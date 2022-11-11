Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stellina Pizza Cafe

31 Reviews

$$

749 East Willamette Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Popular Items

Dar Poeta
Classic
Sausage Lasagna

Starters

Focaccia

$5.95+

baked fresh daily, served with oil and balsamic vinegar aged 18 years

Warm Caprese

Warm Caprese

$9.95

roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula pesto drizzled with balsamic vinegar aged 18 years (pesto made with almonds)

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.95

three-meatballs made with grass-fed beef served with crushed tomato sauce, topped with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Cauliflower

$12.95

roasted cauliflower served with whipped ricotta, topped with almond gremolata

Burrata

$15.95

burrata cheese served with basil pistou and sourdough crostinis

1\2 Cozze Alle Marinara

$9.95

Soup & Salad

Rocket Salad

Rocket Salad

$12.95

rocket (arugula), gorgonzola, zucchini, toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$12.95

kale, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, sour dough croutons, tossed in a roasted garlic vinaigrette

White Bean & Kale Soup

$7.95

white bean, kale, potato, served with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Tomato & Basil Soup

$8.95

finished with basil oil, paramigiano reggiano, and aged balsamic

Soup + Salad

$11.95

A classic meal. Enjoy a half salad of your choice with our White Bean & Kale Soup.

Pizza (serves 2-3)

Classic

Classic

$14.95

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, fresh oregano

Dar Poeta

Dar Poeta

$19.95

mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, artisanal spicy Italian sausage, sliced zucchini

Mushroom

$18.95

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, crimini and portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic

Polpetta

Polpetta

$19.95

crushed tomato sauce, rustic mini-meatballs made from grass-fed beef, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Potato

Potato

$13.95

olive oil, sliced potatoes, fresh rosemary

Rocket

$18.95

mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months with fresh rocket (arugula) in a lemon vinaigrette

Rosa

Rosa

$14.95

crushed tomato sauce, roasted garlic, olive oil, roasted tomato, fresh oregano

Risotto

Mushroom

Mushroom

$19.95

carnaroli rice, roasted Colorado mushrooms, topped with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Pancetta & Pea

$21.95

carnaroli rice, pancetta, fresh peas, and parmigiano reggiano

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$16.95

housemade macaroni, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, fresh cracked black pepper

Kale & Spicy Sausage

Kale & Spicy Sausage

$18.95

housemade orecchiette tossed with spicy Italian sausage, kale, garlic, and parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Pesto Spaghetti

$16.95

housemade spaghetti tossed with arugula pesto and roasted tomatoes

Polpetta & Mozzarella

$17.95

housemade rigatoni tossed in a crushed tomato sauce, served with fresh mozzarella, topped with a grass-fed beef meatball and parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Sausage Lasagna

Sausage Lasagna

$18.95

housemade pasta, ricotta, artisanal spicy Italian sausage, served with crushed tomato sauce, topped with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Primavera

$16.95

housemade orecchiette, roasted tomatoes, kale, garlic, aleppo pepper, whipped ricotta, and parmigiano reggiano

Vegetable Lasagna

$15.95Out of stock

housemade pasta, ricotta, Colorado roasted mushrooms and zucchini, served with crushed tomato sauce, topped with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Kids

Baby Cheese Pizza

$6.95

crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Baby Polpetta Pizza

$7.95

crushed tomato sauce, rustic mini-meatballs made from grass-fed beef, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

your choice of crushed tomato sauce or butter

Dessert

Gelato

Gelato

$4.95+

made in-house from scratch in small batches, with no artificial coloring, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. Flavors vary based on availability. (If ordering online, we will call you to confirm flavor options.)

Fresh Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$3.50+

Take home some of our housemade fresh pasta to enjoy with your favorite sauce at home.

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$3.50+

Take home some of our housemade fresh pasta to enjoy with your favorite sauce at home.

Macaroni

Macaroni

$3.50+

Take home some of our housemade fresh pasta to enjoy with your favorite sauce at home.

Beer

Sticky Paws

$7.00+

Locally Made Honey Wheat // Tasting Notes: Citrus, Raw Honey, Nutty & Smooth // 7.5% ABV

Forbidden Fruit Sour

$7.50+

Locally made milk stout brewed with milk sugars // 6.8% AB

Good Day IPA

$7.00+

Locally Made American IPA // Tasting Notes: Citrus, melon and pine, lingering hoppy bitter finish // 6.5% ABV

Sweet Shades

$7.00

FH Sticky Bomb (1/2 Paws 1/2 Stout)

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Limoncello

$6.00+

Take home a large bottle of our housemade limoncello. Cheers!

Italian Old Fashioned

$10.00+

Solid, strong, teasingly sweet - Italian Old Fashioned made with Tuaca which adds a vibrant citrus vanilla burst.

Martini Rosa

$10.00+

Playful blend of strawberry, ginger & cucumber with a powerfully refreshing finish.

Aperol Slushy

$10.00

Spritz

$9.00

prosecco with your choice of aperol or limoncello

Negroni Sbagliato

$10.00

“mistaken” Negroni, with sparkling wine

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cream Soda

$3.25+

Housemade - just like you remember as a kid.

Lemon Slushy

$4.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade slushy

San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit Beverage

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Rosemary Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

House made lemonade infused with rosemary paired with tea served with your preference sweet or unsweet

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

SIMPLE. AUTHENTIC. FRESH. Our goal is simple — we want to continue the tradition of great local neighborhood cafes that serve simple, honest food that nourishes our soul as much as our appetite. Every dish is made from scratch daily, from fresh ingredients sourced locally whenever possible, simply prepared and served with a whole lot of love.

Website

Location

749 East Willamette Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

