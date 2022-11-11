Stellina Pizza Cafe
31 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SIMPLE. AUTHENTIC. FRESH. Our goal is simple — we want to continue the tradition of great local neighborhood cafes that serve simple, honest food that nourishes our soul as much as our appetite. Every dish is made from scratch daily, from fresh ingredients sourced locally whenever possible, simply prepared and served with a whole lot of love.
749 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
