Italian
Stellians - East Broad
No reviews yet
116 East Broad Street
Central City, KY 42330
Order Again
Popular Items
Chicago Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Small Hawalian Delight Pizza
$10.59
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
$10.59
Small White Pizza
$10.59
Small The Works Pizza
$10.59
Small Bbq Chicken Pizza
$10.59
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$10.59
Small pizza bacon cheeseb
$10.59
Medium Hawalian Delight Pizza
$14.00
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
$14.00
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
$14.00
Medium White Pizza
$14.00
Medium The Works Pizza
$14.00
Medium Bbq Chicken Pizza
$14.00
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$14.00
Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.00
Large Hawalian Delight Pizza
$18.59
Large Vegetarian Pizza
$18.59
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
$18.59
Large White Pizza
$18.59
Large The Works Pizza
$18.59
Large Bbq Chicken Pizza
$18.59
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$18.59
Large Bacon Cheeseburger
$18.59
10" Small Cheese Pizza
$7.49
12" Medium Cheese Pizza
$9.49
14" Large Cheese Pizza
$10.49
Pasta & Calzones
Children's Menu
Sides
Appetizers
Wings
Bleu Cheese 8oz
$3.79
1 lb of Bone In Wings
$11.99
2lb of Bone In Wings
$21.99
Extra Celery (10)
$1.79
Extra Celery (20)
$3.49
Extra Sauce 8oz
$3.49
one pound boneless
$12.59
Ranch 8oz
$3.79
two pound bonless
$22.59
Bone In all Drums 1lb
$12.99
Bone in all Drums 2lbs
$22.99
Bone In all Flats 1lb
$12.99
Bone In all flats 2lbs
$22.99
House Sauce (2 oz cup)
$1.79
Caribbean Jerk (2 oz cup)
$1.79
Sweet heat (2 oz cup)
$1.79
Sweet Heat (2 oz cup)
$1.79
Buffalo (2 oz cup)
$1.79
Extra Hot Buffalo (2 oz cup)
$1.79
Mango Habanero ( 2oz cup)
$1.79
Ghost Pepper (2 oz cup)
$1.79
Sandwiches
Dessert
Tshirt
Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Medium Bacon Cheeseburger
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium Bbq Chicken Pizza
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium Hawaiian Delight Pizza
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium Taco Pizza
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium The Works Pizza
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium Vegetarian Pizza
$12.99
Cauliflower Medium White Pizza
$12.99
Medium Size Pizza
$14.00
Soft Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
116 East Broad Street, Central City, KY 42330
Gallery
