Attalie Featuring STEPCHILD

211 S. Akard

Dallas, TX 75201

Order Again

Boissons

THE HARDSHAKE

$14.00

VIEUX CARRE

$15.00

DEJA VU

$15.00

TU ES BELLE

$16.00

JULIETTE ROMEO

$15.00

FROZEN FRAMBOISE 75

$14.00

FUMEE SACREE

$16.00

Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Double Tap

$12.00

Millions Of Peaches

$12.00

OF

$12.00

Perf Marg

$12.00

White Sangria

$16.00

Red Sangria

$16.00

NA Hardshake

$5.00

Liquor

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$7.00Out of stock

Haku

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Reyka

$10.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Fords

$9.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$11.00

Kuleana Nanea

$10.00

Kuleana HuiHui

$11.00

Kuleana Agricole

$15.00Out of stock

Lunazul

$8.00

Avion

$13.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Repo

$15.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$33.00Out of stock

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Repo

$11.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00Out of stock

La Gritona Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Tequila Ocho Plata

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$20.00

Tromba Tequila

$9.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Don Fulano

$14.00

Bruxo x

$9.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Dos Hombres

$15.00Out of stock

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Los Amantes

$13.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$13.00Out of stock

Mezcal Vago Mexicano

$14.00Out of stock

Sombra Joven

$10.00Out of stock

Fidencio Pechuga

$20.00Out of stock

Espina

$15.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Crown

$10.00

4 Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Angels Envy

$14.00Out of stock

Blantons

$16.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$12.00

Bookers

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr

$10.00

Eagle Rare 17 yr

$75.00

FEW

$11.00

Grayson

$16.00

Garrison Brothers

$25.00

Makers

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00Out of stock

Weller 12 yr

$11.00Out of stock

Widow Jane

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Yellow Spot

$27.00

Red Breast

$16.00Out of stock

Blantons Gold

$70.00Out of stock

Elmer T. Lee

$14.00Out of stock

Old Rip Van Winkle 10

$40.00

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12

$45.00

Pappy 15 yr

$60.00

Pappy 20 yr

$85.00

Pappy 23 yr

$150.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$45.00

Ranger Creek Rimfire

$16.00

Horse Soldier

$14.00

Elijay Craig 18yr

$60.00

High West Bourbon

$10.00

High West Cocktail

$13.00

Mac 12

$16.00

Chivas

$12.00Out of stock

Brenne

$14.00

Oban

$14.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Aberfeldy

$14.00

Higland Park 12

$16.00

JW Blue

$50.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Balcones Rye

$11.00

EH Taylor

$11.00Out of stock

High West Double Rye

$10.00

High West Rendezvous

$16.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$20.00

Van Winkle Reserve 13

$70.00

William Laurel Weller Rye

$45.00Out of stock

Sazerac 18 yr

$50.00

Thomas Handy Sazerac

$45.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00Out of stock

Campari

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$8.00

Disarono

$8.00

Fernet

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00Out of stock

Fruitlabs Ginger

$8.00

Fruit Labs Hibiscus

$8.00

Jager

$8.00Out of stock

Montenegro

$10.00

Pimm's

$11.00

Rumple

$9.00Out of stock

St George Absinthe

$17.00

St Louis Brandy

$10.00

PF 1840

$11.00

Hennessey

$14.00Out of stock

Hennessey Xo

$60.00

Akashi White Oak

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Yamazaki 12 yr

$20.00

Yamazaki 18 yr

$100.00

Nikka Days

$14.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$22.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$18.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$19.00

Nikka Barrel

$17.00

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Hibiki 21 yr

$100.00

Cocktails

Spec $11

$11.00

Spec $13

$13.00

Spec $15

$15.00

Americono Cocktail

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Aviation

$12.00

Bamboo

$13.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Clover Club

$13.00

Corpse Reviver 2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Last Word

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Milk Punch

$11.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$10.00

Paperplane

$13.00

Penicillin

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$16.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Vin

Ruffino Prosecco

$10.00+

Segura Viuda Brut

$11.00+

Miraval Rose

$15.00+

Gerard Bertrand

$12.00+

Domaine Thomas Et Fils

$67.00

Chateau Monfort

$14.00+

Meurgey-Croses

$16.00+

Domaine Lafon

$92.00

Paul Buisse

$11.00+Out of stock

Maison Nicolas Perrin

$13.00+

Comtesse De Malet Roquefort

$15.00+Out of stock

Chateau Haut-Beausejour

$80.00

Wine

Ruffino Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Amanti Prosecco BTL

$37.00

Segura Brut Rose BTL

$41.00

Moet BTL

$90.00

Delamotte BTL

$125.00

Veuve BTL

$141.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$390.00

Ruffino BTL

$37.00

Segura Viuda GLS

$11.00

Miraval GLS

$15.00

Segura Viuda BTL

$41.00

Miraval BTL

$57.00

Mondavi Rose

$41.00

Martin Codax GLS

$12.00

J Vineyard GLS

$11.00

Mohua GLS

$11.00

Groth GLS

$15.00

Famille Vincent GLS

$15.00

Calling GLS

$13.00

Raeburn GLS

$13.00

Mer Soleil GLS

$13.00

Jayson GLS

$18.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow GLS

$17.00

Martin Codax BTL

$45.00

J Vineyard BTL

$41.00

Mohua BTL

$41.00

Groth BTL

$57.00

Lievland BTL

$44.00

Jean-Luc Colombo BTL

$44.00

Famille Vincent BTL

$57.00

Calling BTL

$49.00

Raeburn BTL

$49.00

Mer Soleil BTL

$49.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow

$72.00

Rochioli

$68.00

Landmark Overlook GLS

$11.00

Orin Swift Abstract GLS

$18.00

Belpoggio GLS

$13.00

Hanh GLS

$11.00

Catena GLS

$11.00

Ely GLS

$11.00

Halter Ranch GLS

$18.00

Borgo Scopeto GLS

$15.00

Enroute

$15.00

Enroute GLS

$15.00

Freeman

$13.00

Freeman GLS

$13.00

Consentino Franc GLS

$12.00

Schug GLS

$14.00

Louis martini Napa

$27.00

Orin Swift 8 Years

$23.00

Landmark Overlook BTL

$41.00Out of stock

Schug BTL

$53.00

San Michele BTL

$92.00

Consentino Franc BTL

$45.00

Orin Swift Abstract BTL

$70.00

Belpoggio BTL

$49.00

Hanh BTL

$41.00

Boffa BTL

$75.00

Catena BTL

$41.00

Overture Opus One BTL

$236.00

Ely BTL

$41.00

Halter Ranch BTL

$70.00

Borgo Scopeto BTL

$57.00

Inglenook BTL

$130.00

Louis martini Napa

$110.00

Syrah

$60.00

Beire

Carlsberg

$7.00

Manhattan Project IPA

$7.00

Lonestar

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$5.50

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

Athletic Brewing

$5.50

Miller Lt

$5.00

Bud Lt

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

CoorsLt

$5.00

Local Buzz

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Vizzy

$7.00

Topo Seltzer

$7.00

Pour Finir

APRES LE DINER

$15.00

SAUTERNES

$20.00+

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

N/A Hard shake

$5.00

N/A Espresso Martini

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

OJ

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Water

Toki Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Un

Frog Legs

$18.00

Duck Boudin

$18.00

Summer Greens Salad

$16.00

Pate Board

$30.00+

Crab Butter

$20.00

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Baguette

$4.00

Beets

$16.00

Crab Salad

$16.00

Deux

Pork Chop

$30.00Out of stock

Trumpet Mushrooms

$26.00

A Bar N Ranch Tri Tip

$28.00

Embered Okra

$20.00

5 Day Aged Koji Chicken

$100.00+

Kan Kan

$96.00

Ajouter

Pork Confit Potatoes

$16.00

Seasonal Sauteed Greens

$12.00

Morel Ragout

$18.00

Texas Eggplant

$14.00

Corn & Tomatoes

$16.00

Field Peas

$16.00Out of stock

Trois

Chocolate and Black Banana Cake

$15.00

Meringue

$15.00Out of stock

Bread Podding

$15.00

Happy Bar

Crab Salted Potato Chips

$7.00

ADD Smoked Egg Dip

$8.00

Poutine

$16.00

Pickles

$9.00

Summer Greens Salad

$16.00

Duck Boudin

$18.00

Crab Butter

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Misty Norris North Carolina native, raised in Houston Texas. Growing up in a Cajun household she found her love of cooking with her maw maw and started learning the importance of preservation and no waste. Spending years working in the best Dallas restaurants she found her own style and took charge of her first kitchen as an executive chef at Small Brewpub where in 2016 she was named a James Beard Award Rising Star Semifinalist.

Location

211 S. Akard, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
2nd Floor - The Exchange image
Banner pic
Main pic

