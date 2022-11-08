Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stellina Pizzeria 508 K st NW

review star

No reviews yet

508 K Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Piccante
Cacio & Pepe Pizza

STUZZICHERIE

Cuoppo Misto

Cuoppo Misto

$18.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, octopus, potato chips, lemon

Arancini di Riso

Arancini di Riso

$15.00

Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Cavolini di Bruxell (DF GF VG)

Cavolini di Bruxell (DF GF VG)

$13.00

Fried brussels sprouts mixed with honey-balsamic glaze.

Carciofo alla Romana (GF VT)

Carciofo alla Romana (GF VT)

$13.00

Fried artichokes, herb mayonnaise

Polpette della Nonna

Polpette della Nonna

$16.00

Tomato, beef and veal meatballs, focaccia, parmesan cheese

Cuoppo Mozzarella in Carrozza

Cuoppo Mozzarella in Carrozza

$15.00

Fried mozzarella sticks with homemade smoked ketchup

Parmigiana di Melanzane (VT)

Parmigiana di Melanzane (VT)

$17.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, parmigiano, basil.

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Fried shishito peppers with sea salt

Chips

Chips

$5.00

Homemade potato chips.

INSALATE

NEW!! Stellina Caprese

NEW!! Stellina Caprese

$15.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato pesto, arugula, cherry tomatoes confit, garlic, basil, Balsamic and EVOO dressing.

Ave Cesare

Ave Cesare

$14.00

Organic mixed lettuce, taralli, parmigiano, anchovy dressing, white anchovy, cured egg yolk

Carpaccio di Bresaola

Carpaccio di Bresaola

$16.00

Thinly sliced bresaola, shaved parmesan cheese, sunchokes confit, arugula, garlic olive oil.

NEW!!Insalata ,arugula & Fennel

NEW!!Insalata ,arugula & Fennel

$13.00

Arugula, Fennel, Frisse, Red onions, Pecorino Pepato and Lemon mustard dressing.

PIZZA

All pizzas are 12"
Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Napulella

Napulella

$17.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, black olives, oregano, burrata cheese

Affumicata

Affumicata

$18.00

Smoked pecorino crema, pears, smoked mozzarella, smoked cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, speck

Bersagliera

Bersagliera

$18.00

Mozzarella, stracciatella cheese, Bresaola (cured beef), walnut pesto, arugula, black pepper honey

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$18.00

Tomato sauce, guanciale, red onions, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Cotto & Funghi

Cotto & Funghi

$18.00

Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto

Piccante

Piccante

$18.00

Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella

Basilico alla Genovese

Basilico alla Genovese

$18.00

Zucchini, fiordilatte, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mint, pistachio

Cacio & Pepe Pizza

Cacio & Pepe Pizza

$17.00

Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper

Mediterranea

Mediterranea

$18.00

Mozzarella, cherry tomato, black pepper, oregano, arugula, prosciutto

Corazziere

Corazziere

$17.00

Mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Calabrian pepper, provolone cheese, sausage, red bell pepper coulis

Ortolana

Ortolana

$17.00

Tomato sauce, seasonal vegetables and mozzarella

Focaccia

Focaccia

$6.00

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

PASTA

Cacio & Pepe Pasta

Cacio & Pepe Pasta

$17.00

House-made tonnarelli, cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, toasted black pepper

Paccheri all’Avellinese

Paccheri all’Avellinese

$18.00

House-made paccheri, meat ragú, parmigiano reggiano.

Chitarra di Pesce

Chitarra di Pesce

$19.00

House-made squid ink chitarra, shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, spicy Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce

NEW!! Gnocchi Zucca & Castagna

NEW!! Gnocchi Zucca & Castagna

$18.00

Butternut Squash Gnocchi, roasted chestnut, garlic, sage and Ricotta Salata.

Lasagne Classica

Lasagne Classica

$18.00

Beef and veal ragu, besciamella, parmigiano

Kids Pasta

$10.00

WAFFLE & PANINI

House-made porchetta, salsa verde, crispy mushrooms, stracciatella
Amburger Waffle

Amburger Waffle

$17.00

Dry aged beef burger, fontina cheese, pickled shishito pepper, crispy bacon, spicy maple syrup, chips

Porchetta

Porchetta

$17.00

House-made porchetta, crispy mushroom, smoked pecorino crema, salsa verde

Prosciutto e Bufala

Prosciutto e Bufala

$17.00

Imported Parma ham, buffalo mozzarella, arugula-basil pesto, roasted tomatoes

Breakfast Waffle

$18.00

Waffle, Italian sausage, fried eggs, caramelized onions, crispy bacon, Bourbon butter syrup

Pollo Fritto Waffle

Pollo Fritto Waffle

$17.00

Fried chicken thighs, pickles shishito peppers, black pepper honey, bourbon maple syrup

Classico Waffle

$16.00

Whipped vanilla mascarpone mousse, marinated berries, warm chocolate sauce, maple syrup

S'mores Waffle

$14.00Out of stock

DOLCI

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$10.00

Fried donuts, hazelnut chocolate spread

Cannoli Siciliani

Cannoli Siciliani

$10.00

Ricotta cream, chocolate chips, pistachio

SLICE of Cheesecake

SLICE of Cheesecake

$7.00

Hazelnut chocolate spread, candied walnuts, white chocolate roche, poached pears

Bubble Waffle Cone Tiramisu

$10.00

Tiramisu cream, coffee beans, cocoa powder

Advanced Order: 8" Tiramisu Cannoli Cake

Advanced Order: 8" Tiramisu Cannoli Cake

$45.00Out of stock

8" layer cake. Requires 24 hours notice for pickup. Mascarpone tiramisu cream nestled with coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers. Cannoli crumbs cover the sides with a cannoli on top and cocoa powder.

SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake

SLICE Dulce De Leche Cake

$7.00Out of stock
SLICE Apple Walnut Cake

SLICE Apple Walnut Cake

$4.50Out of stock
SLICE Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake

SLICE Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake

$6.00

Slice of Italian chocolate and almond cake (Gluten-Free).

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00
Vanilla Bean Gelatto

Vanilla Bean Gelatto

$5.00Out of stock
Stracciatella Gelatto

Stracciatella Gelatto

$5.00Out of stock
Espresso Gelatto

Espresso Gelatto

$5.00Out of stock
Dark Chocolate Gelatto

Dark Chocolate Gelatto

$5.00Out of stock
Hazelnut Gelatto

Hazelnut Gelatto

$5.00Out of stock

Pistachio Gelatto

$5.00Out of stock
Lemon Basil Sorbetto

Lemon Basil Sorbetto

$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Sorbetto

Strawberry Sorbetto

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Sorbetto

$5.00Out of stock

Prickly Pear Sorbetto

$5.00Out of stock

Apricot Sorbetto

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Ginger Sorbetto

$5.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel

$5.00Out of stock

IMPORTED/OILS/SEASONINGS

Spicy Italian Seasoning

Spicy Italian Seasoning

$6.00

Thai chili, arbor chili, Calabrian peppers

Spicy Olive Oil 5oz.

$8.00Out of stock

Extra Virgin Olive oil 500ml

$18.00

Panettone Classico

$35.00

Pandoro Classico

$35.00

Panettone Al Prosecco

$42.00

Panettone W/ Crema Limoncello

$42.00

SODA, ETC

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$4.50
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$3.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.50
Tonic

Tonic

$3.50
Limonata

Limonata

$3.50
Aranciata

Aranciata

$3.50

Acqua Gassata

$3.00

Stellina house sparkling water

Acqua Naturale

$3.50Out of stock

Chinotto

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Blood Orange SanPellegrino

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Fresh Limonata

$6.00

Mocktail

$8.00

BEER

Menabrea Amber 6 pack

Menabrea Amber 6 pack

$15.00
Menabrea Lager 6 pack

Menabrea Lager 6 pack

$15.00

WINE

3 pack wines of the week

$65.00

Receive a 3-pack variety of our favorite wines this week!

SPK Jeio Prosecco

SPK Jeio Prosecco

$20.00

Light; pineapple, citrus, creamy

SPK Jeio Rose Prosecco

SPK Jeio Rose Prosecco

$20.00

Medium bodied; strawberry, watermelon, yeasty notes

SPK Villa Sandi Brut Rosato, Veneto

SPK Villa Sandi Brut Rosato, Veneto

$20.00

Medium bodied; red fruit, pomegranate, rose petals

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco 4-pack

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco 4-pack

$16.00

(4 pack) 250ml cans of Lambrusco, Italian Sparkling Wine

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco Can TO-GO

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco Can TO-GO

$5.00

Italian Sparkling Wine

ROSE La Staffa

ROSE La Staffa

$20.00

Medium bodied; strawberry, rose petals, crisp

WHT Falanghina

WHT Falanghina

$20.00

Light; tangerine, mango, candied fruits

WHT Altavilla, Grillo

WHT Altavilla, Grillo

$20.00

Full bodied; exotic fruit, mango, hint of almond

WHT Vermentino

WHT Vermentino

$20.00

Medium bodied; grapefruit, citrus, balanced minerality

WHT Bugliani, Lugana

WHT Bugliani, Lugana

$28.00

Lighter; apricot, almonds, white flowers

WHT Donnafugatta, "Anthilia"

WHT Donnafugatta, "Anthilia"

$22.00

Full bodied; stone fruit, sunflowers

WHT Mare Chiaro, Grecco Bianco

WHT Mare Chiaro, Grecco Bianco

$24.00

Medium bodied; peach, pink grapefruit, honey

FEATURED RED Tolaini "Valdisanti", Super Tuscan

FEATURED RED Tolaini "Valdisanti", Super Tuscan

$32.00

Full bodied; dark cherry, plum, dark chocolate

RED Aglianico

RED Aglianico

$25.00

Full bodied; black fruits, fig, leather

RED Bibi Graetz, Super Tuscan

RED Bibi Graetz, Super Tuscan

$30.00

Medium Bodied Sangiovese; cherry, raspberry, low tannins

RED Castello di Volpaia, Chianti Classico Riserva

RED Castello di Volpaia, Chianti Classico Riserva

$50.00

Full Bodied; blood orange, black cherry, cedar

RED Illuminati, Montepulciano

RED Illuminati, Montepulciano

$20.00

Light; blackberry, tomato, earthy

RED Amonte, Barbera

RED Amonte, Barbera

$20.00Out of stock

Medium bodied; strawberry, wild raspberry, bracing acidity

Molo Lambrusco

$22.00

Tolaini Al Passo

$20.00

Tolaini

$25.00

COCKTAILS

Bourbon, sweet vermouth, Cargo Red Bitter, chocolate bitters
Stellina Negroni 750ml

Stellina Negroni 750ml

$35.00

Gin, Vermouth, Compari

Stellina Spritz Kit

Stellina Spritz Kit

$35.00

1 Bottle of Prosecco, 200ml Ambrosia Aperitivo, 1 Sparkling water, Orange

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

508 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

