STEPCHLD 24 University Avenue Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

24 University Avenue Northeast

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Order Again

Popular Items

Cooper Burger

All Food

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

apricot, almond, curry

Cauliflower

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, fine herb feta, romesco

Cooper Burger

$18.00

mitmita aioli, house dill pickles, Cooper’s American cheese

Ethiopian Birria

$18.00

beef, berbere spice, monterey jack, tortillas, white onion, cilantro, pickled red onions

Extra Chapati

$2.00

Extra Fries

$4.00

Extra Rice

$4.00

Butter Garlic Noodles

$18.00

garlic, butter, oyster sauce, jalapeno, togarashi, parmesan

Minneapple Beauty

$16.00

pretzel brioche bun, over ‘mediumish’ egg, single smashed patty, pickled cabbage, American cheese, gochujang aioli

Pork Belly & Ginger Coconut Rice

$22.00

kimchi, sesame seed, gochujang mayo

Roasted Maitake Mushroom Tacos

$18.00

turmeric chapati, masala

Sweet Potato Fritter

$15.00

maple syrup, cayenne pepper, goat cheese

Tiger from Burma Salad

$16.00

mixed herbs, scallion, roasted peanut, sesame, sunflower seeds, garlic, tamari, fish sauce, sesame oil

Pasta Luis

$14.00

Butter, Lemon, heavy cream, shallots, vino, mushrooms, salt, and pepper.

Extra Bread

$2.00

Calamari

$20.00

Brooklyn Nights

$23.00

Thrilla In Manila

$18.00

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
An off-kilter American restaurant using East African & Asian flavors and spices.

24 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413

