Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Stellina Pizzeria

3,122 Reviews

$$

399 Morse Street N.E.

Washington, DC 20002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Piccante
Paccheri all’Avellinese

STUZZICHERIE

Cuoppo Misto

Cuoppo Misto

$18.00

Fried calamari, shrimp, octopus, potato chips, lemon

Arancini di Riso

Arancini di Riso

$15.00

Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Cavolini di Bruxell

Cavolini di Bruxell

$13.00

Fried brussels sprouts mixed with honey-balsamic glaze.

Carciofo alla Romana

Carciofo alla Romana

$13.00

Fried artichokes, herb mayonnaise

Polpette della Nonna

Polpette della Nonna

$16.00

Tomato, beef and veal meatballs, focaccia, eggs, mozzarella mousse

Mozzarella in carrozza

Mozzarella in carrozza

$16.00

Fried mozzarella sticks, homemade smoked ketchup

Chips

Chips

$5.00

Homemade potato chips.

Parmigiana di Melanzane VT

Parmigiana di Melanzane VT

$17.00

Eggplant, mozzarella, tomato, parmigiano reggiano cheese and basil.

INSALATE

Arugula, fennel, and frisse greens topped with pecorino pepato and tossed in a lemon mustard dressing
Stellina Caprese

Stellina Caprese

$15.00

Buffalo mozzarella, tomato pesto, arugula, cherry tomatoes confit, garlic, basil, Balsamic and EVOO dressing.

Ave Cesare

Ave Cesare

$14.00

Organic mixed lettuce, taralli, parmigiano, anchovy dressing, white anchovy, cured egg yolk

Carpaccio di Coppa

Carpaccio di Coppa

$16.00

Thinly sliced coppa (cured pork meat), shaved parmesan cheese, sun chokes confit, arugula, garlic olive oil

NEW!!Insalata ,arugula & Fennel

$13.00

PIZZA

All pizzas are 12"

NEW!! Great Day Washington

$19.00Out of stock

Braised Short Ribs, Fresh Mozzarella, Black Pepper Pecorino, Caramelized Onions, Parsley

Pizza Slicer

Pizza Slicer

$4.50Out of stock
Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, topped with parmigiano cheese

Mediterranea

Mediterranea

$18.00

Mozzarella, cherry tomato, black pepper, oregano, arugula, prosciutto

Napulella

Napulella

$17.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, black olives, , oregano, burrata cheese

Corazziere

Corazziere

$17.00

Mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Calabrian pepper, provolone cheese, sausage, red bell pepper coulis

Affumicata

Affumicata

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked pecorino crema, smoked mozzarella, smoked cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, speck

Bersagliera

Bersagliera

$18.00

Mozzarella, stracciatella cheese, Coppa (cured pork meat), walnut pesto, arugula, black pepper honey

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$18.00

Tomato sauce, guanciale, red onions, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Cotto & Funghi

Cotto & Funghi

$18.00

Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, topped with parmigiano cheese

Piccante

Piccante

$18.00

Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella

Basilico alla Genovese

Basilico alla Genovese

$18.00

Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, sun dried tomato pesto, toasted taralli crumbles, fresh mint, pistachio

Cacio & Pepe Pizza

Cacio & Pepe Pizza

$17.00

Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper

Ortolana

Ortolana

$17.00

Tomato sauce, seasonal vegetables and mozzarella, topped with parmigiano cheese

Focaccia

Focaccia

$7.00

PASTA

Gnocchi Alla Norma

$18.00

Potato gnocchi, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, garlic, tomato sauce; and shredded ricotta salada.

Cacio & Pepe Pasta

Cacio & Pepe Pasta

$17.00

House-made tonnarelli, cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, toasted black pepper

Chitarra di Pesce

Chitarra di Pesce

$19.00

House-made squid ink chitarra, shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, spicy Calabrian peppers, tomato sauce

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$10.00
Paccheri all’Avellinese

Paccheri all’Avellinese

$18.00

House-made paccheri, meat ragú, parmigiano reggiano.

Lasagne Classica

Lasagne Classica

$18.00

Beef and veal ragu, besciamella, parmigiano

PANINI

House-made porchetta, salsa verde, crispy mushrooms, stracciatella
Gamberi e Burrata

Gamberi e Burrata

$17.00

Poached shrimps, zucchini and eggplant scapece, frisée salad, fried polenta fritters, lemon dressing

Porchetta

Porchetta

$17.00

House-made porchetta, crispy mushroom, smoked pecorino crema, salsa verde

Prosciutto e Bufala

Prosciutto e Bufala

$17.00

Prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, Sicilian pesto, arugula

Pizzaiola “Chicken Parmesan”

Pizzaiola “Chicken Parmesan”

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, oregano, pickled red onion, parma ham

Cacio e Pepe Burger

$18.00

Dry aged beef patty, caramelized onion, pickled red onion, Cacio e Pepe glaze, lettuce, Chef's special sauce (homemade mayo and ketchup)

DOLCI

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$10.00Out of stock

Fried donuts, hazelnut chocolate spread

Cannoli Siciliani

Cannoli Siciliani

$10.00

Ricotta cream, chocolate chips, pistachio

Advanced Order: 10" Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake

Advanced Order: 10" Flourless Chocolate Caprese Cake

$30.00

MUST BE PLACED WITH AT LEAST 24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE OR WE MAY CANCEL THE ORDER. Gluten-free flourless Italian chocolate and almond cake.

Advanced Order: 8" Tiramisu Cannoli Cake

Advanced Order: 8" Tiramisu Cannoli Cake

$45.00

8" layer cake. Requires 24 hours notice for pickup. Mascarpone tiramisu cream nestled with coffee syrup-soaked ladyfingers. Cannoli crumbs cover the sides with a cannoli on top and cocoa powder.

Vanilla Bean Gelato

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$7.00
Stracciatella Gelato

Stracciatella Gelato

$7.00Out of stock
Espresso Gelato

Espresso Gelato

$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$7.00Out of stock
Hazelnut Gelato

Hazelnut Gelato

$7.00Out of stock

Pistachio Gelato

$7.00
Lemon Sorbetto

Lemon Sorbetto

$7.00Out of stock
Strawberry Sorbeto

Strawberry Sorbeto

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbetto

$7.00Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel

$7.00Out of stock

SIDES & SAUCES

Parmesan SIDE

$1.50

Tomato Sauce SIDE

$1.50

Spicy Olive Oil SIDE

$1.50

Olive Oil SIDE

$1.50

Balsamic SIDE

$1.50

Arugula SIDE

$1.75

Prosciutto SIDE

$2.75

SODA, ETC

Mexican Coca Cola Glass

Mexican Coca Cola Glass

$4.50Out of stock
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$3.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock
Tonic

Tonic

$3.50
Limonata

Limonata

$3.50
Blood Orange

Blood Orange

$3.50Out of stock
Aranciata

Aranciata

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

BEER

Menabrea Amber 6 pack

Menabrea Amber 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock
Menabrea Lager 6 pack

Menabrea Lager 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

WINE

3 pack wines of the week

3 pack wines of the week

$65.00

Receive a 3-pack variety of our favorite wines this week!

SPK Jeio Prosecco

SPK Jeio Prosecco

$20.00

Light; pineapple, citrus, creamy

SPK Jeio Rose Prosecco

SPK Jeio Rose Prosecco

$20.00

Medium bodied; strawberry, watermelon, yeasty notes

SPK Villa Sandi Brut Rosato, Veneto

SPK Villa Sandi Brut Rosato, Veneto

$20.00

Medium bodied; red fruit, pomegranate, rose petals

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco 4-pack

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco 4-pack

$16.00Out of stock

(4 pack) 250ml cans of Lambrusco, Italian Sparkling Wine

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco Can TO-GO

SPK Scarpetta Frico Lambrusco Can TO-GO

$5.00

Italian Sparkling Wine

ROSE La Staffa

ROSE La Staffa

$20.00

Medium bodied; strawberry, rose petals, crisp

WHT Falanghina

WHT Falanghina

$20.00

Light; tangerine, mango, candied fruits

WHT Altavilla, Grillo

WHT Altavilla, Grillo

$20.00

Full bodied; exotic fruit, mango, hint of almond

WHT Vermentino

WHT Vermentino

$20.00

Medium bodied; grapefruit, citrus, balanced minerality

WHT Bugliani, Lugana

WHT Bugliani, Lugana

$28.00Out of stock

Lighter; apricot, almonds, white flowers

WHT Donnafugatta, "Anthilia"

WHT Donnafugatta, "Anthilia"

$22.00

Full bodied; stone fruit, sunflowers

WHT Mare Chiaro, Grecco Bianco

WHT Mare Chiaro, Grecco Bianco

$24.00Out of stock

Medium bodied; peach, pink grapefruit, honey

FEATURED RED Tolaini "Valdisanti", Super Tuscan

FEATURED RED Tolaini "Valdisanti", Super Tuscan

$32.00Out of stock

Full bodied; dark cherry, plum, dark chocolate

RED Aglianico

RED Aglianico

$25.00

Full bodied; black fruits, fig, leather

RED Bibi Graetz, Super Tuscan

RED Bibi Graetz, Super Tuscan

$30.00Out of stock

Medium Bodied Sangiovese; cherry, raspberry, low tannins

RED Castello di Volpaia, Chianti

RED Castello di Volpaia, Chianti

$50.00

Full Bodied; blood orange, black cherry, cedar

RED Illuminati, Montepulciano

RED Illuminati, Montepulciano

$20.00

Light; blackberry, tomato, earthy

RED Amonte, Barbera

RED Amonte, Barbera

$20.00Out of stock

Medium bodied; strawberry, wild raspberry, bracing acidity

Mulled Wine (carafe)

Mulled Wine (carafe)

$35.00Out of stock

(750ml) Pretend you're cozied up in front of a fire in the Italian Alps with a bottle of our mulled wine- Italian red wine, citrus and winter spices. Just re-heat on the stove top until warm but not boiling, pour into your favorite mug, and enjoy with a friend.

COCKTAILS

Bourbon, sweet vermouth, Cargo Red Bitter, chocolate bitters
Stellina Negroni 750ml

Stellina Negroni 750ml

$35.00Out of stock

Gin, Vermouth, Compari

Stellina Spritz

Stellina Spritz

$35.00Out of stock

1 Bottle of Prosecco, 200ml Ambrosia Aperitivo, 1 Sparkling water, Orange

Pampero Bottle 750 ml

Pampero Bottle 750 ml

$35.00Out of stock

Rum, DCF Ambrosia, Finocchietto, lemon juice

EASTER TREATS

Colomba Classica Sono Toscano

Colomba Classica Sono Toscano

$33.00

Classic Colomba naturally leavened with candied oranges from Sicily, hand decorated with Italian almond icing

Colomba Pesca Nocciola

Colomba Pesca Nocciola

$44.00

Peach Hazelnut Colomba with candied peach, natural Mananara Vanilla from Madagascar, hand decorated with Piemonte PGI hazelnuts icing.

Colomba Regal Cioccolato

Colomba Regal Cioccolato

$42.00

Colomba with chocolate drops, chocolate cream, chocolate cover and chocolates flakes

Colomba Mandorlata Classica

Colomba Mandorlata Classica

$33.00

Colomba with candied "Oranges from Sicily", hand decorated with Italian almond icing

Colomba Mandorlata DiVigna

Colomba Mandorlata DiVigna

$32.00

Colomba with blend of raisin wines and natural Mananara vanilla from Madagascar, hand decorated with Italian almond icing

PIZZA

Stellina Pizza Cutter

Stellina Pizza Cutter

$5.00
Pizza Dough

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Make homemade pizza with our house-made dough!

Take-Home Margherita Pizza Kit

Take-Home Margherita Pizza Kit

$25.00

Two pizza dough, mozzarella, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, tomato sauce

FROZEN/READY-TO-COOK

Frozen Lasagna Classica For Two

Frozen Lasagna Classica For Two

$20.00Out of stock
Frozen Lasagna di Melanzane for Two

Frozen Lasagna di Melanzane for Two

$20.00Out of stock