Stellina Pizzeria
3,122 Reviews
$$
399 Morse Street N.E.
Washington, DC 20002
Popular Items
STUZZICHERIE
Cuoppo Misto
Fried calamari, shrimp, octopus, potato chips, lemon
Arancini di Riso
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Cavolini di Bruxell
Fried brussels sprouts mixed with honey-balsamic glaze.
Carciofo alla Romana
Fried artichokes, herb mayonnaise
Polpette della Nonna
Tomato, beef and veal meatballs, focaccia, eggs, mozzarella mousse
Mozzarella in carrozza
Fried mozzarella sticks, homemade smoked ketchup
Chips
Homemade potato chips.
Parmigiana di Melanzane VT
Eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, parmigiano reggiano cheese and basil.
INSALATE
Stellina Caprese
Buffalo mozzarella, tomato pesto, arugula, cherry tomatoes confit, garlic, basil, Balsamic and EVOO dressing.
Ave Cesare
Organic mixed lettuce, taralli, parmigiano, anchovy dressing, white anchovy, cured egg yolk
Carpaccio di Coppa
Thinly sliced coppa (cured pork meat), shaved parmesan cheese, sun chokes confit, arugula, garlic olive oil
NEW!!Insalata ,arugula & Fennel
PIZZA
NEW!! Great Day Washington
Braised Short Ribs, Fresh Mozzarella, Black Pepper Pecorino, Caramelized Onions, Parsley
Pizza Slicer
Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, topped with parmigiano cheese
Mediterranea
Mozzarella, cherry tomato, black pepper, oregano, arugula, prosciutto
Napulella
Tomato sauce, anchovies, black olives, , oregano, burrata cheese
Corazziere
Mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Calabrian pepper, provolone cheese, sausage, red bell pepper coulis
Affumicata
Smoked pecorino crema, smoked mozzarella, smoked cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, speck
Bersagliera
Mozzarella, stracciatella cheese, Coppa (cured pork meat), walnut pesto, arugula, black pepper honey
Amatriciana
Tomato sauce, guanciale, red onions, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
Cotto & Funghi
Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, topped with parmigiano cheese
Piccante
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Basilico alla Genovese
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, sun dried tomato pesto, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio
Cacio & Pepe Pizza
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Ortolana
Tomato sauce, seasonal vegetables and mozzarella, topped with parmigiano cheese
Focaccia
PASTA
Gnocchi Alla Norma
Potato gnocchi, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce; and shredded ricotta salada.
Cacio & Pepe Pasta
House-made tonnarelli, cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, toasted black pepper
Chitarra di Pesce
House-made squid ink chitarra, shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, spicy Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce
Kids Pasta
Paccheri all’Avellinese
House-made paccheri, meat ragú, parmigiano reggiano.
Lasagne Classica
Beef and veal ragu, besciamella, parmigiano
PANINI
Gamberi e Burrata
Poached shrimps, zucchini and eggplant scapece, frisée salad, fried polenta fritters, lemon dressing
Porchetta
House-made porchetta, crispy mushroom, smoked pecorino crema, salsa verde
Prosciutto e Bufala
Prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, Sicilian pesto, arugula
Pizzaiola “Chicken Parmesan”
Fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, oregano, pickled red onion, parma ham
Cacio e Pepe Burger
Dry aged beef patty, caramelized onion, pickled red onion, Cacio e Pepe glaze, lettuce, Chef's special sauce (homemade mayo and ketchup)
DOLCI
Tiramisu
Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee
Bomboloni
Fried donuts, hazelnut chocolate spread
Cannoli Siciliani
Ricotta cream, chocolate chips, pistachio
Advanced Order: 10" Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake
MUST BE PLACED WITH AT LEAST 24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE OR WE MAY CANCEL THE ORDER. Gluten-free flourless Italian chocolate and almond cake.
Advanced Order: 8" Tiramisu Cannoli Cake
8" layer cake. Requires 24 hours notice for pickup. Mascarpone tiramisu cream nestled with coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers. Cannoli crumbs cover the sides with a cannoli on top and cocoa powder.
Vanilla Bean Gelato
Stracciatella Gelato
Espresso Gelato
Chocolate Gelato
Hazelnut Gelato
Pistachio Gelato
Lemon Sorbetto
Strawberry Sorbeto
Mango Sorbetto
Sea Salt Caramel
SIDES & SAUCES
WINE
3 pack wines of the week
Receive a 3-pack variety of our favorite wines this week!
SPK Jeio Prosecco
Light; pineapple, citrus, creamy
SPK Jeio Rose Prosecco
Medium bodied; strawberry, watermelon, yeasty notes
SPK Villa Sandi Brut Rosato, Veneto
Medium bodied; red fruit, pomegranate, rose petals
SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco 4-pack
(4 pack) 250ml cans of Lambrusco, Italian Sparkling Wine
SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco Can TO-GO
Italian Sparkling Wine
ROSE La Staffa
Medium bodied; strawberry, rose petals, crisp
WHT Falanghina
Light; tangerine, mango, candied fruits
WHT Altavilla, Grillo
Full bodied; exotic fruit, mango, hint of almond
WHT Vermentino
Medium bodied; grapefruit, citrus, balanced minerality
WHT Bugliani, Lugana
Lighter; apricot, almonds, white flowers
WHT Donnafugatta, "Anthilia"
Full bodied; stone fruit, sunflowers
WHT Mare Chiaro, Grecco Bianco
Medium bodied; peach, pink grapefruit, honey
FEATURED RED Tolaini "Valdisanti", Super Tuscan
Full bodied; dark cherry, plum, dark chocolate
RED Aglianico
Full bodied; black fruits, fig, leather
RED Bibi Graetz, Super Tuscan
Medium Bodied Sangiovese; cherry, raspberry, low tannins
RED Castello di Volpaia, Chianti
Full Bodied; blood orange, black cherry, cedar
RED Illuminati, Montepulciano
Light; blackberry, tomato, earthy
RED Amonte, Barbera
Medium bodied; strawberry, wild raspberry, bracing acidity
Mulled Wine (carafe)
(750ml) Pretend you're cozied up in front of a fire in the Italian Alps with a bottle of our mulled wine- Italian red wine, citrus and winter spices. Just re-heat on the stove top until warm but not boiling, pour into your favorite mug, and enjoy with a friend.
COCKTAILS
EASTER TREATS
Colomba Classica Sono Toscano
Classic Colomba naturally leavened with candied oranges from Sicily, hand decorated with Italian almond icing
Colomba Pesca Nocciola
Peach Hazelnut Colomba with candied peach, natural Mananara Vanilla from Madagascar, hand decorated with Piemonte PGI hazelnuts icing.
Colomba Regal Cioccolato
Colomba with chocolate drops, chocolate cream, chocolate cover and chocolates flakes
Colomba Mandorlata Classica
Colomba with candied "Oranges from Sicily", hand decorated with Italian almond icing
Colomba Mandorlata DiVigna
Colomba with blend of raisin wines and natural Mananara vanilla from Madagascar, hand decorated with Italian almond icing