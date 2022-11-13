Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stephanie's Daily Grind

14 Reviews

1 Plummers Corner

Whitinsville, MA 01588

Popular Items

BACON, EGG & CHEESE
ICED COFFEE 32oz LARGE
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

COFFEE - OO

HOT COFFEE 12oz SMALL

$2.39

HOT COFFEE 16oz MEDIUM

$2.69

HOT COFFEE 20oz LARGE

$3.09

HOT COFFEE 24oz XLARGE

$3.39

HOT COCOA 12oz SMALL

$2.39

HOT COCOA 16oz MEDIUM

$2.49

HOT COCOA 20oz LARGE

$2.79

HOT COCOA 24oz XLARGE

$3.09

HOT MOCHA 12oz SMALL

$2.69

BLEND OF COFFEE & CHOCOLATE

HOT MOCHA 16oz MEDIUM

$2.99

BLEND OF COFFEE & CHOCOLATE

HOT MOCHA 20oz LARGE

$3.39

BLEND OF COFFEE & CHOCOLATE

HOT MOCHA 24oz XLARGE

$3.69

ICED COFFEE 20oz SMALL

$2.99

ICED COFFEE 24oz MEDIUM

$2.19

ICED COFFEE 32oz LARGE

$3.99

ICED MOCHA 20oz SMALL

$3.19

BLEND OF COFFEE & CHOCOLATE

ICED MOCHA 24oz MEDIUM

$3.49

BLEND OF COFFEE & CHOCOLATE

ICED MOCHA 32oz LARGE

$4.29

BLEND OF COFFEE & CHOCOLATE

BOX OF JOE

$16.99

TEA

HOT TEA 12oz SMALL

$2.19

HOT TEA 16oz MEDIUM

$2.49

HOT TEA 20oz LARGE

$2.79

HOT TEA 24oz XLARGE

$3.09

ICED TEA 20oz SMALL

$2.89

ICED TEA 24oz MEDIUM

$3.09

ICED TEA 32oz LARGE

$3.79

BAGELS W/SPREAD

BAGEL W/PLAIN CREAM CHEESE

$2.59

BAGEL W/FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE

$3.09

BAGEL W/BUTTER

$1.79

BAGEL W/PEANUT BUTTER

$1.99

BAGEL W/GUAC

$2.09

BAGEL

$1.49

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON, EGG & CHEESE

$6.39

Two Eggs

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$6.39

Two Eggs

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$6.39

Two Eggs

EGG & CHEESE

$4.99

Two Eggs

WESTERN

$7.39

Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Onion & Pepper

EASTERN

$6.89

Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese & Onion

CALI BREAKFAST

$7.39

Bacon, Two Egg, Cheese & Guac

OBI

$8.79

Bacon, Sausage, Two Egg, Cheese & Scallion Cream Cheese

PASTRAMI, EGG & CHEESE

$8.99

VERMONT

$8.50Out of stock

Bacon, Two Egg & Cheddar on Apple Bread

REUBEN EGG & CHEESE

$8.50

LUNCH SANDWICH

Seasoned chicken with onions, peppers, salsa, sour cream & cheddar

2 HOT DOGS

$5.50

BLT

$6.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$9.75

CALI LUNCH

$10.75

BLT w/ turkey or chicken, guacamole, mayo and swiss

CHICKEN FAJITA

$9.99

Seasoned chicken with onions, peppers, salsa, sour cream & cheddar

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.50

CRAN-WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

$10.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

TUNA MELT

$9.95

TUNA SALAD

$9.50

TURKEY BLT

$9.75

SALADS

CHOPPED SALAD with GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce mix, bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, cheddar-jack cheese

CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD

$10.75

Fajita seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, sautéed onions & peppers, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, cheddar-jack cheese

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.75

The CLUB Salad

$11.25

Bacon, ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese

COLD DRINKS

SODA 20oz bottle

$2.00

LIFE WATER

$2.00

JUICE

$1.75

MILK

$3.00

NAKED

$4.60

20oz ICED LEMONADE

$2.65

24oz ICED LEMONADE

$2.80

32oz ICED LEMONADE

$3.50

20oz ICED ARNOLD PALMER

$2.65

24oz ICED ARNOLD PALMER

$2.80

32oz ICED ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

FROZEN LEMONADE

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local coffee shop with a wide selection of hot and iced fresh brewed flavored coffees, bagels, muffins, breakfast and lunch sandwiches plus many gluten free options.

Location

1 Plummers Corner, Whitinsville, MA 01588

Directions

