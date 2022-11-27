Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Stellians - East Broad

review star

No reviews yet

116 East Broad Street

Central City, KY 42330

Order Again

Popular Items

Mozzi Bread
1 lb of Bone In Wings
one pound boneless

Chicago Pizza

Large Stellian's Special Chicago

$27.99

Large Chicago meatlovers

$27.99

Large Chicago Works

$27.99

Large Chicago Vegetarian

$27.99

Specialty Pizzas

Small Hawalian Delight Pizza

$10.59

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.59

Small White Pizza

$10.59

Small The Works Pizza

$10.59

Small Bbq Chicken Pizza

$10.59

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.59

Small pizza bacon cheeseb

$10.59

Medium Hawalian Delight Pizza

$14.00

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Medium White Pizza

$14.00

Medium The Works Pizza

$14.00

Medium Bbq Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Large Hawalian Delight Pizza

$18.59

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$18.59

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.59

Large White Pizza

$18.59

Large The Works Pizza

$18.59

Large Bbq Chicken Pizza

$18.59

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.59

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.59

10" Small Cheese Pizza

$7.49

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

$9.49

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$10.49

Pasta & Calzones

Chicken Pasta Alfredo

$12.49

Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.49

Baked Lasagna

$11.49

Calzones

$9.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.49

Club House Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Children's Menu

Child's Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (1) w/Fries

$5.99

Child's Spaghetti

$5.99

Meatball For Kids Spagetti

$2.50

add a chicken tender

$2.50

Sides

Bread Bites

$2.99

Single Bread Stick

$0.99

French Fries

$2.49

Garlic Butter ( 8oz)

$1.99

Garlic Butter (individual)

$0.50

Marina (8oz cup)

$2.49

Marina (individual)

$0.50

Pepperoncini

$1.99

Ranch ( 8 oz cup)

$2.49

Ranch (individual )

$0.79

Salsa

$1.99

Side Queso

$2.99

Tarter Tots

$2.49

Appetizers

Mild Fried Pepperoncini's Rings

$7.49

Batter Fried Mushrooms

$9.49

Kickin Tenders (4)

$8.49

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.49

Chips & Salsa

$6.49

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Full Order of Bread Sticks

$7.49

Mozzi Bread

$8.49

Hawg Skins

$8.49

Meatballs

$9.99

BBQ Totchos

$9.99

BLT Totchos

$9.99

Wings

Bleu Cheese 8oz

$3.79

1 lb of Bone In Wings

$11.99

2lb of Bone In Wings

$21.99

Extra Celery (10)

$1.79

Extra Celery (20)

$3.49

Extra Sauce 8oz

$3.49

one pound boneless

$12.59

Ranch 8oz

$3.79

two pound bonless

$22.59

Bone In all Drums 1lb

$12.99

Bone in all Drums 2lbs

$22.99

Bone In all Flats 1lb

$12.99

Bone In all flats 2lbs

$22.99

House Sauce (2 oz cup)

$1.79

Caribbean Jerk (2 oz cup)

$1.79

Sweet heat (2 oz cup)

$1.79

Sweet Heat (2 oz cup)

$1.79

Buffalo (2 oz cup)

$1.79

Extra Hot Buffalo (2 oz cup)

$1.79

Mango Habanero ( 2oz cup)

$1.79

Ghost Pepper (2 oz cup)

$1.79

Sandwiches

The Stellian's Club Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Grinder Sandwich

$10.99

Italian Combo Sandwich

$11.49

Stromboli Sandwich

$11.49

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Italian Stellian Sandwich

$11.99

Meatball Sandwiches

$11.99

Baskets

Hamburger Basket

$10.49

Pizza Burger

$10.49

Patty only

$4.99

Burger of the Month

$13.99

Dessert

Chocolate Overload Shake

$9.59

Chocolate Sundae

$12.00

Cookies And Cream

$9.59

Peanut Butter Smore

$9.59

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.59

Strawberry Sundae

$12.00

Oh Grinchmas Tree

$9.59

Banana

$9.59

Tshirt

Red Tshirt

$18.99

Black Tshirt

$17.99

2xl Tshirts

$19.99

3xl Tshirts

$20.99

Caps

$19.99

Stellian's Mugs

$12.99

Stellians Huggies

$1.99

Stellians Shake Cups

$0.99

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium Bbq Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium Taco Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium The Works Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower Medium White Pizza

$12.99

Medium Size Pizza

$14.00

Soft Drinks

(Bottle) Sweet Tea

$2.29

(Bottle) Mt. Dew

$2.29

(Bottle) Pepsi Zero

$2.29

(Bottle) Pepsi

$2.29

(Bottle)water

$1.89

(2 Liter) Diet Pepsi

(2 Liter) Pepsi

$3.29

(2 Liter) Mt. Dew

$3.29

(bottle) Lemonade

$2.29

Rootbeer float

$1.00

Kid Drink

Unsweet Tea

$0.99

Sweet Tea

$0.99

Lemonade

$0.99

Coke

$0.99

Diet Coke

$0.99

Sprite

$0.99

Dr Pepper

$0.99

Mello Yello

$0.99

Hi-C

$0.99

Water

$0.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 East Broad Street, Central City, KY 42330

Directions

