup Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- V Soup Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Broccoli Cheddar Cup$5.00
- Taco Soup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Broccoli Cheddar Cup to a Sandwich$3.00
- Cobb$12.00
- Garden$12.00
- Italian$12.00
Open Faced Toast (Breakfast)
Chips/Popcorn
Coffee & Espresso
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Hot Loose Leaf Tea
Small Tea
- Small English Breakfast$3.00
- Small Earl Grey$3.00
- Small Peppermint$3.00
- Small Chamomile Medley$3.00
- Small Blueberry Rooibos$3.00
- Small Tumeric Ginger$3.00
- Small Peach Blossom$3.00
- Small London Fog$4.00
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and Vanilla Syrup
- Small Medicine Ball$4.00
Pepperment tea with steamed Lemonade, Cayenne Pepper & Honey
Medium Tea
- Medium English Breakfast$3.25
- Medium Earl Grey$3.25
- Medium Peppermint$3.25
- Medium Chamomile Medley$3.25
- Medium Blueberry Rooibos$3.25
- Medium Tumeric Ginger$3.25
- Medium Peach Blossom$3.25
- Medium London Fog$4.75
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and Vanilla Syrup
- Medium Medicine Ball$4.75
Pepperment tea with steamed Lemonade, Cayenne Pepper & Honey
Large Tea
- Large English Breakfast$3.50
- Large Earl Grey$3.50
- Large Peppermint$3.50
- Large Chamomile Medley$3.50
- Large Blueberry Rooibos$3.50
- Large Tumeric Ginger$3.50
- Large Peach Blossom$3.50
- Large London Fog$5.50
Earl grey tea with steamed milk and Vanilla Syrup
- Large Medicine Ball$5.50
Pepperment tea with steamed Lemonade, Cayenne Pepper & Honey
Other Drinks
Small Drinks
Medium Drinks
Large Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Comfort Sweets
Comfort Sweets
Comfort Sweets 1/2 Dozen
Comfort Sweets Dozen
Boulangerie, Viennoiserie & Patisserie
Viennoiserie
- Blueberry Cheesecake Danish$5.75
- Cinnamon Roll Croissant$5.75
- Strawberries & Cream Croissant$5.75
- Almond Croissant$4.75
- Classic Croissant$4.00
- Chocolate Croissant$4.50
- Apple Turnovers$5.00
- Raisin Roll$5.00
- Palmier$3.00
- Babka-Pistachio$5.00
- Babka-Nutella$5.00
- Spicy Pecan Walnut Croissant$22.50
- Big Raspberry Strawberry Croissant$19.50
- Apple Croissant$5.75
Patisserie
- Apple Galette$5.50
- Almond Pear Tart$5.75
- Pistachio Apricot Tart$5.75
- Forest Fruits Crumble Tart$5.75
- Vanilla Flan$5.00
- Praline Flan$5.50
- Lemon Meringue Tartlet$6.25
- Paris Brest$6.75
- Gougeres (quantity 6)$4.00
- Cream Puff$5.50
- Milk Chocolate & Blueberries Macarons$5.75
- Pistachio Strawberries Macarons$5.75
- Raspberry Vanilla Macarons$5.75
- Parfait$5.75
- Pistachio Eclair$5.75
- Valentine treat$6.50
- NEW Chocolate Puff$6.50
- NEW Royal White Chocolate$6.50
- NEW Lemon Meringue Tart$45.00
- NEW Pavlova Wild Fruits$5.75
- Weekend Creation$7.50
- Matcha Cream puff$6.25
- Pistachio Raspberry Macarons$6.25
- Caraberry$6.25
Boulangerie
- Pan de mie (Light Bread)- White Loaf$6.00
- Jalapeno & Cheddar Boules-Traditional$8.00
- Apple Cinn. Rasin Boule$9.00
- Fig & Rosemary Country Bread$8.00
- Walnut Bread-Country$8.00
- Pistachio, Cranberry & White Chocolate Bread-Country$10.00
- Sour Dough- Loaf$6.00
- Brownie Baguette-Traditional$3.50
- Baguette-Traditional$3.50
- Poppy Seed Epi-Traditional$5.00
- Sesame Seed Epi-Traditional$5.00
- New Orleans Style Baquettes$3.50
- Pear Sugar Brioche$10.00
- Country Bread$6.00
- Country Bread Big$7.50
Retail
Books
Candles
Creative Co
- Cotton Dish Cloths$20.99
- Dish Cloths In A Bag$10.99
- Glass Oil & Vinegar$18.99
- Stoneware Brie Baker$32.99
- Stoneware Lidded Tureen$49.99
- stoneware Mug With Pattern Black And Cream$15.99
- Wood Tray W/ Handle$75.99
- Marble/Wood Cutting Board$22.99
- Linen Basket Green$13.99
- Wood Nesting Bowls$37.99
- Round Cotton Crocheted Pot Holder$7.99
- Cotton Crochet Pot Holders$7.99
- Round Stoneware Mug$16.99
- Stoneware Honey Jar w/Dipper$13.99
- Cup Stoneware Mini Baker w/ Lid$10.99
- Stonware Mug Blue$13.99
- Round Honey Jar w/ Dipper$15.99
- Cotton Double Hot Mitt$23.99
- Stoneware Measuring Cups Patterned$20.99
- White Measuring Cups$19.99
- Pinch Pots$30.99
- Standing Wood Spoon$13.99
- Square Marble Coasters$16.99
- Wood Egg Holder$13.99
- Cotton Tote$17.99
- Butter Crock$24.99
- Save It Shopping bag$12.99
- Bread Box$50.99
Honey and Vanilla
Jelly's and Jam's
Soap
Stella's Merchandise
French Truck and Rishi
Dot and Army
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Life's Short Eat Dessert First!
2305 US Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX 77351