Stem Ciders RiNo 3040 Blake Street #101

3040 Blake Street #101

Denver, CO 80205

Beer

Howdy Beer

$5.00

Avery Hazyish- 10oz

$5.00Out of stock

Avery Hazyish- 16oz

$7.00Out of stock

Avery Hop Freaks #2- 10oz

$6.00

Avery Hop Freaks #2- 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Boulevard Tank 7- 10oz

$7.00

Prost Dunkel- 10oz

$6.00

Prost Dunkel- 16oz

$9.00

Draft Ciders

Charlotte's Webb

Out of stock

Chile Guava

Cocoa Caramel

Crabby Neighbor

Flockstar

Neural Nectar

Off-Dry

Pineapple Punch

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Out of stock

Real Light

Rum Runner

Singapore Sling

32oz Growler Glass

$7.00

64oz Growler Glass

$12.00

Can Ciders

A Salted Cucumber - Can

$7.00

Cobra's Fang - Can

$8.00

Hibiscus - Can

$7.00

Lavender - Can

$7.00

Paloma - Can

$7.00

Pear - Can

$7.00

Raspberry - Can

$7.00

Real Dry - Can

$7.00

Singapore Sling - Can

$8.00

Flights

Explore Flight

$12.00

Pick Your Own

$12.00

Cocktails

OG Manhattan

$13.00

Chile Guava Margarita

$12.00

The Real Spritz

$11.00

Dry Smash

$12.00

Red

Pinot Nior - Planet Oregon

$13.00

White

Sauvignon Blanc - Huia

$11.00

Small Plates & Snacks

Polpetti

$13.00

Marinara, Shaved Pecorino

Mussels

$14.00

Tomato Brodo, Baguette

Cider Braised Chorizo

$9.00

White Beans, Tomato Confit, Cilantro

Speck Ham & Green Apple Skewers

$8.00

Banjo Cider Syrup

Frites

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

3 Soft Pretzels, Howdy Beer Cheese, Dijon Mustard

Soup & Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Olives, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Greek Dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crispy Bacon, Pickled Onion, Confit Tomato, Blue Cheese Dressing

Simple Salad

$10.00

Shaved Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, Choice of Dressing

Chili Con Carne

$9.00

White Onion, Cheddar Cheese

Seasonal Creation

$8.00

Sandwiches

Caprese Panini

$9.00

Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pistou

Coney Dog

$8.00

Chili Con Carne, White Onion, Yellow Mustard

Corned Beef & Cabbage Hoagie

$12.00

Swiss Cheese, Citrus Pickled Mustard Seed

Ghost Pig BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich

$11.00

Pineapple, Shishito Slaw

Boursin Stuffed Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Tomato, Parsley Pistou

Tuna Melt Panini

$11.00

Butter Leaf, White Onion, Real Dill Pickle, Cheddar Cheese

Burgers

Colorado Mushrooms & Swiss

$10.00

Cider Caramelized Onions, Cider Aioli

Green Chile & Pepper Jack

$10.00

Cider Caramelized Onions, Cider Aioli

Stroganoff Style

$12.00

Brown Gravy, Mushrooms, Pickles, Red Onion, Sour Cream Aioli

Classic

$8.00

Caramelized Onions, Pickle, American Cheese

Colorado Lamb Burger

$15.00

Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Butter Leaf, Pickled Onions

Large Plates

Whole Cornish Game Hen

$26.00

Roasted Potato, Baby Carrot, Cipollini Onion

Half Cornish Game Hen

$14.00

Roasted Potato, Baby Carrot, Cipollini Onion

Braised Bison Short Rib

$23.00

Roasted Potato, Baby Carrot, Cipollini Onions

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Fire Roasted Peppers, Parsley Pistou

Sweet Treats

Cider Donuts

$9.00

Powdered Sugar, Seasonal Jam

Baked Caramel Apple

$9.00

Lemon Zest

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Seasonal Jam

Kiddos

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Hot Dog

$8.00

Side Sauces

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Apple Cider Vin

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Dijon

$0.50

Side Ghost BBQ

$0.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Howdy Cheese

$0.50

Side Jam

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Marshmallow Fluff

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

Hendricks Neptunia

$9.00

Barr Hill Honey Gin

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Tequila

Milagro Silver

$7.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Lalo Blanco

$10.00

Whiskey

Four Roses Bourbon

$7.00

Laws OG Rye

$8.00

Laws Four Grain

$12.00

Laws Rye 7 Yr Bottled-In-Bond

$14.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Liqueur/Cordials

Aperol

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Pommeau 2.5oz Taster

$6.00

Pommeau Bottle To Go

$30.00

T-Shirts & Tanks

Tank - Explore Endlessly

$20.00

T-Shirt - Grow Wild - Blue

$25.00

T-Shirt - Pocket T - Black Pink Stem

$25.00

T-Shirt - Black Stem

$25.00

T-Shirt - Stem Ciders Thank You

$25.00

T-Shirt - World is your Orchard - Maroon Pocket T

$25.00

T-Shirt - Stem Apple Badge - Cypress Green

$25.00

T-Shirt - Just Apples - Blue

$25.00

Hats

Hat - Stem Grey

$25.00

Dad Hat - Paloma

$25.00

Hat - Black Stem

$25.00

Beanie - Cream Pom Pom

$25.00

Beanie - Green

$25.00Out of stock

Beanie - Grey/Black

$25.00

Sweatshirts / Hoodie

Hooded Sweatshirt - Black Stem

$50.00

NA Bev

MX Coke

$5.00

MX Sprite

$5.00

IBC Root Beer

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

4 Packs

A Salted Cucumber 4-Pack

$12.00

Chile Guava 4-Pack

$11.00

Cobra's Fang 4-Pack

$15.00

Flockstar 4-Pack (Supports Denver Zoo)

$15.00

Hibiscus 4-Pack

$11.00

Lavender 4-Pack

$12.00

Off-Dry 4-Pack

$11.00

Paloma 4-Pack

$12.00

Pear 4-Pack

$11.00

Pineapple Punch 4-Pack

$14.00

Raspberry 4-Pack

$12.00

Real Dry 4-Pack

$12.00

Singapore Sling 4-Pack

$15.00

6 Packs

Variety 6 Pack

$16.00

Howdy 6 Pack

$10.00

Growlers

32oz. Growler

$7.00

64oz. Growler

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Stem Ciders' newest taproom and community restaurant offering hand crafted hard ciders and curated cocktails complementing elevated, casual cuisine.

3040 Blake Street #101, Denver, CO 80205

Main pic

