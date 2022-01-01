Attalie Featuring STEPCHILD

Restaurant info

Misty Norris North Carolina native, raised in Houston Texas. Growing up in a Cajun household she found her love of cooking with her maw maw and started learning the importance of preservation and no waste. Spending years working in the best Dallas restaurants she found her own style and took charge of her first kitchen as an executive chef at Small Brewpub where in 2016 she was named a James Beard Award Rising Star Semifinalist.